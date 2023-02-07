ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Good Question: Are there international flights at the Rochester airport?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Does the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport still have international flights?. The next time you’re at the Rochester airport, take a look at the arrivals and departures list. You’ll notice that all of them are domestic, staying within the United States. What, then, makes our airport international? That’s what one of you wanted to know.
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Walmart Temporarily Closed In Western New York

Update @ 9:16 AM: the store has resumed normal operations. One of the Walmart locations in Western New York temporarily closed unexpectedly on Wednesday. The temporary closure was shared in a Facebook post by the official page for the Walmart located in Lancaster on Transit Rd. The initial post was...
LANCASTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

News10NBC Investigates: Palmyra family gets $13K bill from NYSEG

PALMYRA, N.Y. – If you think you’ve got billing issues with RG&E or NYSEG, wait until you hear the story of what a Wayne County family is facing. For months News10NBC has been exposing major billing and customer service issues at RG&E, but its sister company, NYSEG isn’t doing much better.
PALMYRA, NY
News 8 WROC

RG&E customer: Billing issue process confusing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Many RG&E and NYSEG customers who have been dealing with billing issues will be able to express their frustrations at a public forum at Rochester City Hall Tuesday, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the City Hall Chambers. This following the New York State […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Families waiting upwards of 12-months for early intervention services

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tuesday morning, parents educators, specialists and advocates from communities across the state, including Rochester, will travel to Albany to fight for funding for early intervention services. These are federally mandated supports, where children have a right to get access to these services within 30-days, however families are having to wait upwards […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Fisher pharmacy grads achieve best pass rates

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There’s some exciting news for pharmacy students at Saint John Fisher University. For the first time, graduates at the Wegmans School of Pharmacy have achieved the highest pass ratings in New York State on the North American Pharmacist Licensing Exam. Fisher graduates achieved a passing...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Evans: “The tiger has been released!” Rochester’s mayor says the city can now go after bad landlords with “Saber Tooth Tiger teeth.”

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Do you rent your home? If you live in Rochester, the answer is likely yes. More than 60 percent of Flower City residents rent. And a recent study commissioned by the city found that half of rental properties in Rochester are substandard. That’s why I’ve been investigating this issue for the better part of a year.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

The Arc of Ontario gets $25,000 grant to help people with disabilities

ONTARIO, N.Y. — The Arc of Ontario got something very special on Tuesday morning to help integrate employment for people with special needs. The Arc received a $25,000 grant from the New York State Industries for the Disabled (NYSID). That investment will help people with disabilities and qualified veterans succeed in rewarding employment.
ONTARIO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Local Syrian restaurant owner raises money for homeland

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – As the rescue and recovery efforts continue in Turkey, and Syria, local families with ties to both countries are compelled to help survivors of the quake. News10NBC finds out what one Syrian restaurant owner is doing to raise money to send back to his homeland. Right...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

City of Rochester holds job fair

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester is working to connect residents with opportunities for care and employment. The Department of Recreation and Human Services held a fair at the Edgerton R-Center Wednesday. Numerous organizations were in attendance, representing job opportunities in child care, manufacturing, and more. Organizers say they aim to offer a […]
ROCHESTER, NY

