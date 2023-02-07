ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Arrest reports Feb. 9

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday. —second-degree possession of marijuana, driving under the influence (controlled substance) —carry pistol unlawfully, failure to pay alcoholic beverage tax, obstruction of governmental operations. —parole violation. —first-degree assault- aggravated assault- family. —chemical endangerment. —obstructing justice using a false identity, driving under...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Tuscumbia man charged with possession of fentanyl

A Tuscumbia man is charged as a suspected drug dealer after being found with fentanyl. Elisiah Jawan Willis, 21, was arrested Wednesday and charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances-fentanyl, according to Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan. Logan said law enforcement searched an apartment in the 600 block...
TUSCUMBIA, AL
WAFF

3 people arrested in Decatur for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police Vice/Narcotics Unit investigators arrested and charged three people for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities on Wednesday. Investigators had received a tip in January and February that suspects were making identifying documents for undocumented immigrants. According to the police department, the suspects were using stolen identities to make the documents.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week Huntsville Police are on the look out for a book worm who is accused of stealing. He may turn into a jail bird if you recognize him and more. Police say a man walked into Booklegger on Holmes Ave. and picked up a first...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Three Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl-Laced Drugs (News 19 at 4)

Officers with the Decatur Police Department (DPD) made three arrests after multiple complaints about drug sales and activity at a home on 5th Avenue. Three Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl-Laced Drugs …. Officers with the Decatur Police Department (DPD) made three arrests after multiple complaints about drug sales and activity at...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YAHOO!

Decatur woman charged with shooting mother

Feb. 6—A Decatur woman is in Morgan County Jail on a charge of domestic violence after police say she shot her mother this morning. Decatur police responded at 2:03 a.m. to the 300 block of Blackberry Drive Southwest and found the victim in a bedroom suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, who according to police said she had been shot by her daughter, was transported to Huntsville Hospital.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Arguments complete in Huntsville woman’s murder trial

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In day two of Aleshia Parker’s murder trial, the prosecution and defense rested their cases. Parker is on trial for the shooting death of her infant son Dante Parker in 2018. Prosecutors say Parker was in a fight over a gun with her husband, when the gun went off and killed Dante.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy