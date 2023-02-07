Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
New York City Called Out by Abbott for Copying Texas Migrant StrategyAsh JurbergTexas State
New York government wants to spend $1 billion on housing migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
A surge in migrants after they are told that the US will give them free bus tickets to CanadaAnita DurairajEl Paso, TX
Related
Man, 40, fatally shot outside NYC funeral home during aunt’s wake
A man was shot and killed Wednesday night outside of a Brooklyn funeral home that was holding a wake for the victim’s aunt, according to police and sources. Tyrone Johnson, 40, was shot multiple times in the chest just outside the entrance of Grace Funeral Chapels at 607 N Conduit Blvd. in Cypress Hills just after 7 p.m., police said. A second man was also shot in the wrist outside the location, sources said. Johnson was transported to Jamaica Hospital where he was pronounced dead, cops said. The condition of the other victim is unclear. A wake was being held for Johnson’s aunt inside the funeral home when he was shot dead, sources said. No arrests have been made, and police haven’t identified any suspects in the murder. It’s wasn’t immediately known what motivated the deadly shooting.
Family demands justice after Brooklyn man found dead
NEW YORK -- A family in mourning is looking for answers after a 19-year-old man who went missing Monday was found dead just minutes away from his Flatbush, Brooklyn home.CBS2 spoke with family members on Thursday."We love him, we love him, and I'm so sorry that this happened to him," aunt Tamika Matthews said of DeAndre Matthews.They are coping with unimaginable grief over his tragic death."I want justice for my son," mother Danielle Matthews said. "My son got off of work Monday and then that was it."DeAndre Matthews, also known as Dre, left his job at detail shop Buggy Service...
Stranger hugs, kisses 8-year-old girl in Brooklyn subway
The NYPD released surveillance footage Wednesday of the man they’re searching for in the Feb. 2 incident at the President Street–Medgar Evers College station in Crown Heights.
NYPD officer Adeed Fayaz dies days after attempted robbery shooting in Brooklyn
The suspect is a 38-year-old man who was found in a hotel in Nanuet, according to sources, who said his girlfriend has a connection to Rockland County.
'I wanted them dead': Brooklyn woman killed dad, stabbed sister over laptop, DA says
A 22-year-old Brooklyn woman fatally stabbed her father and attempted to kill her younger sister in a rage over a laptop, prosecutors said Monday.
Victoria Gotti’s Long Island Mansion Goes to the Bank
Victoria Gotti’s abandoned 7,000-square-foot columned mansion has a new owner: the bank, Page Six reports. Real estate records show JP Morgan Chase National Bank paid $2.65 million for the spread in Westbury, Long Island, in an auction last year after it was subject to foreclosure. The opulent home was featured prominently on the reality show Growing Up Gotti, but the family moved out after the feds raided, reportedly as part of a tax investigation, in 2016. Victoria Gotti, the daughter of “Teflon Don” John Gotti, had no immediate comment.Read it at Page Six
Homeless man who terrorized NYC park now in mental ward
An unhinged homeless man who terrorized Manhattan’s Gramercy Park neighborhood for nearly a year was institutionalized in a mental ward — a day after The Post highlighted the woes of locals who deal with him, officials said. Sheldon Shrouder, 47, was picked up by cops on Jan. 17 on criminal mischief charges for allegedly breaking into an apartment building on Lexington Avenue near East 25th Street and causing damage to a trash compactor room and a tool bag, the NYPD said Friday. Officers then brought Shrouder, who has been referred to as Howard in the neighborhood, to Bellevue Hospital for a...
Migrants bused to NYC form Texas arrested after stealing $12K from Macy's store on Long Island
Four migrants who were brought into New York City on buses from the U.S.-Mexico border were arrested earlier this month after allegedly shoplifting thousands in merchandise.
Migrant standoff in NYC turns ugly as 10 outside activists move against media with open umbrellas
The ongoing migrant standoff at a Manhattan hotel turned ugly Wednesday after a group of about 10 outside activists used open umbrellas to prevent the news media from documenting the scene. The intervention prompted several migrants to angrily confront a journalist who was shooting a video for Dubai-based Al Arabiya TV, with one migrant hitting the camera and dislodging its small monitor unit. Some of the 35 migrants gathered in front of the Watson Hotel in Hell’s Kitchen also shouted at other camera operators to try to intimidate them. NYPD cops issued warnings but made no arrests. The newshound whose camera was struck, Ghassan...
Drunk off-duty NYPD sergeant arrested after crashing car in Brooklyn
An off-duty NYPD sergeant was arrested early Friday morning after drunkenly crashing his car into a parked vehicle in Brooklyn, according to police.
