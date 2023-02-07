Top stars, best performances this week in Georgia high school basketball

Cooper Welch, Rabun County Boys Basketball

Welch scored 19 points and added 10 rebounds, two assists and a block to help his team take down Athens Christian.

Jax Abernathy, Christian Heritage Boys Basketball

Abernathy went off versus a tough opponent in Greenforest. He gave the Eagles everything he had and scored 34 points to keep the game close.

Jayce Nathaniel, Lanier Boys Basketball

Nathaniel secured an impressive 21-point, 10 rebound double-double to help his team gut out a win over Shiloh.

Ernest Almonte, Trinity Christian Boys Basketball

Almonte went off and scored 25 points with 12 rebounds to help the Lions defeat North Clayton.

Hannah Cali, Cavalary Day Girls Basketball

With 29 points on Saturday, Cali became the all-time leading scorer in Calvary Day history with 1,864 points.

Graycen Ehlen, Walton Girls Basketball

Ehlen scored a team high 20 points with three made three’s and added in seven rebounds and seven assists as Walton blew out Wheeler.

Tianna Rabsatt, Dacula Girls Basketball

Rabsatt hauled in a game-high 17 rebounds in a win over Mill Creek and she also scored 12 points to secure the double-double.

Malaya Jones, Arabia Mountain Girls Basketball

Jones was on fire versus rival Decatur High School. She finished the game with 27 points, six assists, and six steals.

Jaylen King, Charlton County Boys Basketball

King scored 30 points and followed with seven rebounds as Charlton dominated Brantley 85-47.

Albert Wilson III, North Cobb Christian Boys Basketball

Wilson went off for his Senior Night. He had 28 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks and three made threes.

Nick Durham, Alcovy Boys Basketball

The sophomore led his team in scoring with 34 points and great defense in the win over Forest Park.

Daveon Henderson, Westside Boys Basketball

Henderson had a 30-point performance to extend the Seminoles win streak to 11-games.

Malachi Robinson, Johnson Boys Basketball

Robinson’s double-double of 25 points and 10 rebounds helped Johnson make light work of Beach in a blowout win.

Joshua Harris, Landmark Christian Boys Basketball

Harris went off for a monster double-double with 25 points and 17 rebounds to take down region rival McNair.

Trinity Thomas, Greater Atlanta Christian Girls Basketball

Thomas was a point shy of a 30-piece, but her performance helped push her team past Cambridge in a close contest.

Lyric Green, Dodge County Girls Basketball

Green had a monster double-double with 21 points and 17 rebounds as Dodge County defeated Fitzgerald.

Passion Clay, Telfair County Girls Basketball

Clay scored 28 points and her team needed every one of them as the Lady Trojans defeated Bleckley County, 65-62.

Courtnery Bray, Warren County Girls Basketball

Warren County knocked off Towns and Bray played a huge part with her 30-point performance. She also added four rebounds, assists, and steals.

Anaya Lewis, Ola Girls Basketball

Lewis had a monster performance with 27 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks versus Warner Robins.

Riley Clark, Central Christian Girls Basketball

Clark had great guard play with 14 points and five assists, but what stood out was her defense with her 10 steals.

Denim Goddard, Oglethorpe County Girls Basketball

Goddard dropped a game-high 30 points as her team narrowly defeated Prince Avenue.

Grace Ridley, Dalton Girls Basketball

Ridley continues to shine as the season progresses. In a blowout win over Cass she recorded a triple-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 12 steals.