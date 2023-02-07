Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'Star Trek: Picard' Season 3 Images Show 'The Next Generation's Heroes and Villains
The premiere of Star Trek: Picard Season 3 is almost here! Just a week out from the release of the first episode of the final season, Paramount has dropped a stunning set of new images featuring the impressive cast. The new images showcase both the returning cast members of Star Trek: The Next Generation, as well as franchise newcomers—some of whom we don't know whether to call friend or foe. A previously released trailer revealed Tony-winner Amanda Plummer as Season 3's big bad, a menacing villain called Vadic. More recently, Todd Stashwick and Ed Speleers were announced in recurring and regular roles respectively, though details on their characters remain sparse.
Collider
‘Magic Mike XXL’ Is More Fun Than the Original Because of Its Wild Tone Shift
Magic Mike XXL is everything that the first Magic Mike film wasn’t. Audiences who walked into 2012’s original Magic Mike expecting a straightforward raunchy stripper comedy should have known better than to trust that Steven Soderbergh had something that simple up his sleeve. While there are plenty of amusing moments throughout Magic Mike, the film felt closer in tone to 1970s character dramas than something like Striptease or Rough Night. Soderbergh’s mature, understated study of the immediate ramifications of the financial crisis explored the desperate options that working class people had to go to in order to provide for themselves, and displayed the world of male entertainment in a startling realistic way. It's a film that showed us a side of Channing Tatum we hadn't seen before. By comparison, Magic Mike XXL ditches these more serious implications in favor of a joyous road trip adventure.
Collider
First ‘Fast X’ Trailer: Jason Momoa Swears Revenge on Vin Diesel’s Family
The first official trailer for the next installment in the long and storied Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X, has finally been released, showcasing the crazy action and family drama that has become synonymous with the Vin Diesel led blockbuster series. The trailer for the film debuts just a few months ahead of its scheduled theatrical release on May 19, 2023, with Fast X set to be the first part of the two-film conclusion to the series.
Collider
'The Outwaters' Review: Found Footage Horror Has Never Looked Quite Like This
So you want to make a horror film. Specifically, you want to create one that makes use of the found footage framing to tell your story. How do you go about it? Well, there is no one way to do so as the scrappy subgenre has proven to be a refreshingly expansive one with distinctly macabre visions to be found in many of them. In The Outwaters, the feature debut from writer-director Robbie Banfitch, who also stars, it can initially seem like it is drawing from the foundational The Blair Witch Project in how it establishes itself. While it trades the forest setting for a windy desert, there is much that feels like something you’ve seen before. That is until it takes a plunge into a cosmic nightmare that rips the air right from your lungs, leaving us wandering through a hellscape from which there is no respite. It is rather meandering on the journey it takes to get there, but the destination remains worth the trip all the same.
Collider
'F9' Legacy Trailer Brings Back a Ghost From Dom's Past
The final Legacy trailer is here with F9 bringing Dom’s most formidable foe into the fold. Fans of the franchise have been patiently counting down to the trailer of Fast X while enjoying a nostalgic, action-propelled ride in the last week with various Legacy trailers recounting the pivotal moments from the Fast Saga.
Collider
When to Watch 'The Last of Us’ Episode 5
The Last of Us has been the year's biggest hit thus far. In collaboration with PlayStation Studios and Naughty Dog, HBO has given us one of the most captivating dramas of the decade, and there’s no sign of slowing down. Fans have loved each episode, with last week’s showcasing new characters like Kathleen and Perry proving to be obstacles for Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey).
Collider
New 'The Last of Us' Episode 5 Image Reveals Henry and Sam's Hiding Spot
The Last of Us episode four introduced us to an unfamiliar scenario. It took Joel and Ellie to Kansas City, straight into an ambush with a rebel group that has managed to overthrow FEDRA and free the city. The group is led by a new character, Kathleen, played by Melanie Lynskey, who is on a revenge drive and is looking for Henry and Sam. To tease the upcoming storyline, the official Twitter account of the series revealed a new look at the duo.
Collider
End of the Road: ‘Fast X’ Trailer Breakdown
It’s ride or die in The Fast and the Furious movies, each one going bigger and faster, and the upcoming Fast X (2023) is no different. It’s already mighty, giving us a nearly four-minute long trailer to officially introduce how outrageous and high-octane this first of the two-part finale will be. Rita Moreno, Jason Momoa, and Brie Larson show up as new characters, each with various different connections to the larger story. If there’s one thing this series loves more than Vin Diesel’s guttural line reading of “family,” than it’s a retcon, and there is a major one that returns us to the installment that changed the future for this series. The ensemble isn't getting any smaller, although hints of danger might cut down those returning faces in the finale. Racing is what started this long-running franchise, and a major set piece promises it hasn't forgotten that.
Collider
10 Best Picture Oscar Nominees That Are Better Than the Winners, According to Reddit
The Academy Awards celebrates the best that the movie industry has to offer in a given year. However, it's not uncommon for audiences or cinephiles to feel that the Best Picture trophy should go to another nominee. Sometimes, it's a case of politics, other times it's simply a matter of preference, or it's just because of the voting system, but those reasons can lead to the movie that takes home the award not necessarily being the best one according to popular opinion. This can lead to some of the most memorable films in cinema being overlooked by the Academy, only to be regarded higher than the winners of their respective years.
