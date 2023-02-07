Feb. 6—A Decatur woman is in Morgan County Jail on a charge of domestic violence after police say she shot her mother this morning. Decatur police responded at 2:03 a.m. to the 300 block of Blackberry Drive Southwest and found the victim in a bedroom suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, who according to police said she had been shot by her daughter, was transported to Huntsville Hospital.

DECATUR, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO