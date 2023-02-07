Authorities reported that a 20-year-old Northern California woman was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Oceanside. The driver was headed north at about 6:15 a.m. Wednesday when the Nissan Altima she was driving veered off the freeway south of Oceanside Boulevard for unknown reasons, overturned, and tumbled down an embankment, according to the California Highway Patrol.

OCEANSIDE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO