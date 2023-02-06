ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Food truck owners say bill would help make operating easier

OMAHA, Neb.—Jonathan Taylor is co-owner of the Modern Waffle and Three Kids Lobster food truck. "Food trucks are a big part of the community and a growing part of the community," Taylor said. He said his truck serves around Omaha, Ralston, La Vista, Papillion and other nearby communities. Because...
Mead Fire Department says it responded to several calls during busy week

MEAD, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - A busy week for the Mead Fire Department is now wrapping up and there's still more work to be done. One fire it responded to late Wednesday night represented the tenth call firefighters responded to between Monday and Wednesday of this week. Officials say one person...
Common reactions to incidents like the Target shooting and where to find help

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Project Harmony held a public forum to give resources and talk about common reactions to incidents like the Target shooting. It is normal to experience unpredictable emotions after an incident like this, said Lindsay Kroll, Mental Health Coordinator for OPD Co-Responder Team. There are six...
Offutt Air Force Base conducting training exercise on Friday

Bellevue, Neb. (KPTM) — If you're in the Bellevue area or around Offutt Air Force Base tomorrow, you might see or hear an unusual amount of commotion. Offutt announced on Thursday that it will be conducting training exercising Friday, Feb. 10. The Air Force base says there will be...
UPDATE: Offutt Air Force Base lockdown has been lifted

Bellevue, Neb. (KPTM) — UPDATE: Offutt Air Force Base officials say the lockdown has been lifted as of 4:20 p.m. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Offutt Air Force Base went on lockdown Friday afternoon after a trespasser was found on base. The incident occurred while Offutt servicemembers were conducting a training exercise. The...
OPD: 16-year-old arrested, accused of shooting another 16-year-old

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A 16-year-old has been arrested after being accused of shooting another 16-year-old, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). On Wednesday evening around 9:00 p.m., police found Irvin Hernandez, 16, suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of 132nd Street and West Center Road.
U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona visits Omaha

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The head of the U.S. Department of Education is visiting Omaha Bryan High School on Tuesday. Secretary Miguel Cardona is planning to focus on career pathways and mental health services during the visit. Secretary Cardona will tour Bryan High's Urban Agriculture, Design & Construction, and...
