FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Big sports and entertainment changes to Leland may be on the wayBarbara WashingtonLeland, NC
Hunter Biden Finally Addresses His Laptop Issue – by Asking the DOJ for a Criminal Probe.Matthew C. WoodruffWilmington, NC
Hunter Biden Demands Justice Department Investigate Trump Allies Over Personal DataChristopher ShanksWilmington, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW celebrates Asian Heritage Cultural Center ribbon cutting
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Asian Heritage Cultural Center is now officially open on UNCW’s campus. The center celebrated its ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon. It is the fourth cultural center on the university’s campus. The other centers are Centro Hispano, the Mohin-Scholz LGBTQIA Resource Center, and the Upperman African American Cultural Center.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘The Devil’s Stomping Ground’ premiere could be a pivotal moment for independent filmmakers
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A film entirely made in North Carolina is hosting its theatrical premiere this Friday. “The Devil’s Stomping Ground” sold out at the 2022 Cucalorus Film Festival in Wilmington. The Friday premiere features a red carpet event prior to it’s showing, and even a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
GLOW Academy receives grant from famous Chef Emeril Lagasse
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — When it comes to cooking great food and bringing knowledge to the kitchen, few have done it better over the years than Emeril Lagasse. For some local students in Wilmington, they’re getting their chance to show what they can do with some help from the famous chef.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Efforts continue to restore 2nd oldest Black Masonic Lodge in NC located in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Work to preserve a building serving the second oldest Black Masonic temple in the state of North Carolina continues. The Giblem Lodge has a partner helping them try to save the building. Built in 1871, the Giblem Lodge is the second-oldest Black Masonic temple in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington leaders celebrate Bijou Park re-opening with ribbon cutting
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – City leaders held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, February 8, to celebrate the re-opening ceremony of Bijou Park and the North Front Street Streetscape. The newly-updated park is on Front Street, where the Bijou Theater used to sit. The theater closed in 1956, and was...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Chefs Rachael Ray and Emeril Lagasse appear at Beacon Celebrity Chef event in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two celebrity chefs were in the port city for an event that will benefit the Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington. Rachael Ray and Emeril Lagasse were the featured celebrity chefs at the Beacon Education Celebrity Chef breakfast and lunch. This was Lagasse’s fourth visit to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Black History Month: Wilmington recognizes Abraham Galloway, NC’s first black elector
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s Black History Month, and Wilmington is recognizing an important figure in its history. Wilmington native Abraham Galloway was born in Southport in 1837. Galloway grew up enslaved and moved to Wilmington when he was 10 years old, working as a brick mason. When...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WWAY Health Fair celebrating 15 years Thursday afternoon at Independence Mall
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — WWAY is partnering with Novant Health NHRMC to once again hold our annual Health Fair Thursday afternoon. The one-stop-shop for all your health questions and needs will take place inside Independence Mall from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Tables will be set up in the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Rosenwald Schools alums share stories to preserve Black history in Pender County
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Between 1912 and 1932, thousands of Rosenwald Schools were built across the southeastern United States for African-American children in an effort to make public education more equal. While these schools are no longer in use and few remain, the foundation of some of these...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender County Tourism hosting Business Expo & Trade Show
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Tourism will host the 2023 Pender County Business Expo & Trade Show in April. The event is scheduled for April 20th from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and will be held in the Gymnasium and Family Life Center of the Hampstead United Methodist Church.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Restoration on historic Reaves Chapel in Navassa nears completion
NAVASSA, NC (WWAY) — Restoration on a historic church with a connection to the Gullah Geechee Heritage Corridor is nearly complete. Reaves Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church dates back to the late 1800’s. It was built on the Cape Fear riverfront by slaves who farmed the land. Around...
Bradford Pear ‘Bounty’ exchanged announced for Wilmington
CHARLOTTE — North Carolina residents can remove an invasive Bradford pear tree from their property and exchange it for a free native tree at Bradford Pear Bounty NC events this year in Wake Forest (March 18), Newton (April 22), Sanford (October 28), and Wilmington (Fall 2023). Bradford Pear Bounty...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington woman who regularly feeds homeless hopes for change following ordinance banning sleeping on county property
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Earlier this week, New Hanover County Commissioners voted to prohibit anyone from sleeping overnight on county-owned property. With the decision still fresh, many people like Missy Joyner are asking questions about what resources are available for the homeless population. “They don’t have a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher otter parents introduce new pups to siblings for first time
KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Less than a year after three otter pups were born at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher, three more arrived on January 31st. The Aquarium announced their gender — two boys and one girl — this past weekend. Now, the entire family...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CFPUA holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new PFAS-removing filters
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Public Utility Authority held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning for the new PFAS-removing filters at the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant. CFPUA says the filters emerged as the at the best option for Sweeney to reduce GenX and other PFAS compounds...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Public Library planning fifth location
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’re an avid reader, you’ll soon have another location to check out the newest bestseller. New Hanover County Public Library has announced it is beginning plans for a fifth location. The new Northchase Library will be located at 4400 Northchase...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WHAT’S HAPPENING: Weekend of February 10-12
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — From a unique local film premiere, carriage rides for valentines, drive-in bingo, or even a party under the bridge, this weekend is jam packed with events for everyone. Here’s a look at What’s Happening this weekend in the Cape Fear:. After debuting to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New facility for Southport Police Department in the works
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY)– The City of Southport has plans in the works to relocate its police department. The Southport Police Department has been housed inside of City Hall for quite sometime after moving out of its downtown facility. With other city agencies inside the building as well, the police...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Governor Cooper appoints two Cape Fear residents to State Council, Review Board
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has announced numerous North Carolina boards and commissions appointments and nominations. Two of those appointments were for Cape Fear residents. Cooper has appointed Nadirah Pippen of Wilmington to the North Carolina Internship Council. Pippen is the Director of the Career Center at...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Petitions submitted to recall Oak Island Town Council Members over paid parking
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY)– Oak Island Town Council’s decision to implement paid parking isn’t sitting well with some residents. “As far as I know, I think God put the ocean out there. I don’t think our city council did,” said Sandy Crenshaw, long time Resident of Oak Island.