Collider
Where to Watch 'Magic Mike's Last Dance': Showtimes and Streaming Status
A simple method to depict the mood fluctuations of real life in cinema has always been to walk the thin line between comedy and drama. Therefore, it should not come as a shock that dramedies are among the most common examples of genre fusion in film. Because what could be more therapeutic than a good dose of unbridled humor? Even when we're going through a tough time, it serves as a calming balm to relieve stress and give us a sense of optimism in life.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Episode 4 Was Right to Keep the Violence Offscreen
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 4 of The Last of Us. In “Please Hold to My Hand,” the fourth episode of HBO’s The Last of Us, the primary danger came not from fungal zombies, but from all too human person-to-person violence. From Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) Kansas City ambush and its agonizing aftermath to Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey) executing her prisoner, the real threat came from other people. But in each case, the actual violence is kept mostly out of frame — time and again, we hear the sounds but don’t see the carnage, sticking instead with either the perpetrator or a bystander. By leaving the physical violence, but not the survivors’ reactions, to our imaginations, The Last of Us emphasizes the cost — or the ease — of taking another life in this harsh new world.
Collider
'Frozen 3' Announced at Disney
During Disney's Q1 earnings call, CEO Bob Iger revealed that we'll be returning to the frozen kingdom of Arendelle for a third time in the near future. Frozen III is officially in the works at the company as it looks to capitalize on some of its highest-grossing properties going forward. It's one of three films revealed during the call, including Toy Story 5 and a Zootopia sequel.
Collider
'Fast X' Tickets on Sale Early Ahead of Trailer Debut
Tickets for Fast X, the tenth installment in The Fast and The Furious saga, are now available for purchase ahead of tomorrow's first trailer debut. Even though the film won't hit the big screen until May 19, fans can already acquire their preferred seats through their favorite online provider for every major format, including IMAX. Vin Diesel is back as Dominic Toretto, who must protect his family from Cipher (Charlize Theron) and her ruthless partner-in-crime, Dante (Jason Momoa). Momoa is making his debut in the franchise, alongside Brie Larson, who will play the role of Tess in the movie.
Collider
'The Bad Batch' Season 2 Shows Palpatine in a New Light
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Bad Batch Season 2 Episode 7 and 8.This week, The Bad Batch brought back the greatest villain of Star Wars, Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) himself. With two new episodes, the animated series gave us a brief, but exciting new arc that's the closest to a political thriller in the franchise since Season 1 of Andor came to an end, and showed us more of the Emperor's political prowess and mastery, as he once again cheats the whole of the Senate and some of his most loyal agents to come out as the victim in a situation of his own design and to his own benefit.
Collider
Best Channing Tatum Movies, From 'Magic Mike' to 'Haywire'
When Channing Tatum started his career, it initially seemed like he would fall into the same category as any number of generic young actors that Hollywood would try to sell as new potential movie stars. Despite a few false starts with the disastrous romantic drama Dear John and the misguided G.I. Joe franchise, Tatum quickly proved that his talents extended far beyond his good looks. His surprising venture into comedy turned audiences on to Tatum’s physical humor, and he’s steadily given more mature performances by working with some of the best directors in the industry.
Collider
‘Insidious: Fear the Dark’: Rose Byrne Teases the Lambert Family’s Next Nightmare [Exclusive]
Thirteen years after the release of the first film, Rose Byrne had lots of fun returning to the Insidious universe for Insidious: Fear the Dark, the fifth chapter of the beloved horror franchise. In an interview with Collider’s own Steven Weintraub for Seriously Red, Byrne spoke about working with co-star Patrick Wilson, who is stepping up as director of the upcoming sequel.
Collider
'National Treasure: Edge of History' Showrunners Break Down That Finale Twist
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of National Treasure: Edge of History.The Season 1 finale of National Treasure: Edge of History is now available on Disney+, bringing the first chapter of the National Treasure expansion to a close. In the finale, Billie, Salazar, and their group took Jess and Rafael on the final leg of the treasure search. Jess and Rafael soon realize Billie's true intentions with the treasure and work to outsmart her and find the treasure before she does. Meanwhile, Jess' friends try to help where they can.
Collider
Stephanie Hsu, Ronny Chieng and More to Guest Star on 'American Born Chinese'
Disney+ original series American Born Chinese just released a new teaser announcing an impressive guest list roster. The series, based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Leun-Yang, debuts this spring on Disney+. The new teaser trailer for American Born Chinese intensifies the anticipation for this star-studded...
Collider
New 'The Last of Us' Poster Maps Joel and Ellie's Journey So Far
In a short time, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) have already come a long way within HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us. Joel journeyed from Texas all the way to Boston after the cordyceps outbreak began and, since joining up with Ellie, the two have made their way from Massachusetts to Kansas City on the way to Wyoming, only to be stopped dead in their tracks by Melanie Lynskey's Kathleen. Ahead of the release of Episode 5 which officially puts Season 1 past the halfway mark, a new poster was released retracing the steps of the two survivors through the first leg of their journey.
Collider
'Avatar 3': Joel David Moore Says Film Will Take Norm in New Direction
Joel David Moore, the actor who plays the scientist Norm in the Avatar franchise, dropped some tidbits about where his character is going next. Norm is one of the few friendly people Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) meets during the original film, willing to help the protagonist while he adapts to using his avatar. During last year's The Way of Water, he could be seen helping the Sully family after Kiri (Sigourney Weaver) has a seizure underwater. In a recent interview with Yahoo!, Moore played coy when talking about what audiences can expect from his character when he returns in James Cameron's upcoming sequel:
Comments / 0