Read full article on original website
Related
Contra Costa Herald
San Pablo man with outstanding felony warrants takes own life in Antioch Wednesday
On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 2:56 pm, the Antioch Police Department Communications Center received a call reporting shots fired at a residence in the 2300 block of “L” Street. Shortly after, a second call was received from an individual reporting they had been on the phone with a male at the residence when a gunshot was heard in the background. The caller believed the male had committed suicide.
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa bank robbed, police searching for suspect
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A local bank in Santa Rosa was robbed Friday, police said. SRPD is inquiring about the identity of the suspect. The robbery took place at The Exchange Bank at 136 Calistoga Road. The suspect in question approached a teller with a note demanding money, said he was carrying a weapon, and made threats. Police have not confirmed if the victim was actually armed with a gun.
thesfnews.com
Suspect Arrested For Threats, Shots Fired And Firearm Brandishing
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect in connection to making threats, shots fried and firearm brandishing that occurred on January 31 and February 1. The SFPD reported on January 31, at approximately 8 p.m. an unknown male entered a theater located on the 3600 block of Balboa St. and brandished a handgun. The subject fled the scene on foot on Balboa St. There was no report of injury or property damage.
Arrest made in October 2022 shooting
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo Police Department made an arrest connected to a shooting that occurred on Oct. 3, 2022. Police learned the suspect in the shooting, identified as 19-year-old Leimarion Johnson of Richmond, was bailing out of the Contra Costa County Jail on Wednesday. Officers met Johnson and arrested him after […]
crimevoice.com
Murder Suspect Arrested on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
MARIN CITY — A suspect from Suisun City is under investigation for a recent shooting incident in Marin City. Meanwhile, he was taken into custody on outstanding warrants for an unrelated murder, attempted robbery, and carrying a loaded firearm in Solano County. The Marin County Sheriff’s Office responded to...
NBC Bay Area
Bakery Owner Dies After Violent Attack in Oakland
A bakery owner died Thursday, days after being violently robbed in Oakland, her family confirmed. Angel Cakes owner Jennifer Angel was backing out of a parking spot when a car blocked her. Her fiancé said thieves jumped out, smashed her window and stole something out of the car. The...
thesfnews.com
SFPD Narcotics Investigation Leads To Arrests, Seizure Of Narcotics
SAN FRANCISCO—More than 23 pounds of narcotics have been seized by the San Francisco Police Department Narcotics officers after two search warrants were issued in Oakland on February 1. The SFPD report that the search warrants were for two locations: the 1800 block of East 24th Street and the 2500 block of 61st Avenue as well as the persons and vehicles associated with possession and sale of narcotics.
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect shot in Oakland gunbattle after catalytic converter theft
OAKLAND, Calif. - At least one alleged catalytic converter thief was shot during an exchange of gunfire with a witness to the incident early Thursday in Oakland's Upper Dimond neighborhood, according to police and neighbors. The incident happened at about 4:20 a.m. on Eastlake Avenue, off 35th Avenue in a...
2 teens, 2 adults arrested in Bay Area drug bust, sheriff says
A drug operation at a home in San Leandro was shut down, officials said Thursday.
SFist
Oakland Bakery Owner Gravely Injured After Attempted Robbery Gone Wrong
Popular Oakland baker Jennifer Angel, the 48-year-old owner of Angel Cakes in the historic Gingerbread House, is in critical condition after a Monday incident in which she apparently tried to chase down thieves who stole something from her. Angel was in her vehicle Monday afternoon, pulling out of a parking...
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: Driver enters home uninvited to wash his hands
Dirty Hands: A woman called police when she arrived home at her place on Greenwood Way and found a delivery person at her doorstep and her door unlocked. The driver told police that his hands were sticky, so he went inside unannounced to wash his hands. Police told him: “Don’t do that.”
