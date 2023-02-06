ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

‘Affront to democracy’: NY Assembly move to snuff out GOP voices in Albany

Albany Democrats tightened their vice-like grip over New York’s legislative agenda Tuesday with a power play aimed at preventing debate on topics like bail reform. The Democratic Assembly supermajority is now putting a strict limit on the number of times per year members can force committee votes on bills — a move that allows them to effectively block the vast majority of GOP-backed legislation without discussion. “It’s not just the bills that actually get considered. It forces conversations,” said Assemblyman Ed Ra (R-Valley Stream). “This is another way of centralizing power.” The moved was introduced by Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes (D-Buffalo), a top...
ALBANY, NY
cityandstateny.com

New York Assembly locks down debate – again

The Assembly may be the people’s house, but Democrats have gotten criticized recently for the limitations preventing the people from actually accessing the chamber. In the most recent example, members of the Democratic conference approved a change to their rules putting a cap on the number of bills lawmakers can force onto committee agendas. But that’s far from the only transparency issue dogging the Assembly Democratic conference.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Warren County attorney awarded for efforts

A District Attorney was awarded this week for work prosecuting in Warren County. First Assistant District Attorney Matthew D. Burin was awarded the Robert M. Morgenthau Award this week, recognizing high standards, honesty, integrity, and commitment to the justice system. Burin was brought on as an assistant district attorney with Warren County in 2005.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
therealdeal.com

Albany approves own version of mandatory inclusionary housing

Despite opposition from its mayor, the city of Albany is beefing up its mandatory inclusionary housing mandate. The Albany Common Council unanimously approved changes to its affordable housing quotas, the Times Union reported. Fourteen members voted in favor and one voted “present.”. The measure requires an increasing percentage of...
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

Albany Law School taps new president

Albany Law School says Cinnamon Piñon Carlarne will take over as its 19th president and dean on July 1. Carlarne is currently Associate Dean for Faculty and Intellectual Life at The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law. Albany Law School says she was hired after a national search...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Lee, Mass. residents raise stink about cannabis facility odor

People on Pleasant Street in Lee, Massachusetts say the air on their street smells like pot. The Green Theory Cannabis Cultivation facility has been operating since last October. The situation is creating a less-than-pleasant existence for people in that area. Lee Town Administrator Chris Brittain says he wished the situation...
LEE, MA
94.3 Lite FM

‘Terrifying Encounter’ Ensued at High School in Hudson, NY

A Columbia County, NY school was placed on lockdown to determine if the threat was credible. What scary situation recently happened at a high school in Columbia County, NY?. According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, they received a phone call yesterday morning about a possible weapon on the school grounds of Donald R. Kline Technical School in Hudson, NY. Ugh, that's absolutely terrifying for anyone involved and the parents of students too.
HUDSON, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Wally Hirsch retires, sells Binley’s, new T-Bell coming?

Wally Hirsch, the owner of Binley’s garden center and florist, told The Chronicle he has sold the property at the corner of Quaker Road and Dix Avenue in Queensbury to a Taco Bell franchisee, Hospitality Syracuse, Inc. Mr. Hirsch has also retired. He said the “complicated” deal for the...
QUEENSBURY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

What to expect through the rest of winter in the Capital Region

Record-cold temperatures and brutal wind chills blasted the Capital Region on Friday and Saturday, making it apparent that winter is not over yet. It's been a while since we've seen temperatures in the -10s and -20s, but you might be wondering what that means for the rest of the season.
ALBANY, NY

