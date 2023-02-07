ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastcountymagazine.org

DRIVER RESCUED, SERIOUSLY INJURED IN SANTEE CRASH CAUGHT ON VIDEO

February 8, 2023 (Santee) – The driver of a Ford Focus has been airlifted to a hospital with severe injuries sustained in a crash so violent that the vehicle blew apart, as surveillance video shown on CBS 8 reveals. According to Sergeant Dwain Washington with the San Diego Sheriff’s...
SANTEE, CA
Times of San Diego

Woman, 20, Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on I-5 in Oceanside

Authorities reported that a 20-year-old Northern California woman was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Oceanside. The driver was headed north at about 6:15 a.m. Wednesday when the Nissan Altima she was driving veered off the freeway south of Oceanside Boulevard for unknown reasons, overturned, and tumbled down an embankment, according to the California Highway Patrol.
OCEANSIDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy