WHEC TV-10
State lawmakers, advocates push to reduce the BAC limit from .08 to .05
ROCHESTER, N.Y. For the 10th year in a row, some state lawmakers and advocates are trying to reduce the drunk driving standard from .08 to .05. Every year the attempt has failed. But now advocates say there are some data that show it makes a difference and saves lives. The...
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: Are there international flights at the Rochester airport?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Does the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport still have international flights?. The next time you’re at the Rochester airport, take a look at the arrivals and departures list. You’ll notice that all of them are domestic, staying within the United States. What, then, makes our airport international? That’s what one of you wanted to know.
WHEC TV-10
State dropping mask requirement for hospitals, but some Rochester-area facilities will keep them
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State is dropping its COVID-era mask requirements for hospitals and healthcare facilities. But you’ll still need to don one in Rochester-area healthcare facilities. The leaders of both Rochester Reginal Health and UR Medicine say while there may be areas where masks are no...
WHEC TV-10
WATCH LIVE: Monroe County provides update on mask guidance for healthcare facilities
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza and others are speaking at 1:30 p.m. on Friday about mask guidance for healthcare facilities. You can watch it live here.
spectrumlocalnews.com
City of Rochester adds new code enforcement inspectors, dedicated housing attorney
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans provided an update on the Quality Housing Task Force in the city. The city has added new code enforcement inspectors and a dedicated housing attorney. This is in addition to the "Buy the Block Program," which subsidizes the cost of new, high-quality...
Walmart Temporarily Closed In Western New York
Update @ 9:16 AM: the store has resumed normal operations. One of the Walmart locations in Western New York temporarily closed unexpectedly on Wednesday. The temporary closure was shared in a Facebook post by the official page for the Walmart located in Lancaster on Transit Rd. The initial post was...
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Palmyra family gets $13K bill from NYSEG
PALMYRA, N.Y. – If you think you’ve got billing issues with RG&E or NYSEG, wait until you hear the story of what a Wayne County family is facing. For months News10NBC has been exposing major billing and customer service issues at RG&E, but its sister company, NYSEG isn’t doing much better.
RG&E customer: Billing issue process confusing
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Many RG&E and NYSEG customers who have been dealing with billing issues will be able to express their frustrations at a public forum at Rochester City Hall Tuesday, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the City Hall Chambers. This following the New York State […]
WHEC TV-10
Florida man sentenced for scamming people out of $680K in scheme involving Rochester man
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A western New York judge sentenced a Florida man to five years in prison over his involvement in a Ponzi scheme involving a Rochester man, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. Paul LaRocco, 60 of Ocala, Florida, was convicted of mail fraud for convincing people...
Families waiting upwards of 12-months for early intervention services
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tuesday morning, parents educators, specialists and advocates from communities across the state, including Rochester, will travel to Albany to fight for funding for early intervention services. These are federally mandated supports, where children have a right to get access to these services within 30-days, however families are having to wait upwards […]
RG&E, NYSEG customers voice concerns in Rochester public forum
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — RG&E and NYSEG customers frustrated about prolonged billing issues were able to air their frustrations in a public forum at Rochester City Hall Tuesday afternoon. A second public forum will be held at the same place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The forums are part of a New York State […]
WHEC TV-10
Fisher pharmacy grads achieve best pass rates
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There’s some exciting news for pharmacy students at Saint John Fisher University. For the first time, graduates at the Wegmans School of Pharmacy have achieved the highest pass ratings in New York State on the North American Pharmacist Licensing Exam. Fisher graduates achieved a passing...
RFD works on house fire on Murray St.
It is unknown if anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire or if there were any injuries to firefighters or civilians.
WHEC TV-10
Evans: “The tiger has been released!” Rochester’s mayor says the city can now go after bad landlords with “Saber Tooth Tiger teeth.”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Do you rent your home? If you live in Rochester, the answer is likely yes. More than 60 percent of Flower City residents rent. And a recent study commissioned by the city found that half of rental properties in Rochester are substandard. That’s why I’ve been investigating this issue for the better part of a year.
High winds causing a few, scattered power outages
RG&E is reporting that there are power outages throughout Monroe County.
WHEC TV-10
The Arc of Ontario gets $25,000 grant to help people with disabilities
ONTARIO, N.Y. — The Arc of Ontario got something very special on Tuesday morning to help integrate employment for people with special needs. The Arc received a $25,000 grant from the New York State Industries for the Disabled (NYSID). That investment will help people with disabilities and qualified veterans succeed in rewarding employment.
WHEC TV-10
Local Syrian restaurant owner raises money for homeland
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – As the rescue and recovery efforts continue in Turkey, and Syria, local families with ties to both countries are compelled to help survivors of the quake. News10NBC finds out what one Syrian restaurant owner is doing to raise money to send back to his homeland. Right...
City of Rochester holds job fair
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester is working to connect residents with opportunities for care and employment. The Department of Recreation and Human Services held a fair at the Edgerton R-Center Wednesday. Numerous organizations were in attendance, representing job opportunities in child care, manufacturing, and more. Organizers say they aim to offer a […]
“New Hope” for pet-owners looking for veterinary appointments
New Hope Veterinary Wellness Center aims to bring a "new hope" to pet-owners having trouble booking veterinary appointments.
Preventative measures businesses can take to stop smash-and-grab robberies
“This is the worst I’ve seen it in all my years,” President Shepard said. “The whole running cars into buildings isn’t something I’m used to hearing. Not only the smash and grab but the cars being stolen to use in these things.”
