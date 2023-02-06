Read full article on original website
San Diego weekend arts events: Sofie Ramos, 'Walking with Ghosts,' Mildred Howard and more
'My Blue Bottle Vase': Black History Month Prebys Play Day. Visual art, Dance, Books, Family, Kids, Black Culture. The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego's La Jolla campus hosts a monthly free admission event, with programming between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. particularly geared towards families with children — though anyone, kids or not, can take advantage of free access for the entire day.
Get Shooked Part Two: John Jennings
John Jennings has been a guest on Cinema Junkie multiple times. He will be appearing on a panel about horror at Black Comix Day in San Diego on February 12 so I’m using that as an excuse to chat with him once again. Jennings and I have discussed ethnogothic...
The Black Iris Project comes home
Choreographer and New York-based founder of The Black Iris Project Jeremy McQueen knew he wanted to be on a stage when he was 8 years old and saw his first performance: "Phantom of the Opera" at the San Diego Civic Theatre. Several years later, when McQueen took his first ballet...
San Diego citrus industry taking precautions to avoid dangerous disease
San Diego County’s nearly $115 million citrus industry got a scare this week when officials discovered a tree infected with a citrus greening disease. San Diego and California officials have set up a 95 square mile quarantine zone centered on Rancho Bernardo in an effort to see how widespread the local Huanglongbing (HLB) infection is.
Local chef brings the flavor of New Orleans to San Diego
One way to honor Black History Month is by celebrating Black culture. That's something San Diego Chef Quinnton Austin does every day in the food he cooks. His restaurants, Louisiana Purchase in North Park and Q&A Restaurant and Oyster Bar in Oceanside, take diners on culinary trips to New Orleans and the creole and cajun food Austin grew up with.
San Diego will end the COVID-19 emergency despite outbreaks
Even though San Diego officials have voted to end the state of emergency surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, health experts say the pandemic is far from over. “While cases, hospitalizations and deaths are decreasing, these events are still occurring in San Diego County,” County Public Health Officer Wilma J. Wooten said in a statement. “COVID-19 virus variants are still widespread in our county.”
Islamic Center of San Diego rallies to help earthquake survivors
The Islamic Center of San Diego is collecting donations of essential items like blankets, winter clothes and first aid kits to send to survivors. Imam Taha Hassane is delighted with the outpouring of generosity. “Every time our donations are needed anywhere in the world, we always take action,” he said. “So, I’m very thankful to my community."
San Diego agrees to pay private companies millions to help meet housing demand
San Diego’s severely understaffed building department will get some outside help to speed up the permit process and clear a backlog of applications. The City Council agreed earlier this week to pay two private companies $2.5 million each to help review permit applications on new development over the next two years. This follows an analysis released in November that tried to explain why the city is so “woefully off pace” from meeting housing production goals.
San Diego City offers grants for retail and restaurants operating outdoors
San Diego businesses with outdoor dining and services can apply for up to $20,000 in grant funding to allow them to continue outdoor operations within the public right of way legally, the city announced Wednesday. These businesses must have previously received a Temporary Outdoor Business Operations permit and have applied...
Oceanside man sentenced 5 months for threatening to kill Sen. Chuck Schumer
An Oceanside man who threatened to kill Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York in a voicemail message left at Schumer's Washington, D.C. office was sentenced Friday to five months in prison. Johnathan Ryan McGuire was charged with sending a profane message to the Senate majority leader in which he...
Local reaction to deadly earthquake in Turkey and Syria
The devastating earthquake and aftershocks in Turkey and Syria have now claimed more than 11,000 lives. Turkish expats in San Diego are raising money to help. Then, search and rescue teams from around the world are helping with the rescue efforts. What does that work entail? Next, three years into the pandemic, what do we know about long COVID? Next, a recent Los Angeles Times investigation found some Tijuana pharmacies are selling fentanyl, methamphetamine and other illicit substances disguised as legitimate pharmaceuticals. And, San Diego researchers have identified a new species of fish in the deep ocean waters near Costa Rica. Finally, Black Com!x Day returns to the World Beat Cultural Center this weekend for its fifth year.
County Supervisors OK plan to help homeless veterans
The county Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved the development of a plan to help homeless veterans find a place to live. As proposed by Supervisors Nathan Fletcher and Nora Vargas, the plan could be ready in April and feature input from community groups, government representatives and people who have experienced homelessness.
Local chef shares recipes for Valentine's Day dinner at home
With Valentine’s Day coming up, you may be scrambling to make plans. The San Diego News Now podcast team has an idea for you: a fine-dining experience — by you, at home. Mike Minor, executive chef of The Marine Room in La Jolla and the new Lounge at The Marine Room, joined SDNN host Debbie Cruz with some easy-to-make restaurant-style entrees, a dessert and a drink for you to celebrate Valentine's Day at home.
Investigating high natural gas prices
California utility regulators are digging into the reasons for this winter’s high natural gas prices. In other news, San Diego researchers have identified a new species of fish in the deep ocean waters near Costa Rica. Plus, we hear from a San Diego State graduate who has been nominated for an Oscar.
Wind advisory issued for parts of San Diego County
A wind advisory has been issued Thursday for parts of San Diego County, according to the National Weather Service. The wind advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday. East winds from 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected in the San Diego County mountains and valleys.
Supervisors approve minimum wage policy for road project workers
The Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved minimum wage requirements for traffic control workers on privately funded projects on San Diego County roads. Supervisors voted on consent to codify an ordinance, dubbed "Right-of- Way Done Right," as part of a required second reading. After a first reading of the ordinance during the Jan. 25 meeting, supervisors voted 3-2 to advance it, with Joel Anderson and Jim Desmond opposed.
