A new way of merging would speed traffic but NJ will hate it

Lane closures are a part of driving life in New Jersey. And Garden State drivers have been merging all wrong at these forever. You know how when the signs warn left lane closed ahead 2 miles, left lane closed ahead 1 mile, left lane closed ahead 1/2 mile? Here in New Jersey, the accepted practice is to get over early and get out of that lane which will be closed soon.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Buckle up! They say this is the most dangerous road in NJ

Editors of a popular website say one notorious highway in the Garden State is the most dangerous road in New Jersey. Consider this: according to federal statistics, the average person in New Jersey will drive 12,263 miles in a year (I thought it would have been higher than that). Obviously, that's about a thousand miles per month.
NEW JERSEY STATE
More Mountain Lion Sightings From Cape May and Pittsgrove NJ

The reports of Mountain Lion/Cougar sightings in New Jersey continue to flow into my email box. Since March of 2022, I've been writing articles about eyewitness sighting of big animals being spotted in New Jersey. Animals the witnesses claim are cougars or mountain lions. (The names are pretty synonymous for the same animal.)
CAPE MAY, NJ
Is the NJ Weedman finally going mainstream?

For the past few years, NJ Weedman, aka Ed Forchion, has operated his business Weedman's Joint across the street from Trenton City Hall. He would have his trademark State Police-looking big SUV with his logo on it parked right in from of his place. He would run into local cops and they would greet him warmly and even take selfies with him.
TRENTON, NJ
This Fascinating New Jersey Factory Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now

New Jersey is a state with a lot of history – sometimes hiding just out of plain sight. That’s the case for Estell Manor Park in Mays Landing. A charming county park with hiking trails, playgrounds, and waterfront views, it makes for a great day trip – but those who stray off the beaten path will find a massive surprise. The park is home to the ruins of the Bethlehem Loading Company, an abandoned factory in New Jersey that has been standing inactive for a century. In that time, nature has reclaimed much of the area and only a few stone structures are left standing. These historic sites can be visited by park guests if they know where to go, and they may find a few other historic surprises along the way.
MAYS LANDING, NJ
N.J. hospital’s $1.8B redesign would be a massive upgrade. But where’s the $ coming from?

The massive overhaul of New Jersey’s sole public hospital could take 10 years and cost $1.8 billion — an expenditure that remains largely unfunded, officials say. A new conceptual plan was unveiled at a recent University Hospital board of directors meeting. Created by the global architecture firm Gensler, the master plan draft envisions a sprawling campus enclosed by modern glass walls and open spaces filled with trees and gardens.
NEWARK, NJ
Northfield NJ
