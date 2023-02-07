ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

wgno.com

5 years later, Treme murder remains unsolved

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On February 5, 2018, Russell Teal was found beaten to death in the 1400 block of Governor Nichols. Five years after the crime, police are looking for a couple of people and the $5k reward remains, but there have been no arrests. The case is...
fox8live.com

ZURIK: Lopsided investigations and inconsistent punishment alleged within NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The public integrity bureau is the branch of the NOPD responsible for investigating complaints against officers. Some say the outcome of those investigations boils down to who you know. They say while some officers receive strict punishments for minor infractions, others have dozens of complaints against them, and only receive a slap on the wrist.
NOLA.com

Two shot in Hoffman Triangle, New Orleans police say

Two people were shot in the Hoffman Triangle area Thursday afternoon, New Orleans police said. Officers were called at 4 p.m. to 3700 block of First Street. Paramedics took both victims to a hospital. The Police Department did not immediately release more details. Anyone with information on the shooting was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

St. Bernard sheriff searching for person of interest connected to shooting of Chalmette teen

CHALMETTE, La. — The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a person of interest in connection with a fatal shooting that happenedThursday night in Chalmette. According to the sheriff, Kelan Sartin, 18, of Lapace Street in Chalmette, is wanted and facing charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and illegal possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
CHALMETTE, LA
fox8live.com

At least 5 shot, 2 fatally, in New Orleans East, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were killed and at least another three were injured, including two children, in a shooting in New Orleans East on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Wed., Feb. 8, at the intersection of Bullard Avenue and Chef Mentuer Highway.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Family of 4 killed in apparent murder-suicide on West Bank of New Orleans

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A mother, father, and two sons were killed in what Jefferson Parish officials believe was a murder-suicide in Harvey on Thursday morning (Feb. 9). Deputies responded to an eerie 911 call from the 1100 block of Curtis Street to find a 20-year-old man, a 13-year-old juvenile male, and an adult male and female dead from apparent gunshot wounds around 7:50 a.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Suspect in bus stop shooting outside Gentilly Walmart worked at the store, employee says

The suspect accused of shooting a man at a bus stop outside the Gentilly Walmart on Tuesday was an employee of the big box retailer, according to a worker at the store. Gregory Woods, 20, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly gunning down 22-year-old Henry Johnson as he waited for an RTA bus just outside the store, located in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Woods worked in the online grocery department and had only been there a few weeks, according to the employee, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retribution.
ARKANSAS STATE

