Rock 104.1

Popular Restaurant in Wildwood, NJ to Reopen Means Spring Is Coming

Spring is the best season of the year, isn't it? It's kind of like a rebirth. We go through winter, a period where nature seems to turn gray all around us. It's cold and everything and everyone seems a bit sluggish. But then spring arrives, and little by little the colors return, and there's a renewal of sorts that takes place all around us.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Rock 104.1

Baby Grey Seal Saved on Avalon NJ Beach

The good guys - and gals - of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center have made another save! It's the first stranded baby Grey Seal of the season. According to officials from the Stranding Center, the baby seal - still covered in its white birthing coat - was found on the beach in Avalon on February 1st. The seal was found on the beach at 48th Street. It's age was estimated at 4 - 6 weeks.
AVALON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

A massive year-round waterpark is set to open in NJ

If you have reached the point where you can no longer watch your kids go down the same 3 waterslides in Ocean City summer after summer, you have found yourself in luck. A brand new waterpark is expected to open in Atlantic City by Memorial Day weekend and will be an exciting addition to not only summers “down the shore,” but year-round.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Celebrate Your Philadelphia Eagles With Fudge From Laura’s In Wildwood, NJ

First, Birds-themed bagels. Now, say "hello" to Eagles-shaped chocolate! Can't say no to this kind of candy yumminess, especially from the Jersey Shore!. It seems like everywhere you turn, brands are pumping out items meant to put out some good juju for the Philadelphia Eagles. They're ready and set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII and the South Jersey and Philadelphia region can't be any more excited. It's electric around here lately!
WILDWOOD, NJ
Rock 104.1

Atlantic City Firefighters Considering ‘Vote Of No Confidence’

We have learned and confirmed that an emergency executive board meeting of the Atlantic City Professional Firefighters took place (last night) on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The agenda featured a series of highly critical issues as follows:. Emails/OPRA Requests Being Denied. Direct Bargaining. Regressive Bargaining, Bad Faith. Retaliation, Discrimination and...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Does Galloway Township Need Another Dollar General?

There is a Galloway Township Planning Board meeting on Thursday, Feb 16 to allow public comment before approval is given to build a Dollar General store in the new Community Village shopping development. The site is where ShopRite plans to open its new 75,000 SF Galloway location this year, at...
GALLOWAY, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Causeway Project Shut Down in Stafford

While the final phase of the multi-year, federally funded Causeway expansion and rehabilitation project on Ninth Street in Ship Bottom continues, work just 2 miles west at Marsha Drive in Stafford Township has temporarily been halted with a restart date of sometime in the fall. The work stoppage is the...
SHIP BOTTOM, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Dr. Jason Chew Opens Family Medicine Office in Ocean City

The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 31 to welcome Dr. Jason Chew to private practice in Ocean City. Dr. Chew, of Ocean City, was in a group practice for the last 15 years but decided it was time to make a change and saw the need for a hometown private practice called OC Family Medicine.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Watching the New Jersey Wind Port take shape

The state budgeted almost $500M for the initial phase of the project. The state’s offshore wind industry can’t take off without the completion of a massive wind port, which is being built in Salem County on the eastern shore of the Delaware River. It’s where enormous turbines and blades will be constructed for future offshore wind projects and is potentially a hub for clean-energy jobs for decades to come.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

