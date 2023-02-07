Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Washington
DC Flower Shop Vandalized Just Days Before Valentine's Day
A week after a chocolate shop on 19th Street in Northwest D.C. was robbed, a nearby flower shop became the target of a break-in just days before Valentine’s Day. The crimes occurred in a half-mile area from just east of Dupont Circle to the Adams Morgan neighborhood where there have been more than a dozen commercial robberies and break-ins over a two-week period.
With The Bazaar Opening, José Andrés Finally Gets His Restaurant Inside The Old Post Office
The saga of the would-be Spanish restaurant inside the historic Old Post Office finally comes to a conclusion with José Andrés as the victor. Andrés and his restaurant group are set to open The Bazaar Wednesday in the Waldorf Astoria Hotel — formerly the Trump International Hotel — in downtown D.C. The restaurant has been a longtime aspiration for the Spanish-born chef — one that went unrealized for years amid Andrés’ legal fight with the hotel’s former owner.
popville.com
The Bazaar by Jose Andres Opens at The Old Post Office Building!!
Inside 1100 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW. Photos courtesy Jose Andres Group. “Jose Andres Group is proud to introduce The Bazaar by Jose Andres in the historic Old Post Office building in Washington, D.C., relaunched in 2022 by CGI Merchant Group, in partnership with Hilton under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts brand. The opening of The Bazaar at Waldorf Astoria Washington DC signals the culmination of a 30-year journey for Chef Andres, who has dreamed of opening a restaurant in the historic building since he arrived in Washington, DC in 1993.
WJLA
Owner of Old Town Alexandria restaurant 1799 Prime honors Quander family legacy, history
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — The owner of one of Old Town Alexandria’s newest restaurants is marking his first six months in business this Black History Month. Owner, Jahmond "Jay" Quander said business has been better than he would have imagined. Quander attributes his early success to not just what’s on the menu but also how guests are treated when they walk in the front door.
fox5dc.com
Capital Crescent Surface Trail named one of the best new bike lanes in U.S.
BETHESDA, Md. - Maryland’s Capital Crescent Trail project has been named one of the best new bike lanes in the U.S. A redesign of the trail aims to make it safer while connecting commuters across Montgomery County. If you’ve been to downtown Bethesda recently you’ve likely seen the new...
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in Maryland
Sushi may have originated as an inexpensive fast food in Asia, but today, its regarded as a beloved delicacy that's enjoyed throughout the United States. In Maryland, there are hundreds of options if you're craving this staple rice dish from all-you-can-eat buffets to upscale options like omakase but only one sushi restaurant has caught the eye of the online media publication known as Eat This, Not That.
fox5dc.com
Speed camera pilot program starts Friday in Fairfax County
A speed camera pilot program is starting Friday in Fairfax County. FOX 5's Bob Barnard has the details.
popville.com
Mayor Bowser Officially Opens New Brookland Grove Townhome Community
The first residents accepted their key from the Mayor. Get yours soon!. Mayor Muriel Bowser cut the ribbon to open Tri Pointe Homes’ Brookland Grove community earlier this month before an audience of city council members, Tri Pointe officials, and the first two residents of the 60-dwelling development who were pleased to receive the ceremonial house key from the mayor.
tourcounsel.com
The Boulevard at the Capital Centre | Shopping center in Maryland
The Boulevard at the Capital Centre was an open-air shopping center in Lake Arbor, Prince George's County, Maryland; it had a Largo postal address. It was located on the former site of the Capital Centre, previously the home of the Washington Bullets and Washington Capitals. Opened in 2003, the Boulevard...
mymcmedia.org
Slain Metro Mechanic from Silver Spring Hailed as a Hero
The Metro employee killed trying to protect a female passenger Feb. 1 during a shooting at the Potomac Avenue Metrorail in Washington, D.C. was born in Takoma Park and lived in Silver Spring. Robert Cunningham, 64, has been declared a hero for his efforts to subdue the shooter. He leaves...
