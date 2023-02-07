ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bravo Company of Maryland National Guard deploys for The Middle East

By Kevin Johnson
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
The Bravo Company of The Maryland Army National Guard are no strangers to service, whether its helping overseas or in their home state.

"[They are] a ‘tip-of-the-spear’ unit, and they’ve always succeeded in their missions"
- U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Timothy Gowen, the adjutant general of Maryland

Their latest mission takes them to the Middle East for a year to support Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield. About 70 Bravo Company soldiers deployed today from Aberdeen Proving Ground, along with 7 chinook helicopters. Once there, they'll help with air assaults, air movement, and logistical resupply missions.

The day was filled with emotional goodbyes. One soldier said as exciting as deployment is, nothing beats the excitement of coming home.

"Coming home is the best part.... I surprise my kids at school and that feeling is magical. That's what they look forward to. They know today's a proud day and they're part of this fight...but in the end, it's it's the excitement like it's Christmas or New Year's or their birthday, any kind of holiday, that Daddy's gonna come home or Mommy's gonna come home."
- Chief Warrant Officer Joshua Chason

Former Army veteran himself, Governor Wes Moore, served as the keynote speaker for the deployment ceremony. He took the time to thank them for their service.

"Thank you for stepping up when the state and this country asked. Thanks for raising your hand when it's not the easy thing to do. Thank you for when our country says that we needed you now, that you didn't ask the country to wait, that you stepped up, that you served. And I want to let you know that this state appreciates you with everything in us."
- Governor Wes Moore

He also took the time to thank recognize the sacrifice of soldier's families .

"I used to think it was the soldiers, and the sailors, and airmen, and the Marines who had it toughest. And I realized when I deployed, that actually wasn't true. Because while we were overseas, we had good days, and we had bad days, but the reality is that we always had each other. And I know for so many families, that's not always the case. I want to let you know that as a state, as a leadership, we've got you."
- Governor Wes Moore

Bravo Company Soldiers have deployed multiple times to Afghanistan but have also helped during Hurricane Florence in South Carolina, where they evacuated 64 people and 9 animals, as well as transported over 118,000 lbs of emergency aid and cargo. They've also supported recovery efforts in Maryland after the Ellicott City flood in 2016 and Oakland Dam overflow in 2007.

