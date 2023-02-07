Read full article on original website
Related
valdostatoday.com
Woman arrested in Valdosta after lying on road
VALDOSTA – A 39-year-old Madison, FL resident was arrested after she laid on N. Troup Street, impeding traffic. Arrested: Barbara Roberson, African American female, 39 years of age, Madison, Fl resident. On February 7, 2023, at approximately 1:42 pm., a Valdosta Police Officer was traveling in the 800 block...
WALB 10
Same car thieves hitting several South Ga. counties; suspects likely from Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Police Chief Michael Persley says they are finding a lot of the stolen vehicles that are from other places throughout South Georgia. Earlier in February, the agency investigated an incident in the central part of Albany and discovered a vehicle that was linked to Riverdale, Georgia.
WALB 10
Lowndes High recognizes S.T.A.R student, teacher of the year
Albany Police Chief Michael Persley says they are finding a lot of the stolen vehicles are from other places through South Georgia. City leaders looking to change narrative on Albany affordable housing. Updated: 1 hour ago. This initiative is something the Albany City Commission is making a priority for 2023.
WCTV
TMH employee: remote workers forced to use PTO during cybersecurity incident
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nearly one week ago, a cybersecurity issue paralyzed Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, forcing many non-emergency procedures to be canceled, and roughly 90 percent of ambulances to be diverted to a different hospital. While THM representatives have remained tight-lipped on the issue, public concern is mounting. WCTV has...
WCTV
Tallahassee man arrested for six armed robberies in the span of one week
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man is indicted for six armed robberies with a weapon in the span of one week. The federal grand jury handed down an indictment alleging 21-year-old Keshawn Jamarlin Robinson of Tallahassee robbed multiple stores with a gun. According to a press release, it alleges...
WALB 10
DNA technology solves almost four decade old southwest Ga. death investigation case
Albany Police Chief Michael Persley says they are finding a lot of the stolen vehicles are from other places through South Georgia. City leaders looking to change narrative on Albany affordable housing. Updated: 1 hour ago. This initiative is something the Albany City Commission is making a priority for 2023.
2 sentenced after trafficking ring distributes more than 4 kilos of meth in Ga. community
Two Tifton men associated with an armed drug trafficking network were sentenced to prison Thursday for their crimes.
WALB 10
Albany PD asking for help finding lottery ticket burglary suspect
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a man they said is wanted in connection to smash-and-grab burglaries where lottery tickets were taken. Michael Juan Campbell, 53, is wanted on burglary warrants. He is described as 5′11 and weighs 195 pounds. WALB News...
WALB 10
Same car thieves hitting several Ga. counties
Two Albany finalists chosen for Target’s Black History collection. Right now, four African American Georgia artists' artwork is on display at the Albany Museum of Art in honor of Black History Month. City leaders looking to change narrative on Albany affordable housing. Updated: 6 hours ago. This initiative is...
WALB 10
2 Tifton men sentenced to prison in drug trafficking network case
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Two men associated with an 18-defendant armed drug trafficking network based in Tifton were sentenced to prison on Feb. 2. Juanjava “Jay” Boggerty, 49, was sentenced to 235 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release after he plead guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances on Oct. 12, 2022.
WALB 10
Lowndes County invests in electric vehicle charging stations
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County has found yet another reason to bring people to Downtown Valdosta. And they are driving them in a greener direction. Lowndes County says on Tuesday they celebrate a tremendous win for Downtown Valdosta. A joint collaboration between Lowndes County and Georgia Power resulted in new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the Lowndes County Judicial and Administrative Complex Parking Lot.
Catholic deacon being investigated by Florida Department of Children and Families
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to The Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee, a deacon at Little Flower Catholic Church is being investigated by the Florida Department of Children and Families. The diocese said on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 2, Little Flower Catholic School received a complaint from three students regarding Deacon Tom Gordon, a deacon serving at Little […]
WALB 10
APD asking for help finding strangulation assault suspect
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for help finding a suspect in connection to an assault and strangulation incident. Keion Xavier Swan, 18, is wanted in connection to an assault incident involving a former significant other. He is described as 6′6 and weighs 170 pounds....
WALB 10
Albany’s Ward 3 residents raise crime concerns, look forward to rec. center improvements
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Residents in Albany’s 3rd Ward are learning about new projects in the area. Many people showed up to the ward’s town hall meeting on Thursday to voice their opinions on the area’s crime, road conditions and new improvements set to be made at Driskell Park Recreation Center.
Pair gets prison sentences on drug trafficking charges
ALBANY — Two individuals associated with an 18-defendant armed drug trafficking network centered in Tifton were sentenced to prison for their crimes recently resulting from an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) operation. Juanjava Boggerty, aka “Jay,” 49, of Tifton, was sentenced to serve 235 months in prison...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Spooner Memorial, Seminole County
The white marble angel in Olive Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery marking the grave of Joseph James Spooner (19 July 1848-31 March 1929) and his first wife, Mary Jane Lane Spooner (2 March 1850-2 December 1914), is one of the finest examples of Victorian funerary art in rural Georgia. Mr. Spooner’s parents’ memorials in Union Primitive Baptist (aka Primitive Union Cemetery) in Miller County are also landmarks of statuary. [I’ll be sharing photos of them soon].
Georgia woman who brought gun to polls said she was in ‘fear’ as Black Lives Matter handed voters water
A white woman who brought her gun into a Georgia polling place said Tuesday she was “in fear for my life” when the group Black Voters Matter handed out water to waiting voters and played hip-hop music during the 2020 election. Black Voters Matter volunteers didn’t break any...
WALB 10
34th annual Georgia Quail Hunt promotes economic growth in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) — The Albany Chamber of Commerce hosted its 34th annual Quail Hunting event on Thursday. It aimed to provide people with opportunities for business development. Georgia is known for its hospitality, outdoor culture and wildlife heritage. The Northern Bobwhite, also known as Virginia Quail, is a...
WALB 10
Major changes, improvements coming to Valdosta Regional Airport
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Regional Airport could have some improvements to their airport and air crafts coming soon. Valdosta Regional Airport is issuing a 60-day public notice to the community for improvements they say are needed. They want to bring four future projects to the regional airport to replace some things that are over 70 years old.
valdostatoday.com
Arrest made for theft in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – Following a 911 call, Curtis Anderson of Valdosta was arrested for theft by entering an auto. Arrested: Anderson, Curtis E, African American male, age 32, resident of Valdosta. On February 2, 2023, at approximately 12:01 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to 520 North Troup Street after E911...
Comments / 0