The devastating earthquake and aftershocks in Turkey and Syria have now claimed more than 11,000 lives. Turkish expats in San Diego are raising money to help. Then, search and rescue teams from around the world are helping with the rescue efforts. What does that work entail? Next, three years into the pandemic, what do we know about long COVID? Next, a recent Los Angeles Times investigation found some Tijuana pharmacies are selling fentanyl, methamphetamine and other illicit substances disguised as legitimate pharmaceuticals. And, San Diego researchers have identified a new species of fish in the deep ocean waters near Costa Rica. Finally, Black Com!x Day returns to the World Beat Cultural Center this weekend for its fifth year.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO