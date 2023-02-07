New teachers will get more money in one Colorado school district. Cherry Creek Schools approved a new salary schedule that will start this fall. The salary for new teachers will start at $57,000 for the 2023-2024 school year. That also includes an increase in salary for all teachers across the classrooms as well as additional compensation for teachers and certified staff who further their education. The salary increases were approved on Monday by the Cherry Creek Education Association."In Cherry Creek Schools, we love and value our teachers beyond measure. This salary update is designed to provide competitive compensation for all of our...

CENTENNIAL, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO