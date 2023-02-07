Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
YAHOO!
Arrest reports Feb. 9
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday. —second-degree possession of marijuana, driving under the influence (controlled substance) —carry pistol unlawfully, failure to pay alcoholic beverage tax, obstruction of governmental operations. —parole violation. —first-degree assault- aggravated assault- family. —chemical endangerment. —obstructing justice using a false identity, driving under...
WAFF
Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office narcotics agents seize 58 pounds of marijuana
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Narcotics agents with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office seized a large amount of marijuana and other items after executing a search warrant at a residence on Basin Street. The search warrant was obtained and executed after it was suspected that cocaine was being sold from...
Lauderdale County drug trafficking suspect reportedly cut ankle monitor after bonding out
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office is looking for a drug trafficking suspect after he bonded out and cut his ankle monitor, according to Sheriff Joe Hamilton.
WAAY-TV
Tuscumbia man charged with possession of fentanyl
A Tuscumbia man is charged as a suspected drug dealer after being found with fentanyl. Elisiah Jawan Willis, 21, was arrested Wednesday and charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances-fentanyl, according to Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan. Logan said law enforcement searched an apartment in the 600 block...
Madison man accused in double homicide set to go to trial
Jacob Gideon Copeland was charged with two counts of capital murder in the deaths of Damian Blake Ricketts, 21, of Hazel Green, and Devin Edward Richard, 22, of Huntsville on August 31, 2017.
WAFF
3 people arrested in Decatur for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police Vice/Narcotics Unit investigators arrested and charged three people for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities on Wednesday. Investigators had received a tip in January and February that suspects were making identifying documents for undocumented immigrants. According to the police department, the suspects were using stolen identities to make the documents.
Two minors allegedly found with Xanax, bottle of Captain Morgan rum
The Owens Cross Roads Police Department said it was around midnight Tuesday when an officer driving on Hwy. 431 noticed a vehicle approaching at a high rate of speed - and clocked it at 82 mph on his traffic radar.
Two facing drug charges after Morgan County traffic stop
Two people in Morgan County are facing drug charges after a traffic stop last month.
Three arrested in Decatur, accused of using stolen identities to make fake copies for immigrants
Three people were charged with trafficking stolen identities that authorities said they were using to make fake copies for undocumented immigrants.
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week Huntsville Police are on the look out for a book worm who is accused of stealing. He may turn into a jail bird if you recognize him and more. Police say a man walked into Booklegger on Holmes Ave. and picked up a first...
Alabama man allegedly killed 2 because someone stole from his uncle: ‘They was ready to die’
A man already charged with capital murder had charges filed against him Wednesday for a second count of capital murder and for attempted murder, each of the three counts stemming from a Sunday evening shooting near Falkville. Joshua Lamar Knighten, 35, is being held in Morgan County Jail on a...
Man charged with vehicle burglary in Decatur
Jarikious Harris has been arrested in connection to a vehicle burglary in Decatur.
Capital murder arrest made over fatal Moulton house fire
A capital murder arrest has been made in connection to a house fire in Moulton earlier this year that where Durman McDaniel was pronounced dead.
WHNT-TV
Three Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl-Laced Drugs (News 19 at 4)
Officers with the Decatur Police Department (DPD) made three arrests after multiple complaints about drug sales and activity at a home on 5th Avenue. Three Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl-Laced Drugs …. Officers with the Decatur Police Department (DPD) made three arrests after multiple complaints about drug sales and activity at...
Tuscumbia 17-year-old indicted for capital murder
Quearus Ashton Coffey, 17, was charged as an adult in the shooting death of 19-year-old Miguel Adame at the Quail Run Apartments in 2021.
Attorneys for man who allegedly set a Priceville woman on fire ask for mental evaluation
Attorneys for a Hillsboro man suspected of setting a Priceville woman on fire have asked the Morgan County courts to order a mental evaluation for the man.
Re-arresting, shoplifting, microchipping, June Jamming: Down in Alabama
One of the freed inmates is back behind bars. More details have emerged on the councilman facing shoplifting charges. A bill was pre-filed targeting the microchipping of employees. A famous music event is returning to Fort Payne. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by...
YAHOO!
Decatur woman charged with shooting mother
Feb. 6—A Decatur woman is in Morgan County Jail on a charge of domestic violence after police say she shot her mother this morning. Decatur police responded at 2:03 a.m. to the 300 block of Blackberry Drive Southwest and found the victim in a bedroom suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, who according to police said she had been shot by her daughter, was transported to Huntsville Hospital.
Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith facing additional theft charges
Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith is facing additional theft charges following his arrest last week, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
WAFF
Arguments complete in Huntsville woman’s murder trial
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In day two of Aleshia Parker’s murder trial, the prosecution and defense rested their cases. Parker is on trial for the shooting death of her infant son Dante Parker in 2018. Prosecutors say Parker was in a fight over a gun with her husband, when the gun went off and killed Dante.