Woman shot multiple times in NYC, police say
A woman was shot multiple times in The Bronx on Saturday evening, police said. Police responded to a report of a shooting at Cedar Avenue and Sedgwick Avenue in Morris Heights around 5:30 p.m. When police arrived at the scene they found the 46-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her leg and hip, cops said. She was transported to St. Barnabas Hospital where she is expected to recover, according to police. No arrests have been made. Police described the suspect as a male in his 20s.
3 American tourists stabbed in Puerto Rico after being warned to stop filming a hamburger cart: cops
Three American tourists were stabbed in Puerto Rico early Monday after they were told to stop filming in the La Perla neighborhood made famous by Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” music video, police said. The incident began unfolding after 4 a.m. in the popular community where one of the tourists, identified by authorities as Carlos Sanchez Brown, 39, from South Carolina, began recording video of a hamburger cart but was told by some locals to stop and leave the area. Brown was accompanied by Wallace Florence, 37, also from South Carolina, and Jackson Tremayne, 38, from Georgia, municipal commissioner José Juan García told station...
24-year-old man leaps to his death from top of NYC’s 2 Penn Plaza
A 24-year-old man leaped to his death from the top of a Midtown office tower on Tuesday, landing at a construction site near Penn Station, police said. The man, who has not been publicly identified, plummeted from the 32nd floor of 2 Penn Plaza, on Seventh Avenue, between 31st and 33rd Streets, around 1 p.m., the NYPD said. Police sources said he randomly walked into the building wearing earbuds — with cops later finding his wallet on the top floor of the 32-story building. No other details were immediately released. Landlord Vornado Realty Trust is currently redeveloping the building, which is adjacent to Penn Station and Madison Square Garden. The tragic incident comes just weeks after Connecticut financier Dale Cheney jumped to his death from a Times Square rooftop bar. If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.
NYPD cop shot in precinct locker room in possible suicide attempt
A rookie NYPD cop was shot inside a Bronx police precinct Tuesday morning in what appears to have been a suicide attempt, police officials confirmed. The officer shot himself inside the locker room at the 47th Precinct stationhouse on Laconia Avenue in Edenwald around 11 a.m., according to police and sources. The cop — who was shot in the cheek, according to sources — was rushed to Jacobi Hospital in critical condition. He was expected to survive, police said Tuesday afternoon. Sources said the officer is 22 years old and joined the force in December 2021. Mayor Eric Adams spoke about the incident at...
The daughter of Eric Garner, who was fatally choked by an NYPD officer in 2014, says the Tyre Nichols footage was treated like 'a public lynching'
In a new interview, Emerald Garner said it "boils my blood" that the public had to wait to view Nichols' footage "like it was an exclusive movie."
NYC middle school dean stabbed while defending 13-year-old student
The dean of a Brooklyn middle school was stabbed Monday afternoon while defending a young student from a group of teens who jumped him, police said. The 29-year-old administrator at IS 383 Philippa Schuyler was cut to the arm while trying to break up the skirmish between a 13-year-old student and the teen aggressors outside the Bushwick school around 4 p.m., cops said. The dean was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition. The 13-year-old student was not injured. The teens who reportedly jumped the 13-year-old were not students at the school, police and sources said. They fled in an unknown direction and remain at large. The investigation is ongoing.
Fed-up mom flees NYC after 4-year-old son was sucker-punched
Rafaela Rivera told 'Fox & Friends' about her experience with moving to South Carolina after fleeing crime-ridden New York City where her son was sucker-punched last year.
Lansing Daily
Elderly New York Man Brutally Assaulted in Attack That Was Streamed Live on Facebook
An elderly man was the victim of a brutal attack in a Brooklyn apartment block on Friday—and the incident was streamed live on Facebook. According to the NYPD, the 62-year-old victim got into an argument with the suspect while he was in the lobby of a building on Tompkins Avenue in the Bedford–Stuyvesant neighbourhood, ABC … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Subway rider's kind act gets him bashed with cane, kicked down staircase near Central Park
A subway rider was bashed in the face with a cane and thrown down a staircase at a Central Park station after letting his attacker use his cellphone, police said Tuesday.
Woman slashes man in face in NYC, asks, ‘Why are you talking to my girl?’: cops
A female stranger slashed a man on the face on New Year’s Day in Lower Manhattan after snarling, “Why are you talking to my girl?,” cops said. The 38-year-old man was walking on Greenwich Street near Rector Street around 1:40 a.m. when the suspect confronted him with the question, authorities said. She then slashed him in the face above the left eye with a “cutting instrument,” cops said. It’s unclear whether another female was present at the time. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. The suspect fled on foot, cops said. Footage released late Monday shows the suspect hopping a subway turnstile — wearing a blue short-sleeved button-down shirt and jeans with no jacket. She was still being sought Tuesday.
Comments / 0