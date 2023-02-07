ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2news.com

Raley's Closing Its South Lake Tahoe Location

Raley's has confirmed it is closing the store's location on 4000 Lake Tahoe Blvd. In a statement to 2 News on Thursday, Raley's said the lease expires on June 30, 2023. They say they remain committed to the store on Emerald Bay Road. Full statement below:. For nearly 60 years,...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
nnbw.com

McMaster Consulting purchases Reno property

A prominent name in the field of providing IT services and products to businesses throughout Nevada and California, McMaster Consulting has purchased a property at 620 E. Plumb Lane in Reno to serve as company headquarters. The transaction, which includes minor tenant improvements was valued at $1,006,550. For information, visit...
RENO, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Ryder Homes Unveils New Model Homes at Shadow Hills, a Spacious Spanish Springs Community in the Harris Ranch Master-Plan

NEVADA (February 2023) — Award-winning local home builder Ryder Homes announces the opening of four new model homes and their state-of-the-art sales center at its newest community, Shadow Hills, located within the Harris Ranch master-planned development off Pyramid Highway in Spanish Springs, Nevada. The first construction phase includes 72 single-story homes with four models for buyers and realtors to tour. When finished, Shadow Hills will consist of 282 total homes, adding much-needed inventory and housing options to the Reno-Sparks region. A public grand opening will take place on February 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shadow Hills is located at 11687 Sugarloaf Peak Drive, Spanish Springs, Nevada, 89441.
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Roundabout Announces Ownership of Franco Baking Company

SPARKS, Nev. — MaryBeth and Colin Smith, local business owners of Roundabout Catering, Smith and River, Tannenbaum Events Center and The Meadows events venue, have announced the acquisition of Franco Baking Company. For more than 50 years, Franco Baking Company has been producing freshly baked bread at its facility...
SPARKS, NV
nnbw.com

Meyer Marketing purchases Reno property

An established leader in the food service products field in Northern California and Northern Nevada, Meyer Marketing is expanding its footprint in the industry with the purchase of a property at 555 W. 6th St., in Reno for $563,000. The Reno building will serve as a third product showroom for...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Tahoe area sets record for area tourism revenue

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - New transient lodging and room tax statistics for 2022 show a record year for Reno Tahoe area tourism. The $467,886,384 collected was the most Taxable Room Revenue ever recorded for a calendar year, and four of the five top all-time revenue producing months came in 2022.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Portion of Oddie Blvd. to be closed temporarily for pedestrian bridge demolition

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A portion of Oddie Blvd. in Reno will be closed for back-to-back weekends as RTC demolishes the popular pedestrian bridge. The closure, which will impact the Oddie and Silverada intersection, will start Friday, February 10 at 7 p.m. and run through Monday, February 13 at 5 a.m. The second closure will go into place February 17 at 7 p.m. through February 20 at 5 a.m. The northbound offramp from I-580 to eastbound Oddie will also be closed.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Midtown gym set to reopen after flooding damage

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A midtown women’s gym is set to reopen this weekend after flash flooding forced it to close temporarily. Kaia FIT Sierra’s midtown location has been closed since August. They left in February 2022 after nine years at 820 South Virginia Street due to the damage from the floods.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Northern Nevada’s newest radio station 96.1 The Zone debuts in Reno

Northern Nevada’s newest radio station – called 96.1 The Zone and featuring a blend of alternative music -- debuted in Reno on Friday. Owned and operated by Reno Media Group/Americom, which also operates eight other stations in the area, The Zone will play alternative hits from the 90s through today.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Oddie Blvd. to close at Silverada Blvd. for pedestrian bridge removal

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC will be closing Oddie Blvd. at Silverada Blvd. for two consecutive weekends for the demolition of a pedestrian bridge. The demolition is part of the ongoing Oddie Wells Project. Silverada Blvd. will remain open to through traffic. The section of road will be closed starting...
RENO, NV
2news.com

NDOT to Open Portion of SR 208 Through Wilson Canyon in Lyon County

The Nevada Department of Transportation will open commute-hour one-lane traffic on State Route 208 through Wilson Canyon in Lyon County as repairs continue following a major landslide. Beginning Monday, Feb. 13, the currently-closed section of roadway will open to traffic daily from 5am-8am and 5pm-8pm. Drivers should anticipate up to...
LYON COUNTY, NV
2news.com

AmeriGas releases update on propane delivery challenges in northern Nevada

Governor Lombardo’s executive order declaring propane delivery an emergency in Nevada expired last week, but one company is still seeing challenges – AmeriGas. AmeriGas released a statement to 2 News on Tuesday:. The most recent storm impacts continue to cause delivery delays. Our teams are working seven days...
NEVADA STATE
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Tesla Investing $3.6 Billion in Nevada Truck Factory

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Tesla announced a $3.6 billion expansion to...
NEVADA STATE
Tahoe Daily Tribune

3 Lake Tahoe spas included on ‘America’s Favorite’ list

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Three spa businesses at Lake Tahoe have been recognized as “America’s Favorite Spas of 2022” by a national website that showcases the best spa and wellness experiences in North America. Stillwater Spa & Salon, located at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
2news.com

Two local realtor organizations join forces under Sierra Nevada Realtors name

The Reno-Sparks Association of REALTORS® and Sierra Nevada REALTORS® are joining forces and will now operate as a single organization, representing six northern Nevada counties. The new organization, the Sierra Nevada REALTORS®, will support 3,700 member-REALTORS® with streamlined services and provide home buyers and sellers with a single...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Wildfire smoke still the biggest threat to northern Nevada air quality

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada is known for its beauty across millions of acres of public land. But it can be difficult to enjoy when the air is thick with smoke. “Really since 2013, nearly every year after wildfires turned Reno/Sparks from one of the cleaner western metro areas to one of the worst,” said Brendan Schneider, the senior air quality specialist for the Washoe County Health District.
NEVADA STATE

