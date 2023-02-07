ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

New York Post

Man, 40, fatally shot outside NYC funeral home during aunt’s wake

A man was shot and killed Wednesday night outside of a Brooklyn funeral home that was holding a wake for the victim’s aunt, according to police and sources. Tyrone Johnson, 40, was shot multiple times in the chest just outside the entrance of Grace Funeral Chapels at 607 N Conduit Blvd. in Cypress Hills just after 7 p.m., police said. A second man was also shot in the wrist outside the location, sources said. Johnson was transported to Jamaica Hospital where he was pronounced dead, cops said. The condition of the other victim is unclear. A wake was being held for Johnson’s aunt inside the funeral home when he was shot dead, sources said. No arrests have been made, and police haven’t identified any suspects in the murder. It’s wasn’t immediately known what motivated the deadly shooting.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Family demands justice after Brooklyn man found dead

NEW YORK -- A family in mourning is looking for answers after a 19-year-old man who went missing Monday was found dead just minutes away from his Flatbush, Brooklyn home.CBS2 spoke with family members on Thursday."We love him, we love him, and I'm so sorry that this happened to him," aunt Tamika Matthews said of DeAndre Matthews.They are coping with unimaginable grief over his tragic death."I want justice for my son," mother Danielle Matthews said. "My son got off of work Monday and then that was it."DeAndre Matthews, also known as Dre, left his job at detail shop Buggy Service...
BROOKLYN, NY
TheDailyBeast

Victoria Gotti’s Long Island Mansion Goes to the Bank

Victoria Gotti’s abandoned 7,000-square-foot columned mansion has a new owner: the bank, Page Six reports. Real estate records show JP Morgan Chase National Bank paid $2.65 million for the spread in Westbury, Long Island, in an auction last year after it was subject to foreclosure. The opulent home was featured prominently on the reality show Growing Up Gotti, but the family moved out after the feds raided, reportedly as part of a tax investigation, in 2016. Victoria Gotti, the daughter of “Teflon Don” John Gotti, had no immediate comment.Read it at Page Six
WESTBURY, NY
New York Post

Homeless man who terrorized NYC park now in mental ward

An unhinged homeless man who terrorized Manhattan’s Gramercy Park neighborhood for nearly a year was institutionalized in a mental ward — a day after The Post highlighted the woes of locals who deal with him, officials said. Sheldon Shrouder, 47, was picked up by cops on Jan. 17 on criminal mischief charges for allegedly breaking into an apartment building on Lexington Avenue near East 25th Street and causing damage to a trash compactor room and a tool bag, the NYPD said Friday. Officers then brought Shrouder, who has been referred to as Howard in the neighborhood, to Bellevue Hospital for a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Migrant standoff in NYC turns ugly as 10 outside activists move against media with open umbrellas

The ongoing migrant standoff at a Manhattan hotel turned ugly Wednesday after a group of about 10 outside activists used open umbrellas to prevent the news media from documenting the scene. The intervention prompted several migrants to angrily confront a journalist who was shooting a video for Dubai-based Al Arabiya TV, with one migrant hitting the camera and dislodging its small monitor unit. Some of the 35 migrants gathered in front of the Watson Hotel in Hell’s Kitchen also shouted at other camera operators to try to intimidate them. NYPD cops issued warnings but made no arrests. The newshound whose camera was struck, Ghassan...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Woman shot multiple times in NYC, police say

A woman was shot multiple times in The Bronx on Saturday evening, police said. Police responded to a report of a shooting at Cedar Avenue and Sedgwick Avenue in Morris Heights around 5:30 p.m.  When police arrived at the scene they found the 46-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her leg and hip, cops said. She was transported to St. Barnabas Hospital where she is expected to recover, according to police. No arrests have been made. Police described the suspect as a male in his 20s.
BRONX, NY
New York Post

3 American tourists stabbed in Puerto Rico after being warned to stop filming a hamburger cart: cops

Three American tourists were stabbed in Puerto Rico early Monday after they were told to stop filming in the La Perla neighborhood made famous by Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” music video, police said. The incident began unfolding after 4 a.m. in the popular community where one of the tourists, identified by authorities as Carlos Sanchez Brown, 39, from South Carolina, began recording video of a hamburger cart but was told by some locals to stop and leave the area. Brown was accompanied by Wallace Florence, 37, also from South Carolina, and Jackson Tremayne, 38, from Georgia, municipal commissioner José Juan García told station...
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

24-year-old man leaps to his death from top of NYC’s 2 Penn Plaza

A 24-year-old man leaped to his death from the top of a Midtown office tower on Tuesday, landing at a construction site near Penn Station, police said. The man, who has not been publicly identified, plummeted from the 32nd floor of 2 Penn Plaza, on Seventh Avenue, between 31st and 33rd Streets, around 1 p.m., the NYPD said. Police sources said he randomly walked into the building wearing earbuds — with cops later finding his wallet on the top floor of the 32-story building. No other details were immediately released. Landlord Vornado Realty Trust is currently redeveloping the building, which is adjacent to Penn Station and Madison Square Garden. The tragic incident comes just weeks after Connecticut financier Dale Cheney jumped to his death from a Times Square rooftop bar. If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYPD cop shot in precinct locker room in possible suicide attempt

A rookie NYPD cop was shot inside a Bronx police precinct Tuesday morning in what appears to have been a suicide attempt, police officials confirmed. The officer shot himself inside the locker room at the 47th Precinct stationhouse on Laconia Avenue in Edenwald around 11 a.m., according to police and sources. The cop — who was shot in the cheek, according to sources — was rushed to Jacobi Hospital in critical condition. He was expected to survive, police said Tuesday afternoon. Sources said the officer is 22 years old and joined the force in December 2021.  Mayor Eric Adams spoke about the incident at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC middle school dean stabbed while defending 13-year-old student

The dean of a Brooklyn middle school was stabbed Monday afternoon while defending a young student from a group of teens who jumped him, police said. The 29-year-old administrator at IS 383 Philippa Schuyler was cut to the arm while trying to break up the skirmish between a 13-year-old student and the teen aggressors outside the Bushwick school around 4 p.m., cops said. The dean was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition. The 13-year-old student was not injured. The teens who reportedly jumped the 13-year-old were not students at the school, police and sources said. They fled in an unknown direction and remain at large. The investigation is ongoing.
BROOKLYN, NY
Lansing Daily

Elderly New York Man Brutally Assaulted in Attack That Was Streamed Live on Facebook

An elderly man was the victim of a brutal attack in a Brooklyn apartment block on Friday—and the incident was streamed live on Facebook. According to the NYPD, the 62-year-old victim got into an argument with the suspect while he was in the lobby of a building on Tompkins Avenue in the Bedford–Stuyvesant neighbourhood, ABC … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Woman slashes man in face in NYC, asks, ‘Why are you talking to my girl?’: cops

A female stranger slashed a man on the face on New Year’s Day in Lower Manhattan after snarling, “Why are you talking to my girl?,” cops said.  The 38-year-old man was walking on Greenwich Street near Rector Street around 1:40 a.m. when the suspect confronted him with the question, authorities said.  She then slashed him in the face above the left eye with a “cutting instrument,” cops said. It’s unclear whether another female was present at the time. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.  The suspect fled on foot, cops said.  Footage released late Monday shows the suspect hopping a subway turnstile — wearing a blue short-sleeved button-down shirt and jeans with no jacket.  She was still being sought Tuesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

