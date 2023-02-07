ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas County, GA

valdostatoday.com

Woman arrested in Valdosta after lying on road

VALDOSTA – A 39-year-old Madison, FL resident was arrested after she laid on N. Troup Street, impeding traffic. Arrested: Barbara Roberson, African American female, 39 years of age, Madison, Fl resident. On February 7, 2023, at approximately 1:42 pm., a Valdosta Police Officer was traveling in the 800 block...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Lowndes High recognizes S.T.A.R student, teacher of the year

Albany Police Chief Michael Persley says they are finding a lot of the stolen vehicles are from other places through South Georgia. City leaders looking to change narrative on Albany affordable housing. Updated: 1 hour ago. This initiative is something the Albany City Commission is making a priority for 2023.
ALBANY, GA
WCTV

TMH employee: remote workers forced to use PTO during cybersecurity incident

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nearly one week ago, a cybersecurity issue paralyzed Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, forcing many non-emergency procedures to be canceled, and roughly 90 percent of ambulances to be diverted to a different hospital. While THM representatives have remained tight-lipped on the issue, public concern is mounting. WCTV has...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Albany PD asking for help finding lottery ticket burglary suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a man they said is wanted in connection to smash-and-grab burglaries where lottery tickets were taken. Michael Juan Campbell, 53, is wanted on burglary warrants. He is described as 5′11 and weighs 195 pounds. WALB News...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Same car thieves hitting several Ga. counties

Two Albany finalists chosen for Target’s Black History collection. Right now, four African American Georgia artists' artwork is on display at the Albany Museum of Art in honor of Black History Month. City leaders looking to change narrative on Albany affordable housing. Updated: 6 hours ago. This initiative is...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

2 Tifton men sentenced to prison in drug trafficking network case

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Two men associated with an 18-defendant armed drug trafficking network based in Tifton were sentenced to prison on Feb. 2. Juanjava “Jay” Boggerty, 49, was sentenced to 235 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release after he plead guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances on Oct. 12, 2022.
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Lowndes County invests in electric vehicle charging stations

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County has found yet another reason to bring people to Downtown Valdosta. And they are driving them in a greener direction. Lowndes County says on Tuesday they celebrate a tremendous win for Downtown Valdosta. A joint collaboration between Lowndes County and Georgia Power resulted in new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the Lowndes County Judicial and Administrative Complex Parking Lot.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

APD asking for help finding strangulation assault suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for help finding a suspect in connection to an assault and strangulation incident. Keion Xavier Swan, 18, is wanted in connection to an assault incident involving a former significant other. He is described as 6′6 and weighs 170 pounds....
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Pair gets prison sentences on drug trafficking charges

ALBANY — Two individuals associated with an 18-defendant armed drug trafficking network centered in Tifton were sentenced to prison for their crimes recently resulting from an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) operation. Juanjava Boggerty, aka “Jay,” 49, of Tifton, was sentenced to serve 235 months in prison...
TIFTON, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Spooner Memorial, Seminole County

The white marble angel in Olive Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery marking the grave of Joseph James Spooner (19 July 1848-31 March 1929) and his first wife, Mary Jane Lane Spooner (2 March 1850-2 December 1914), is one of the finest examples of Victorian funerary art in rural Georgia. Mr. Spooner’s parents’ memorials in Union Primitive Baptist (aka Primitive Union Cemetery) in Miller County are also landmarks of statuary. [I’ll be sharing photos of them soon].
SEMINOLE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

34th annual Georgia Quail Hunt promotes economic growth in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) — The Albany Chamber of Commerce hosted its 34th annual Quail Hunting event on Thursday. It aimed to provide people with opportunities for business development. Georgia is known for its hospitality, outdoor culture and wildlife heritage. The Northern Bobwhite, also known as Virginia Quail, is a...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Major changes, improvements coming to Valdosta Regional Airport

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Regional Airport could have some improvements to their airport and air crafts coming soon. Valdosta Regional Airport is issuing a 60-day public notice to the community for improvements they say are needed. They want to bring four future projects to the regional airport to replace some things that are over 70 years old.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Arrest made for theft in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – Following a 911 call, Curtis Anderson of Valdosta was arrested for theft by entering an auto. Arrested: Anderson, Curtis E, African American male, age 32, resident of Valdosta. On February 2, 2023, at approximately 12:01 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to 520 North Troup Street after E911...
VALDOSTA, GA

