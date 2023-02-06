Read full article on original website
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Delaware - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerRehoboth Beach, DE
Day 1 of Special Counsel Investigation and DOJ Appears to be Bungling the Investigation AlreadyThe Veracity ReportRehoboth Beach, DE
FBI Raids President Biden's Delaware Residence in Search of Classified DocumentsMsBirgithRehoboth Beach, DE
The FBI is searching Biden's Delaware vacation homeAFmitrynewsRehoboth Beach, DE
New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in skyRoger MarshSea Isle City, NJ
Popular Restaurant in Wildwood, NJ to Reopen Means Spring Is Coming
Spring is the best season of the year, isn't it? It's kind of like a rebirth. We go through winter, a period where nature seems to turn gray all around us. It's cold and everything and everyone seems a bit sluggish. But then spring arrives, and little by little the colors return, and there's a renewal of sorts that takes place all around us.
More Mountain Lion Sightings From Cape May and Pittsgrove NJ
The reports of Mountain Lion/Cougar sightings in New Jersey continue to flow into my email box. Since March of 2022, I've been writing articles about eyewitness sighting of big animals being spotted in New Jersey. Animals the witnesses claim are cougars or mountain lions. (The names are pretty synonymous for the same animal.)
Delicious, People Say This Is New Jersey’s Most Unique Italian Restaurant
They say in life the best things are free, and when you visit what's being called the most unique Italian restaurant in New Jersey that's definitely true. Of course, New Jersey is arguably the Italian food capital of the country. In Ocean County alone, there are countless places to get...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
Sally Beauty in Egg Harbor Township, NJ Mysteriously Closes
R.I.P. Sally Beauty in EHT. Seemingly overnight, the door to Sally Beauty in the Oak Tree Plaza is not just locked, but the whole entire store is empty and even the signage is gone. I'm in that shopping center off the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Twp. pretty frequently...
Baby Grey Seal Saved on Avalon NJ Beach
The good guys - and gals - of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center have made another save! It's the first stranded baby Grey Seal of the season. According to officials from the Stranding Center, the baby seal - still covered in its white birthing coat - was found on the beach in Avalon on February 1st. The seal was found on the beach at 48th Street. It's age was estimated at 4 - 6 weeks.
A massive year-round waterpark is set to open in NJ
If you have reached the point where you can no longer watch your kids go down the same 3 waterslides in Ocean City summer after summer, you have found yourself in luck. A brand new waterpark is expected to open in Atlantic City by Memorial Day weekend and will be an exciting addition to not only summers “down the shore,” but year-round.
Celebrate Your Philadelphia Eagles With Fudge From Laura’s In Wildwood, NJ
First, Birds-themed bagels. Now, say "hello" to Eagles-shaped chocolate! Can't say no to this kind of candy yumminess, especially from the Jersey Shore!. It seems like everywhere you turn, brands are pumping out items meant to put out some good juju for the Philadelphia Eagles. They're ready and set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII and the South Jersey and Philadelphia region can't be any more excited. It's electric around here lately!
2 New Jersey Boardwalks Are Among The Best In America
There is no doubt that New Jersey is synonymous with great summer fun, and we have some of the best boardwalks in the whole country, and that fact has just been supported by a major travel website. When a major travel site lists the 15 best boardwalks in all of...
Bagels in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ Go Green for the Philadelphia Eagles
If a green and black bagel will bring the Eagles good luck in the Super Bowl, then a green and black bagel I will eat. Eagles Fever is EVERYWHERE this week. The whole region is brimming with excitement ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl LVII match-up between Philly and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Atlantic City Firefighters Considering ‘Vote Of No Confidence’
We have learned and confirmed that an emergency executive board meeting of the Atlantic City Professional Firefighters took place (last night) on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The agenda featured a series of highly critical issues as follows:. Emails/OPRA Requests Being Denied. Direct Bargaining. Regressive Bargaining, Bad Faith. Retaliation, Discrimination and...
Does Galloway Township Need Another Dollar General?
There is a Galloway Township Planning Board meeting on Thursday, Feb 16 to allow public comment before approval is given to build a Dollar General store in the new Community Village shopping development. The site is where ShopRite plans to open its new 75,000 SF Galloway location this year, at...
Keep Spotting Tiny Drones In Cape May Court House? They’re For The Birds!
Hear a little buzzing noise coming from above in Cape May Court House? No, it's not a bird. It's not a plane. It is, however, meant to protect the birds here in South Jersey, though. According to NJ.com, if you've been noticing the tiny drones flying around throughout Cape May...
Causeway Project Shut Down in Stafford
While the final phase of the multi-year, federally funded Causeway expansion and rehabilitation project on Ninth Street in Ship Bottom continues, work just 2 miles west at Marsha Drive in Stafford Township has temporarily been halted with a restart date of sometime in the fall. The work stoppage is the...
Lavish Living: These Three Counties Are New Jersey's Most Expensive for Homebuyers.
New Jersey has long had a reputation as a safe haven for those seeking cheaper real estate in exchange for a longer commute. With recent trends in taxes and home prices, however, that may no longer be the case.
Marcus & Millichap arranges sale of grocery-anchored retail property in Vineland for $19.3M
Marcus & Millichap said it recently brokered the sale of Maintree Shopping Center, a 138,445-square-foot, grocery-anchored retail property located in Vineland, for $19.3 million. Joseph C. French Jr., Kodi Traver and Thomas Dalzell, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Westchester, New York, office, had the listing to market the property...
Dr. Jason Chew Opens Family Medicine Office in Ocean City
The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 31 to welcome Dr. Jason Chew to private practice in Ocean City. Dr. Chew, of Ocean City, was in a group practice for the last 15 years but decided it was time to make a change and saw the need for a hometown private practice called OC Family Medicine.
Do You Believe In The Existence Of The Jersey Devil?
Throughout hundreds of years of recorded history - with stories dating back to 1735 - it is also known as The Leeds Devil. Or, a third iteration from local author V. Scott Macom, who wrote in his novel, Devil Leeds. Is it real, or, do you believe that The Jersey...
Watching the New Jersey Wind Port take shape
The state budgeted almost $500M for the initial phase of the project. The state’s offshore wind industry can’t take off without the completion of a massive wind port, which is being built in Salem County on the eastern shore of the Delaware River. It’s where enormous turbines and blades will be constructed for future offshore wind projects and is potentially a hub for clean-energy jobs for decades to come.
177th Fighter Wing Announces Night Flights At Atlantic City Airport
It's also the sounds of your social media pinging as people ask "What's with all the planes?" Officials at the New Jersey Air National Guard 177th Fighter Wing have announced a period of three weeks - beginning now - where they'll be flying a heavier night schedule in, out, and around the Atlantic City International Airport area.
