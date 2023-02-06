Read full article on original website
Food truck owners say bill would help make operating easier
OMAHA, Neb.—Jonathan Taylor is co-owner of the Modern Waffle and Three Kids Lobster food truck. "Food trucks are a big part of the community and a growing part of the community," Taylor said. He said his truck serves around Omaha, Ralston, La Vista, Papillion and other nearby communities. Because...
Part of Farnam Street in Midtown Crossing to be restricted after water main break
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The City of Omaha Public Works Department announced on Thursday that a part of Farnam S treet in Midtown Crossing will be restricted for nearly two weeks due to a water main break. Farnam street between Turner boulevard and Farnam court will be restricted westbound...
New art piece pays tribute to Native Americans of Omaha and the Midwest
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — It's a sculpture that has been months in the making and is still being worked on. This new piece of art will soon be part of the newly renovated Lewis and Clark Landing in Omaha. Chief Big Elk is expected to show the...
Mead Fire Department says it responded to several calls during busy week
MEAD, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - A busy week for the Mead Fire Department is now wrapping up and there's still more work to be done. One fire it responded to late Wednesday night represented the tenth call firefighters responded to between Monday and Wednesday of this week. Officials say one person...
Common reactions to incidents like the Target shooting and where to find help
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Project Harmony held a public forum to give resources and talk about common reactions to incidents like the Target shooting. It is normal to experience unpredictable emotions after an incident like this, said Lindsay Kroll, Mental Health Coordinator for OPD Co-Responder Team. There are six...
Offutt Air Force Base conducting training exercise on Friday
Bellevue, Neb. (KPTM) — If you're in the Bellevue area or around Offutt Air Force Base tomorrow, you might see or hear an unusual amount of commotion. Offutt announced on Thursday that it will be conducting training exercising Friday, Feb. 10. The Air Force base says there will be...
UPDATE: Offutt Air Force Base lockdown has been lifted
Bellevue, Neb. (KPTM) — UPDATE: Offutt Air Force Base officials say the lockdown has been lifted as of 4:20 p.m. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Offutt Air Force Base went on lockdown Friday afternoon after a trespasser was found on base. The incident occurred while Offutt servicemembers were conducting a training exercise. The...
OPD: 16-year-old arrested, accused of shooting another 16-year-old
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A 16-year-old has been arrested after being accused of shooting another 16-year-old, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). On Wednesday evening around 9:00 p.m., police found Irvin Hernandez, 16, suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of 132nd Street and West Center Road.
U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona visits Omaha
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The head of the U.S. Department of Education is visiting Omaha Bryan High School on Tuesday. Secretary Miguel Cardona is planning to focus on career pathways and mental health services during the visit. Secretary Cardona will tour Bryan High's Urban Agriculture, Design & Construction, and...
Repair shops in Omaha are fixing more cars that need repairs from thefts
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — Having your car stolen can be an expensive theft once you get it back. For repair shops around the metro, they are seeing a higher than usual number of repairs for stolen cars. "About every week, week and a half we get another...
Creighton uses late scoring run to beat Seton Hall for 7th straight win
South Orange, N.J. (KPTM) — Baylor Scheierman had 19 points (6-12 FG, 5-10 3PT) and nine rebounds, including two three-pointers in the last four and a half minutes, to lead Creighton to a 75-62 road win at Seton Hall on Wednesday night. The seven game winning streak is the...
Creighton's Scheierman named top 10 candidate for 2023 Julius Erving Award
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Thursday that Creighton senior Baylor Scheierman is a Top 10 candidate for the 2023 Julius Erving Award. Named after Class of 1993 Hall of Famer and 16-year NBA player Julius Erving, the annual honor recognizes the top...
