Rangers’ Jacob Trouba delivers helmet-launching hit, dominates ensuing fight
Jacob Trouba was at it again – delivering huge hits and winning fights. The Rangers captain laid a massive, helmet-launching hit on the Flames’ Nazem Kadri during the second period of New York’s 5-4 overtime win at Madison Square Garden on Monday night. With the Calgary center on the ice near the Rangers’ net, his teammate Dillon Dube attempted to make Trouba pay for the hit, sparking a fight. It didn’t prove to be the best decision for Dube. After an early – and short – stalemate, Trouba tossed four or five punches and wrestled Dube to the ground with the score knotted at two. The 28-year-old Trouba has become of the NHL’s more notorious hitters on the ice. The one he delivered to the Blackhawks’ Jujhar Khaira last season led to the forward being stretchered off the ice before landing in the hospital. Trouba reached out via text after the hit – which some believed as borderline dirty — happened and the two put it behind them during training camp this season. Trouba also clobbered Blackhawks center Andreas Athanasiou in December during a 5-2 loss.
Lalonde spells out Red Wings' unavoidable problem. Can Yzerman solve it?
They have a number of good, solid players up front, more than they’ve had in years, but only one true difference-maker in Larkin and no true goal-scorers.
markerzone.com
BREAKING - BUFFALO SABRES SIGN ANOTHER YOUNG STAR TO BIG-TIME CONTRACT
The Buffalo Sabres have signed center Dylan Cozens to a seven-year, $49.7 million contract, which carries a $7.1 million annual cap-hit. Cozens, 21, has totaled 94 points in 169 games for the Sabres in his first two-and-a-half seasons. Drafted 7th overall in 2019, Cozens also scored 25 points in 14 World Junior games with Team Canada.
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies
The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
Retired MLB Legend Announces Return to Baseball
Following the 2017 Major League Baseball season, one of the all-time greats to play the game, Carlos Beltran, announced that his time as a big-leaguer had come to an end. He had spent the year playing for the Houston Astros and went out a World Series champion. His role on the team was as a fan-favorite veteran influence on the younger players.
NBC Sports
Monster hit on Lucic sparks huge fight in wild Rangers vs. Flames game
Monday night's showdown between the Calgary Flames and New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden might have been the most exciting game of the 2022-23 NHL season so far. This game had everything -- lots of goals, scoring chances and truculence. The physicality was off the charts. There were a...
Yardbarker
Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender
Isiah Thomas has officially returned to the NBA ranks. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday that the Phoenix Suns and their new owner Mat Ishbia intend to hire the retired Hall of Fame point guard Thomas. Haynes adds that Thomas will have a “prominent” role in the Phoenix front office alongside general manager James Jones.
BREAKING: Heat And Spurs Make A Trade
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs have made a trade.
Blackhawks' Max Domi Prefers Long-Term Stability ‘If It's the Right Fit'
Max Domi prefers long-term stability 'if it's the right fit' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks are back from their week-long break and most of them had a nice tan to show for it after getting some sun in warm locations. It was some much-needed time off for everybody.
Rangers’ Filip Chytil dilemma just got worse
Well, the Small Market Sabres did no favors for the Metropolis Rangers by signing Dylan Cozens to a seven-year extension worth an AAV of $7.1 million per midway through the 21-year-old center’s third season. Cozens, the seventh overall selection of the 2019 draft, has scored 17 goals while having a breakout season for a Sabres organization that seems to be coalescing after 11 straight seasons out of the playoffs. Hmm. Filip Chytil has scored 18 goals while having a breakout season for the Rangers, having recorded six in the four games that the Kid Line had been reunited entering Wednesday’s match at the...
NHL Player Was Struck By Vehicle On Wednesday Night
The Calgary Flames said Rasmus Andersson got hit by a vehicle Wednesday night. According to a team statement, the defenseman got struck riding his scooter in Detroit. He went to the hospital, where he was released after undergoing "a full battery of tests." Andersson is now "doing well." He'll stay ...
markerzone.com
TAMPA BAY FAN HARASSES FLORIDA'S MASCOT AND THEN GOES BACK TO HIS SEAT (VIDEO)
I really don't understand this one at all. During the Florida Panthers absolute drubbing of the Tampa Bay Lightning Monday night, Victor E. Rat, the Panthers mascot, was completely manhandled by a Bolts fan without much interference from anyone at the arena. The fan grabs the mascot and bends him...
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Sports Star Gets Engaged
It was a busy weekend for Buffalo sports stars. The NFL Pro Bowl took place along with the NFL All-Star game and there were players from both the Buffalo Bills and Sabres at each of the events. While representing your team is a great honor, one Buffalo sports star took...
Jakub Vrana is scoring in minors. Here's why Detroit Red Wings haven't recalled him
Adding a projected 30-to-40-goal scorer a few weeks before the trade deadline is an enticing prospect for a team looking to put together a winning streak. Jakub Vrana appears to have "gotten his game in order," as he was tasked by the Detroit Red Wings to do when he was assigned to the minors in January. After a slow start — understandable, given he had spent two months away from hockey in the players assistance program from mid-October to mid-December — Vrana has six goals and two assists his last eight games with the Grand Rapids Griffins.
NHL rumors: Red Wings’ Tyler Bertuzzi trade talks heating up
The Detroit Red Wings have a significant question to answer as it pertains to the future of Dylan Larkin. Their captain is a pending free agent, and the two sides are talking extension. However, could those talks force another pending free agent out of Detroit?. NHL insider David Pagnotta wrote...
markerzone.com
HURRICANES FORWARD ONDREJ KASE COULD REPORTEDLY BE LEAVING THE NHL
Carolina Hurricanes forward Ondrej Kase hasn't played with the team since the very first game of the 2022-23 season after suffering yet another concussion, which is suspected to be the seventh of his NHL career. Kase resumed skating in mid-December, but in early January, the Hurricanes placed him on long-term...
markerzone.com
DUCKS' KLINGBERG TAKES A STICK TO THE EYE AND LEFT BADLY LEAKING
The Anaheim Ducks/Chicago Blackhawks game took a worrisome turn when defenseman John Klingberg took a rogue stick from Blackhawks forward Boris Katchouk. When the 2nd period began, Klingberg was back on the bench, so no permanent damage was done. Crisis averted, but eye injuries are terrifying. Washington Capitals forward Carl...
Hockey Legend Dies
The hockey world is mourning the loss of one of their own following the death of a longtime enforcer who grew to be a fan-favorite and star for the Vancouver Canucks and New York Islanders.
Yardbarker
Today in Hockey History: Feb. 9
The National Hockey League not only added its most famous individual trophy on this date, but it also announced that it would double in size. All-time greats in both Montreal and Anaheim made franchise history, and some impressive streaks were also extended. Let’s fire up the THW time machine and look back at all the best moments from Feb. 9.
markerzone.com
GOALIE SCORES GOALIE-GOAL WHILE OPPOSING GOALIE STILL IN GOAL
In the German DEL2 League, Ravensburg Towerstars goaltender Jonas Stettmer netted a 200-foot goalie-goal while his counterpart, Ver Selb netminder Michael Bitzer, was still in the net. The goal tied the game up at one-apiece with plenty of time to go. Not your typical goalie-goal. Staying hydrated is absolutely critical...
