Related
Saturday will be 211 Day to highlight the importance of the helpline number
LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - State and community leaders are now reminding everyone about the existence of the 211 helpline number. It comes in advance of Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen's proclamation that this Saturday will be 211 Day. The 211 number is a helpline that connects people to services and resources...
AAA Nebraska pushing for stronger roadway laws
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - AAA Nebraska says it's continuing its work to get drivers to move over for all disabled vehicles with their hazard lights on. Currently, state law only requires motorists to move over for first responders and tow trucks. A spokesperson for AAA says agency representatives are initiating...
Medical Cannabis supporters once again pushing to get it legalized
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Supporters of Medical Cannabis will once again try to get it legalized in Nebraska. The renewed push comes after an effort failed last year because certain signature requirements were not met. There were two ballot initiatives circulating in the state in 2022. This year, State Senator...
New York health care mask requirements to expire, won't be renewed
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — New York state will lift face mask requirements for health care settings on Sunday. Acting Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said the department won't request a renewal of the pandemic emergency regulation. This follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's loosening of its own...
Financial sextortion is on the rise and NSP shares tips to stay safe
(Omaha, Neb.) — Criminals are using social media and gaming to contact teens - asking for explicit pictures, to then threaten them by saying they will send those same pictures to family and friends if they don't send them money. They typically bait the teens by sending pictures first,...
