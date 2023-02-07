Read full article on original website
NOPD seeking 5 persons of interest after altercation turns into robbery
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating five persons of interest in connection to a robbery that occurred Sunday (Jan. 15) in the Warehouse District.
Persons of interest wanted for questioning in Marigny carjacking
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two male suspects in connection to a robbery that occurred Tuesday (Jan. 31) in the Marigny.
Homicide investigation underway following Chalmette shooting
A person who appears to be a teenager is dead after a shooting in Chalmette.
WDSU
Orleans Parish coroner identified two victims of shooting on Bullard Avenue
Two victims killed in a shooting in New Orleans East Wednesday night have been identified. The New Orleans Police Department began investigating after five people were shot in New Orleans East Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Bullard Avenue and Chef Menteur Highway. According...
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for man accused of being involved in Seventh Ward shooting
New Orleans police are searching for a man accused of being involved in a Seventh Ward shooting on Feb. 4. According to police, a victim was shot at the 2000 block of North Rocheblave Street around 4:10 p.m. · Interactive radar: See the forecast in your area. · Severe...
wgno.com
5 years later, Treme murder remains unsolved
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On February 5, 2018, Russell Teal was found beaten to death in the 1400 block of Governor Nichols. Five years after the crime, police are looking for a couple of people and the $5k reward remains, but there have been no arrests. The case is...
2 victims fatally wounded in Chef Menteur shooting identified
Two people were killed and 3 others, including 2 children, were injured Wednesday night, during a shooting incident in New Orleans East.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Lopsided investigations and inconsistent punishment alleged within NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The public integrity bureau is the branch of the NOPD responsible for investigating complaints against officers. Some say the outcome of those investigations boils down to who you know. They say while some officers receive strict punishments for minor infractions, others have dozens of complaints against them, and only receive a slap on the wrist.
NOLA.com
Two shot in Hoffman Triangle, New Orleans police say
Two people were shot in the Hoffman Triangle area Thursday afternoon, New Orleans police said. Officers were called at 4 p.m. to 3700 block of First Street. Paramedics took both victims to a hospital. The Police Department did not immediately release more details. Anyone with information on the shooting was...
WDSU
New Orleans mother says son denied help for hour after being shot, investigation launched
NEW ORLEANS — The family of Ferdinand Alexander is demanding answers after he was murdered in New Orleans. They say after he was shot, they were ripped away from his arms and allege he was not given any medical attention for more than an hour. The New Orleans Police...
fox8live.com
Witness wrestles gun from armed robbery suspect’s hands on Bourbon Street, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Good Samaritan who was witnessing an armed robbery in the French Quarter of New Orleans is being credited with wrestling a gun from the suspect’s hands. According to the New Orleans Police Department, an unknown suspect approached a man and woman, both 28 years...
WDSU
St. Bernard sheriff searching for person of interest connected to shooting of Chalmette teen
CHALMETTE, La. — The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a person of interest in connection with a fatal shooting that happenedThursday night in Chalmette. According to the sheriff, Kelan Sartin, 18, of Lapace Street in Chalmette, is wanted and facing charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and illegal possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Apparent murder-suicide at Marrero home overnight leaves two dead
Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports deputies responded to a home in the 2600 block of Mesa Dr. just after 9:30 p.m.
NOPD: Multiple shooting in New Orleans East, two dead
What was initially reported as a double shooting around 6pm in New Orleans East off Bullard Avenue and Chef Menteur Highway has expanded into multiple shooting incident.
NOPD: Double shooting in New Orleans East
New Orleans Police are investigating a double shooting in New Orleans East, tonight. At just after six o’clock this evening, officers arrived on scene at Chef Menteur Highway and Bullard Avenue.
fox8live.com
At least 5 shot, 2 fatally, in New Orleans East, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were killed and at least another three were injured, including two children, in a shooting in New Orleans East on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Wed., Feb. 8, at the intersection of Bullard Avenue and Chef Mentuer Highway.
fox8live.com
Family of 4 killed in apparent murder-suicide on West Bank of New Orleans
HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A mother, father, and two sons were killed in what Jefferson Parish officials believe was a murder-suicide in Harvey on Thursday morning (Feb. 9). Deputies responded to an eerie 911 call from the 1100 block of Curtis Street to find a 20-year-old man, a 13-year-old juvenile male, and an adult male and female dead from apparent gunshot wounds around 7:50 a.m.
NOLA.com
Suspect in bus stop shooting outside Gentilly Walmart worked at the store, employee says
The suspect accused of shooting a man at a bus stop outside the Gentilly Walmart on Tuesday was an employee of the big box retailer, according to a worker at the store. Gregory Woods, 20, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly gunning down 22-year-old Henry Johnson as he waited for an RTA bus just outside the store, located in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Woods worked in the online grocery department and had only been there a few weeks, according to the employee, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retribution.
NOLA.com
14-year-old shot dead in Chalmette; St. Bernard sheriff names person of interest
A 14-year-old was killed in a shooting Thursday night in Chalmette, authorities said. The shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Golden Drive (map), according to a statement from the St. Bernard Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they found the injured teen on the ground when they...
NOPD investigating shooting that left 2 dead and 3 injured, including 2 children
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting where two adults were killed, one adult was injured and two children were wounded on Wednesday night. The shooting happened at the intersection of Bullard Avenue and Chef Menteur Highway, according to a press release. Police said...