WJLA
Pedestrian struck & killed in Northeast, DC Councilmember calls for more accountability
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday in the 600 Block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast, MPD said, and one D.C. Councilmember believes there's no excuse for what happened. "Tonight a pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver on the 600 block of RIA...
WJLA
'Now, let's take a moment to remember Mr. Cunningham.' Metro board honors heroic employee
WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro’s board of directors held a moment of silence Thursday for Robert Cunningham, a Metro employee killed last week while trying to wrestle a gun from a suspect threatening a woman at the Potomac Avenue station. A gofundme site set up to raise money for...
First Look: Eastern Market Vendor Spicy Water African Grill Opens Permanent Home Near U Street
A gust of cool air rushed into Spicy Water African Grill on 11th Street NW as a customer, Dionne, breezed through the front door of the new restaurant. “I went to Eastern Market and you weren’t there, so I came here to see if you were open,” she said cheerfully to the owner, Duraine Kouassi. Despite the 20 minute drive uptown between the Capitol Hill market and the U Street corridor, she said she had to get her half chicken combo.
fox5dc.com
5 Metro stations to see increased police presence starting Friday
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Metro riders will see an increased police presence at some stations starting Friday as part of Metro's new partnership with DC Police to reduce crime. DC Police is partnering with Metro Transit Police with two officers per station on patrol. The first five stations to...
D.C. Police Searching For Armed Carjacker Caught On Surveillance
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an Armed Carjacking that took place Tuesday afternoon in Northwest, D.C. Police are asking for help identifying the suspects. Just before 4 pm, a victim was approached by two suspects at the 800 block of P Street while sitting in their vehicle. After displaying a handgun, one of the suspects demanded property and the victim’s vehicle. The victim did as asked and two suspects left the scene. One left the scene in the stolen car and the other followed in another vehicle. A surveillance camera captured one of the The post D.C. Police Searching For Armed Carjacker Caught On Surveillance appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
Prince George's Co. native returns home to serve medical needs for women of color
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — 7News celebrates Black History Month and is highlighting a Maryland doctor who came back home to serve the community she grew up in. Health and Wellness Reporter Victoria Sanchez spoke with Dr. Jonelle Samuel, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Luminis Health Doctors Community Hospital in Lanham. Dr. Samuel is from Riverdale Park, which is just outside Hyattsville. Her family is from the Caribbean Island Granada and she is a first-generation American.
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County town ends prohibition on backyard chickens
POOLESVILLE, Md. - A town in Montgomery County will be allowing residents to keep chickens on their property. Poolesville in Montgomery County passed an ordinance this week that reverses the prohibition on being able to keep chickens in your backyard. While the county as a whole allows chickens to be...
fox5dc.com
Multi-plug wall adapter sparks fire that damaged Fairfax County apartment building
ANNANDALE, Va. - Investigators say a multi-plug wall adapter was the source of a three-alarm fire early Sunday morning at an apartment building in Fairfax County. The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. in the 7400 block of Little River Turnpike in the Annandale area. Firefighters say the three people...
fox5dc.com
Police investigating shooting in Southeast DC, buses delayed on Good Hope Rd.
WASHINGTON - Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Good Hope Rd in Southeast D.C. Friday morning. Buses on Good Hope Rd are experiencing delays in both directions due to police activity, according to WMATA. This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.
D.C. Police Make Arrest In Murder Of 23-Year-Old
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest of a young man in Northeast D.C. that happened on June 26th, 2022. Officers from the Sixth District responded to the 500 Block of 50th Street to investigate a shooting report shortly after 12:30 am. When officers arrived, they found two adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS and Fire Departments responded to the scene and brought the victims to nearby hospitals. One of the victims was pronounced dead after all life-saving efforts failed. 23-year-old Markel Ford of D.C. was identified as the victim. An 18-year-old The post D.C. Police Make Arrest In Murder Of 23-Year-Old appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 10