NY school aid increase wiped out by charter school bills, union says
Albany, N.Y. — The New York State United Teachers union says it is fighting the state’s new plan to allow more than 100 new charter schools because some school districts — including Albany and Troy — are paying so much to charters that it’s more than their entire increase in foundation aid over the last six years.
‘Affront to democracy’: NY Assembly move to snuff out GOP voices in Albany
Albany Democrats tightened their vice-like grip over New York’s legislative agenda Tuesday with a power play aimed at preventing debate on topics like bail reform. The Democratic Assembly supermajority is now putting a strict limit on the number of times per year members can force committee votes on bills — a move that allows them to effectively block the vast majority of GOP-backed legislation without discussion. “It’s not just the bills that actually get considered. It forces conversations,” said Assemblyman Ed Ra (R-Valley Stream). “This is another way of centralizing power.” The moved was introduced by Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes (D-Buffalo), a top...
cityandstateny.com
New York Assembly locks down debate – again
The Assembly may be the people’s house, but Democrats have gotten criticized recently for the limitations preventing the people from actually accessing the chamber. In the most recent example, members of the Democratic conference approved a change to their rules putting a cap on the number of bills lawmakers can force onto committee agendas. But that’s far from the only transparency issue dogging the Assembly Democratic conference.
Warren County attorney awarded for efforts
A District Attorney was awarded this week for work prosecuting in Warren County. First Assistant District Attorney Matthew D. Burin was awarded the Robert M. Morgenthau Award this week, recognizing high standards, honesty, integrity, and commitment to the justice system. Burin was brought on as an assistant district attorney with Warren County in 2005.
therealdeal.com
Albany approves own version of mandatory inclusionary housing
Despite opposition from its mayor, the city of Albany is beefing up its mandatory inclusionary housing mandate. The Albany Common Council unanimously approved changes to its affordable housing quotas, the Times Union reported. Fourteen members voted in favor and one voted “present.”. The measure requires an increasing percentage of...
MHLC protects 846 acres of farmland in Montgomery County
The Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy (MHLC) has completed three conservation easements to protect 846 acres of Creek Acres Farm in the Town of Florida in Montgomery County. The conservation easements will ensure the farmland is forever available for agricultural use.
Latham farm stand closes amid frustrations with town
Forts Ferry Farm has closed its farm stand at 185 Forts Ferry Road in Latham. Owners John Barker and Emma Hearst made the announcement in a Facebook post on January 24.
wamc.org
Albany Law School taps new president
Albany Law School says Cinnamon Piñon Carlarne will take over as its 19th president and dean on July 1. Carlarne is currently Associate Dean for Faculty and Intellectual Life at The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law. Albany Law School says she was hired after a national search...
Code Blue public commented halted after heated exchange
The Saratoga Springs City Council public comment period was halted Tuesday evening after a heated exchange between Black Lives Matter protestors and elected officials.
Code Blue alert declared in Albany
Despite warmer weather during the daytime, temperatures are expected to drop below 32 degrees at night.
WNYT
Lee, Mass. residents raise stink about cannabis facility odor
People on Pleasant Street in Lee, Massachusetts say the air on their street smells like pot. The Green Theory Cannabis Cultivation facility has been operating since last October. The situation is creating a less-than-pleasant existence for people in that area. Lee Town Administrator Chris Brittain says he wished the situation...
Capital Region Restaurant Rundown: February 6-10
The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, February 6 through 10.
‘Terrifying Encounter’ Ensued at High School in Hudson, NY
A Columbia County, NY school was placed on lockdown to determine if the threat was credible. What scary situation recently happened at a high school in Columbia County, NY?. According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, they received a phone call yesterday morning about a possible weapon on the school grounds of Donald R. Kline Technical School in Hudson, NY. Ugh, that's absolutely terrifying for anyone involved and the parents of students too.
glensfallschronicle.com
Wally Hirsch retires, sells Binley’s, new T-Bell coming?
Wally Hirsch, the owner of Binley’s garden center and florist, told The Chronicle he has sold the property at the corner of Quaker Road and Dix Avenue in Queensbury to a Taco Bell franchisee, Hospitality Syracuse, Inc. Mr. Hirsch has also retired. He said the “complicated” deal for the...
WRGB
Ichabod Crane in "Lock Out" over potential situation in Columbia County
Officials with the Ichabod Crane School District say the school is currently on "lock out" According to the district the response to what they say is a potential situation in Columbia County. The lockout is precautionary and they stress that there is no immediate direct threat to the district. It...
5 things to know this Thursday, February 9
One more day until Friday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we can expect more rain and some slight icing up north. Make sure to pack your rain gear as you head out for the day!
WRGB
Area schools respond after Columbia County school goes into lock down
GREENPORT, NY (WRGB) — There was a heavy police presence at the Donald R. Kline Technical School on Thursday as the school was on lock down over a report of a person with a weapon at the school. According to the Columbia County sheriff's Office, received a 911 call...
spectrumlocalnews.com
What to expect through the rest of winter in the Capital Region
Record-cold temperatures and brutal wind chills blasted the Capital Region on Friday and Saturday, making it apparent that winter is not over yet. It's been a while since we've seen temperatures in the -10s and -20s, but you might be wondering what that means for the rest of the season.
Capital Region specials for National Pizza Day
Thursday, February 9 is National Pizza Day! To celebrate the day, some restaurants around the Capital Region are offering pizza specials.
Warming Up Your Car Today? Don’t, It’s Against the Law In New York State
This has been one of the coldest weekends I have ever experienced in the Capital Region. With high's below zero and wind chill taking it to -30 or -40 degrees I really got to know the inside of my home. When it's time to head out, I'm sure your instinct will be to warm up your vehicle. Problem is, you aren't allowed to.
