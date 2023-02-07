Suspect in the domestic disturbance is identified as 27-year-old, Edward Valdez. Medford Police were dispatched to a residence just before 5:30 p.m. Monday evening for a domestic dispute in the 1600 block of Ivy Circle. According to Medford Police, the suspect's mother had called and reported her son arrived at the home and began to threaten her and that he was going to use a firearm. Once the mother had called police, she left the residence.

