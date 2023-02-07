WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an Armed Carjacking that took place Tuesday afternoon in Northwest, D.C. Police are asking for help identifying the suspects. Just before 4 pm, a victim was approached by two suspects at the 800 block of P Street while sitting in their vehicle. After displaying a handgun, one of the suspects demanded property and the victim’s vehicle. The victim did as asked and two suspects left the scene. One left the scene in the stolen car and the other followed in another vehicle. A surveillance camera captured one of the The post D.C. Police Searching For Armed Carjacker Caught On Surveillance appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 6 HOURS AGO