SJPD arrests 2 for alleged firearm, narcotics possession
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday evening, officers with the San Jose Police Department arrested two men for allegedly possessing a firearm and narcotics, according to officials. Police said they tried to conduct a traffic stop around 6:45 p.m. in the area of Hearn Avenue and Victoria Drive. During the stop, officers said they developed […]
SFPD seeks information, offers reward in Fillmore District homicide
The San Francisco Police Department on Wednesday announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the shooting death of a 21-year-old man in the Fillmore District. Officers were called just after 11:15 p.m. on Sept. 6 to the 600 block of Larch Way, near Jefferson Square Park, on reports of the shooting and found evidence of gunfire at the scene, but no victims or suspects were located at the time, according to a department statement. ...
UPDATE: Oakland baker Jennifer Angel dies following brazen purse snatching
OAKLAND -- The family of Jennifer Angel, owner of Oakland's popular Angel Cakes bakery, announced Thursday she had been declared dead after suffering life-threatening injuries during a brazen daylight purse snatching in the parking lot of a Wells Fargo Bank branch."It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Oakland baker, small business owner, social justice activist and community member Jen Angel has been medically declared to have lost all brain function and will not regain consciousness. Her official time of death was 5:48pm (PT)," the statement began.Investigators said the purse-snatching incident took place about 12:29 p.m. Monday in...
KTVU FOX 2
Woman's car burglarized at Oakland cemetery while leaving flowers for dead mother
OAKLAND, Calif. - Cathy Martinsen of Lafayette said a day to honor her late mother turned into a frightening experience when she was burglarized at an Oakland cemetery. "Your stomach just drops," said Martinsen. This happened February 1st at St. Mary Cemetery in Rockridge. Martinsen parked inside the gates near...
Oakland bakery owner in medically induced coma after robbery
The owner of a beloved Oakland bakery remains hospitalized in critical condition after a robbery in the city’s Uptown neighborhood. Angel Cakes is known for its decadent cupcakes.
Daily Californian
4 suspects arrested under suspicion of home invasion robbery
On Monday, Berkeley Police Department officers arrested four suspects connected to a “late-night armed home-style robbery,” according to BPD spokesperson Byron White. White said a male victim arranged to meet with one of the suspects, an adult female, on a dating app shortly before midnight Feb. 5. The victim met this suspect, along with a second female suspect, juvenile, in front of his apartment complex around 1 a.m.
SFist
Friday Morning Constitutional: Oakland Baker Dies From Injuries After Robbery
Jen Angel, the Oakland baker and noted activist who was gravely injured trying to chase down thieves who robbed her on Monday, has died. Angel had been on life support and was unlikely to recover from traumatic brain injuries. Friends posted a statement saying, "Jen believed in a world where everyone has the ability to live a dignified and joyful life and worked toward an ecologically sustainable and deeply participatory society." [ABC 7]
Female pedestrian dies in Friday morning San Jose hit-and-run
SAN JOSE -- An adult female pedestrian died in a hit-and-run collision in San Jose early Friday morning, according to police.Police said the collision was reported at 5:39 a.m. in the area of Morrill Avenue and Knights Bridge Road near Cataldi Park in northeast San Jose. Arriving officers rendered aid to the woman who was taken to a local hospital. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries. Her identity was not released as the coroner attempted to notify her next of kin.The driver fled the scene and remained at large. Investigators have yet to release a description of the vehicle.The fatality was the third pedestrian death on San Jose city streets so far in 2023.
Suspect arrested in violent robbery spree in San Jose involving rear-ending victims
SAN JOSE -- Police arrested a suspect in a series of violent robberies in December and January which included intentionally rear-ending vehicles and then robbing the drivers at gunpoint.San Jose police said the first incident happened on December 27 in the area of Blue Mountain Drive and Mount McKinley Drive in East San Jose. The victim told officers she was intentionally rear-ended and then the suspect stole her personal property and threatened to shoot her if she followed him. Robbery detectives were able to identify the suspect in the incident as 22-year-old San Jose resident Brian Valverde. Police said during...
Comments / 3