Boulder, CO

buffzone.com

Glass work has been surprising strength for CU Buffs men’s basketball

Jabari Walker left behind a sizeable hole on the glass. The rebounding void left behind by Evan Battey wasn’t as large, yet still was significant. The Colorado men’s basketball team also has experienced less than the desired returns from the top returning rebounder from last season. Yet as CU heads into the final six games of the regular season, a run that begins Saturday at Utah (8 p.m. MT, FS1), the Buffs have been one of the most productive rebounding teams in the Pac-12 Conference.
BOULDER, CO
buffzone.com

Lacrosse: CU Buffs fall in OT at Vanderbilt in season opener

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Colorado women’s lacrosse team opened its season with a heartbreaking loss on Friday. Vanderbilt scored with just 2.6 seconds left in the first overtime to knock off the 25th-ranked Buffaloes, 11-10, at the Vanderbilt Lacrosse Complex. Bri Gross had the game-winner for the Commodores,...
NASHVILLE, TN
buffzone.com

Defensive collision awaiting Colorado men’s basketball at Utah

The profiles are similar. The Colorado men’s basketball team and especially Utah are among the top defensive clubs in the Pac-12 Conference. Both are solid on the glass but have struggled offensively. And both rotations still are adjusting to the recent loss of a key scorer. Utah is fighting...
BOULDER, CO
buffzone.com

Colorado Buffs spring football roster overview

Colorado still has nearly six weeks before first-year head coach Deion Sanders conducts his first practice with the Buffaloes. CU has finalized its spring roster, however, with 80 scholarship players and 32 walk-ons set to compete. The Buffs are scheduled to open spring practices on March 19, with the spring game set for April 22.
BOULDER, CO
99.9 The Point

Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Former Denver Police Chief makes surprise, strange Grammys cameo

The Grammy Awards are always filled with wonderfully weird moments. But strange “bordered on propaganda,” Variety wrote, when one segment of Sunday’s telecast showed a series of news headlines extolling the power of music to solve the world’s social challenges. Problem was: They were all fake. Like the headline: “Protest turns into concert,” accompanied by a photo of a police officer marching arm in arm with protesters at a George Floyd demonstration. The subhead reads: “Police put down weapons and sing in support of protesters.” ...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

New details released in cadet's sudden death

An Air Force Academy cadet died suddenly. His parents say their son's cause of death pointed to a blocked artery in his lungs. An Air Force Academy cadet died suddenly. His parents say their son's cause of death pointed to a blocked artery in his lungs. Donations needed after earthquake...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Cherry Creek Schools adopts higher wages for teachers starting this fall

New teachers will get more money in one Colorado school district. Cherry Creek Schools approved a new salary schedule that will start this fall. The salary for new teachers will start at $57,000 for the 2023-2024 school year. That also includes an increase in salary for all teachers across the classrooms as well as additional compensation for teachers and certified staff who further their education. The salary increases were approved on Monday by the Cherry Creek Education Association."In Cherry Creek Schools, we love and value our teachers beyond measure. This salary update is designed to provide competitive compensation for all of our...
CENTENNIAL, CO
The Longmont Leader

Middle school students called to race

Middle school students from Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont, Loveland and surrounding areas are called to race during Platte River Power Authority’s fourth annual solar and battery model car competition, known as the NoCo Time Trials. “As we celebrate 50 years of proudly serving our owner communities, we’re excited...
FORT COLLINS, CO

