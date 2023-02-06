ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ looks under-dressed for its curtain call

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” is less a coda to the franchise than a muted riff on it, an encore without much of a purpose. What drew director Steven Soderbergh back to material this thin is anybody’s guess, but if strippers like to talk about making it rain, this third and (for now) final entry creatively speaking yields more of a drizzle than a downpour.
Madonna: The life story you may not know

Madonna arrives at the ‘I Am Because We Are’ Premiere. For almost four decades, Madonna has been one of our most notorious stars, continually shapeshifting, breaking cultural boundaries, and smashing longstanding records. Her star power is there in the numbers: Madonna remains the bestselling female artist of all time, having sold 335 million albums and singles and counting. She’s won Grammys, Brit Awards, MTV Music Awards, Golden Globes, and a slate of other honors.
Burt Bacharach: Songs you may not know he wrote

Burt Bacharach has one of the most impressive songbooks in the history of the music industry. And while he is incredibly well known for hits like “Walk on By” by Dionne Warwick and “I Say A Little Prayer,” which was first recorded by Warwick and then covered by Aretha Franklin (both songs he co-wrote with Hal David), there are a few other songs that may not be as well known.

