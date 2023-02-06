Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Whitney and Zack's baby story explained - what is Edwards' Syndrome?
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has recently kicked off an emotional storyline for Whitney Dean and Zack Hudson, as they have learned their baby could have Edwards' Syndrome. Tonight's episode (February 9) sees Whitney confide in Chelsea about the news that her baby has omphalocele, and future episodes will see her...
digitalspy.com
9 stars you forgot were in the Fast & Furious series
Fast X marks the beginning of the end for The Fast Saga and, after Han returned from the dead in Fast & Furious 9, all bets are off in terms of potential comebacks for the sure-to-be epic two-part finale. We've already covered some of the most likely returns for Fast...
digitalspy.com
You boss reveals what stopped Wednesday's Jenna Ortega from returning in season 4
Netflix's You is back for its fourth season and, this time around, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is the one being stalked. When this detail was revealed in the trailer, we had our own theory suggesting that it could be Jenna Ortega's character Ellie Alves, back for revenge for the death of her sister Delilah in season two.
digitalspy.com
Women Talking stars reveal how they found laughter in the movie's darkest places
Women Talking is a superb feat of filmmaking — from the screenwriting to the minutiae of the production design, to the ensemble acting, to the score. It is a film wound tight with tension, but with breadth of nuance that somehow breathes easy under the incredible weight of its stakes.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Todd Boyce expects backlash over Stephen and Carla story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Todd Boyce has opened up about how he expects some backlash to his character Stephen Reid's upcoming storyline with Carla Barlow. Stephen is plotting a takeover at the factory, after Underworld boss Carla ordered him to work in the factory's packing department. He...
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
digitalspy.com
Love Island's Dani Dyer shares hints at names she's picked for twin girls
Love Island winner Dani Dyer has hinted at the names she has picked for her twin girls. The reality star revealed last month that she was expecting twins with her partner Jarrod Bowen, confirming earlier this month that they will be girls. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Dani was asked...
Queen Camilla receives very special note with important invitation for Princess Charlotte
Queen Camilla was asked to pass on a special invitation to Princess Charlotte
The Hollywood Gossip
David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!
We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
digitalspy.com
Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip bosses release statement as two stars exit during filming
Peacock has released a statement following Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 4 cast members Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo exiting the show during filming. The streamer has addressed reports that Glanville kissed Manzo on more than one occasion without her consent during a party while cast and crew were on location in Marrakech.
msn.com
Fox News Anchor Julie Banderas Announces Divorce from Andrew Sansone on Live TV
Fox News' Julie Banderas announced on live TV that she is divorcing her husband of almost 14 years, financial advisor Andrew Sansone. Appearing on conservative talk show Gutfeld! on Thursday, the anchor didn't hold back when host Greg Gutfeld began discussing Valentine's Day and asked her if she was going to get anything special for the holiday.
digitalspy.com
Casualty offers first look at ex-EastEnders star's debut in brand new trailer
Casualty has given us a first look at ex-EastEnders star Nigel Harman’s debut in a brand new trailer. Harman, known for playing Dennis Rickman on the Albert Square soap, will be joining Casualty as Max Christie, the new acting clinical lead. In the trailer, which was posted to the...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders writer teases "different" episode for show's anniversary week
EastEnders writer Daran Little has teased that his next episode for the show's anniversary will be "a little different". In a social media post, he also said the latest instalment of the BBC soap will be "a tribute to the icon women of Walford". Little also re-shared the latest trailer,...
digitalspy.com
Fear the Walking Dead star's Colman Domingo's thriller series coming to Netflix
Netflix has ordered eight episodes of Colman Domingo's conspiracy thriller The Madness. According to Variety, the star – known for his roles on Fear the Walking Dead and Euphoria – will play media pundit Muncie Daniels, who ends up on the run. After coming across a murder in...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders airs heartbreaking scenes for Suki and Eve
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has aired heartbreaking scenes for Suki Panesar and Eve Unwin. The former couple have been estranged ever since Suki made the decision to get back with her manipulative husband Nish once he was released from prison. They were brought back into each other's orbit during Thursday's...
digitalspy.com
Heartstopper boss teases meaningful storyline to be explored in season 2
Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman has opened up about an important storyline that will be explored in the Netflix show's second season – Isaac's asexuality. Tobie Donovan plays Isaac in the queer Netflix show that proved an instant hit, and Oseman said in an interview with Attitude that they will be exploring asexuality much more in connection to this character in season two.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Mandy and Paddy Dingle give in to temptation
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Mandy and Paddy Dingle have given in to temptation in Emmerdale. Soap bosses previously confirmed that the former couple would have a night of passion as Paddy continues to struggle with the end of his marriage to Chas. Viewers have seen Paddy having difficulties at work and...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks' Alex Fletcher shares reunion with former Brookside co-stars
Hollyoaks star Alex Fletcher has shared an image of a mini Brookside reunion with several former cast members. The actress, who played Jacqui Dixon in Brookside, posted a photo with her former co-stars Tiffany Chapman (Rachel Jordache), Sarah White (Bev McLoughlin) and Diane Burke (Katie Rogers) on her Instagram account, showing the group out for drinks together.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks' Warren issues an ultimatum to Grace after camera plot is exposed
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks' tangled web of drama involving Warren Fox, Norma Crow, Grace Black, Ethan Williams and Sienna Blake just got even more knotty, as another twist aired on tonight's (February 8) first-look E4 episode. Sienna, Ethan and Grace thought that they were onto something with the camera installed...
digitalspy.com
Fear the Walking Dead stars post tributes ahead of the final season
Fear the Walking Dead stars Christine Evangelista and Austin Amelio have paid tribute to the show ahead of the final season. The zombie drama will be calling it a day this year after eight seasons, with spinoffs for Rick and Michonne, Daryl Dixon, and Maggie and Negan soon arriving to fill in that gap and expand The Walking Dead's universe.
Comments / 0