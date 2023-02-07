Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pedestrian killed in East County vehicle collision
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in East County on Friday, said the San Diego Police Department.
Officer identified in deadly Chula Vista shooting
San Diego Police have identified the Chula Vista Police officer involved in a deadly South Bay shooting over the weekend.
Drunk and Drugged Driver Sentenced to 4 Years for Crash That Killed Motorcyclist in Poway
A woman who killed a motorcyclist by driving under the influence and rear-ending him as he was parked on the side of a Poway road was sentenced Tuesday to four years in state prison. Astha Rajyaguru, 23, pleaded guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and other charges for the...
Driver arrested, woman and child in car unhurt after chase
A high-speed chase that began in the Miramar area ended with a car fully engulfed in flames and the arrest of the driver.
Pedestrian hit by car, killed on Lake Murray roadway
A man died early Friday morning after San Diego Police said he was struck by a car on Mission Gorge Road and killed.
Deputies arrested after bar fight in East County
Two deputies were arrested following a bar fight in East County on Saturday, said the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
Two deputies arrested following fight at Ramona bar
Two deputies were arrested over the weekend following a fight at a Ramona bar, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
Driver extracted from vehicle after East County crash
A major collision in Santee on Wednesday left two people injured, said the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.
SD County Sheriff speaks on arrests of deputies, department transparency
SD Sheriff addresses deputies being arrested and transparency. Latest incident involved two deputies being arrested following fight in a Ramona bar last Saturday.
eastcountymagazine.org
DRIVER RESCUED, SERIOUSLY INJURED IN SANTEE CRASH CAUGHT ON VIDEO
February 8, 2023 (Santee) – The driver of a Ford Focus has been airlifted to a hospital with severe injuries sustained in a crash so violent that the vehicle blew apart, as surveillance video shown on CBS 8 reveals. According to Sergeant Dwain Washington with the San Diego Sheriff’s...
Woman, 20, Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on I-5 in Oceanside
Authorities reported that a 20-year-old Northern California woman was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Oceanside. The driver was headed north at about 6:15 a.m. Wednesday when the Nissan Altima she was driving veered off the freeway south of Oceanside Boulevard for unknown reasons, overturned, and tumbled down an embankment, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Marine killed in North County rollover crash
A driver, later confirmed as a U.S. Marine, was killed in a North County crash on Wednesday morning, said the California Highway Patrol.
Attempted Kidnapping in East County did Not Happen: Sheriff's Dept.
The report of the alleged incident caused concern among parents and students
Man suspected of trying to grab child walking to school in East County
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in identifying and finding a man suspected of attempting to grab a child who was walking to school Tuesday in the Lakeside area.
yachatsnews.com
California man found guilty of second-degree murder in death of former Yachats resident Martin Baker
The man accused of killing former Yachats resident Martin “Marty” Baker has been found guilty of second-degree murder. Less than three hours after closing arguments were made Feb. 1 in San Diego County Superior Court, a jury returned the guilty verdict against Eugene “Gene” Focarelli, 39.
Sheriff asks for help to identify, find suspect in Lakeside attempted kidnapping
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help to identify and find the person who tried to kidnap a child walking to school Tuesday morning.
Man who killed SDSU architect on bike sentenced to 13 years
A convicted man will spend more than a decade behind bars for his role in a DUI crash that killed a San Diego State University architect while she was riding her bike to work.
San Diego Woman Sentenced for Selling Fentanyl That Killed 23-Year-Old Sherie Gil
A San Diego woman who sold fentanyl that caused another woman’s overdose death was sentenced Wednesday to nearly 11 years in federal prison. Jaimee Ashley Koryn, 34, pleaded guilty to a distribution of fentanyl count for selling pills to 23-year-old Sherie Gil, who was found dead Sept. 30, 2021.
Escondido woman working to recover after brutal domestic violence attack
The woman's boyfriend stabbed and cut her with a knife 25 times all over her body, including in the face, stomach, and arm.
Mother of 2 injured after stabbed multiple times in Escondido apartment
A 34-year-old mother was seriously injured after her boyfriend stabbed her multiple times in their Escondido apartment last week, Escondido police said.
Comments / 0