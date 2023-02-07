ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview Park, OH

Renovated local Chick-fil-A reopening this week

By Jordan Unger
 4 days ago

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WJW) – Chick-fil-A is officially reopening its doors for the Rocky River and Fairview Park communities Tuesday, Feb. 7.

The reopening comes with some changes, including double-lane drive-thru, renovated restrooms and more space for guests.

The restaurant, located at 20801 Center Ridge Road, is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. before reopening to guests at 11 a.m.

“I am excited to reopen and better serve guests in our refreshed restaurant,” Harper said. “This restaurant has been my home for almost one year now, and I look forward to continue growing our impact in the Rocky River community,” said local franchise owner Dominic Harper.

It’s one of more than 20 other Chick-fil-A restaurants in the greater Cleveland and Akron area.

