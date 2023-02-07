Read full article on original website
Harrison Ford Sometimes Tries To Change His Dialogue, But Not In 1923
As "Yellowstone" continues to grow, so does Taylor Sheridan's power to bring Hollywood A-listers into the franchise. While he got started with an excellent hand, as Kevin Costner was ready for a big TV comeback, adding Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford to "1923" solidified his place as an industry-leading showrunner. While the casting was surprising, to say the least, it paid off tenfold as both actors gave masterful performances, elevating the spinoff to greater heights. Ford's even gone on record saying that his "1923" character is unlike any character he's played, showing love for Sheridan's ability to craft complex characters.
Star Wars' Worst Christmas Gift Ever Is Now Worth Major Bank
When "Star Wars" was released in 1977, it was impossible to predict just how large of a pop culture sensation the space saga would become. The state-of-the-art visual effects, charismatic and endearing performances, and sensational storytelling that explored good and evil slowly became part of American culture's fabric. George Lucas further revealed that what would become "Episode IV: A New Hope" was actually the first film in a trilogy that would form the middle part of a longer story. Writing for The New Yorker in 2002, Jonathan Lethem described the movie as an "escape from a surrounding darkness and a repository of something innocent."
Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan First Told Gil Birmingham About The Show In 2016
When Taylor Sheridan pivoted to the world of writing, directing, and producing, he was a burnt-out actor with roughly twenty years of experience under his belt. It was being refused a raise for his performance on "Sons of Anarchy," however, that incited his transition away from acting. "That's really when I quit," Sheridan told Deadline, "[because] that's how the business saw me: 'Let's replace him with someone cheaper.' And I decided that I didn't want to be 11 on the call sheet for the rest of my life."
The Village: Facts About M. Night Shyamalan's Most Misunderstood Film
In 2004, M. Night Shyamalan once again proved to the world he's more of an auteur than a filmmaker with the release of "The Village." On the surface, it looks like the story of a village trying to keep safe from the unknown and dangerous monsters in the woods; however, in typical Shyamalan fashion, there's a twist in the tale. This time, though, it wasn't as well-received by critics and audiences as "The Sixth Sense" or "Unbreakable," as the film only garnered a 43% critical approval and 57% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Ghosts' Brandon Scott Jones Thought His Character Would Be Like Stephen Lang In Avatar
Brandon Scott Jones may now play Isaac Higgintoot – the gay Revolutionary War soldier with a grudge against Alexander Hamilton – in "Ghosts," but he never actually dreamed of being an actor growing up. In an interview with AwardsRadar, Jones explained that he grew up hoping to become a professional tennis player and even competed in competitions as a child. In his early teens, he found himself hitting a mental wall with tennis and suddenly made a switch to acting. After graduating from an acting conservatory, he started writing as well, which set him up to get his start as a member of the Upright Citizens Brigade comedy troupe. It was there that he started building connections in show business.
Fast-Ten Your Seatbelts, The First Trailer For Fast X Has Arrived
Cue "Danza Kuduro" because Universal Pictures just dropped the first trailer for "Fast X" just before Super Bowl LVII. "Fast10 Your Seatbelts" — just kidding, that's not real — sees Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) leading his team of loyal followers (ahem, family members) against Cipher (Charlize Theron), who got away from the group at the end of "F9."
Tom Cruise invited to big royal event this year: Report
It sounds like Tom Cruise is on a mission to attend King Charles III ’s coronation! The Sun reported on Feb. 7 that the Hollywood star has been invited to the monarch’s upcoming coronation. The actor is said to be halting filming on his latest Mission: Impossible movie in...
Rick Moranis Turned Down A Cameo In Ghostbuster's Female-Led Reboot Because It 'Didn't Appeal' To Him
"Ghostbusters: Answer the Call," better known as the all-female "Ghostbusters" reboot, premiered in theaters in 2015. If you were on the Internet around that time, you're no doubt aware of the severe backlash that film received, so we won't delve into that here. But one person who had an early inkling that the film wouldn't turn out great was original "Ghostbusters" cast member Rick Moranis.
Jamie Lee Curtis Revs Up The Freaky Friday Sequel Rumors On Instagram
In November 2022, Jamie Lee Curtis sparked rumors of a "Freaky Friday" sequel finally coming to fruition, revealing in an interview that both she and Lindsay Lohan were in talks with Disney and fully committed to appearing in a follow-up. Well, on Friday, February 10 — because, obviously — Curtis decided to turn up the heat on those sequel rumors.
Super Bowl Commercials 2023: Watch Ads With Melissa McCarthy, Adam Driver, Bryan Cranston, Natasha Lyonne, John Travolta And More – Update
UPDATED with more commercials. Super Sunday is upon us — and with it, Madison Avenue’s annual spending spree, which has seen the Big Game’s Hollywood quotient rise noticeably in recent years. Celebrity product pitches date back to the days of leather helmets, of course, but in the increasingly rare air of the Super Bowl they have started to overtake the left-field breakouts of the past by the likes of Puppy Monkey Baby or beer-loving frogs. With Fox’s telecast commanding a peak level of more than $7 million for 30-second spots, producers and brands again are banking on stars in a big...
The Mummy: Rick O'Connell's Complete Backstory Explained
Rick O'Connell might not be as much of a household name as, say, Indiana Jones, but to a whole generation of fans, it's his face that comes to mind when they think action and adventure. Audiences met Rick (as played by Brendan Fraser) in 1999's Universal Studios reboot of "The Mummy." At the time, the film received decent reviews and was a hit at the box office, but back at the turn of the millennium, practically nobody recognized this genre-mashing romp through the Egyptian desert for what it was — a major game-changer that would influence blockbuster filmmaking for decades to come.
Austin Powers 2's Amazing Burt Bacharach Moment Was Born From Pneumonia
Legendary film composer and pianist Burt Bacharach may have been best known for his music career — which earned him Grammy Awards and spanned multiple decades — but to "Austin Powers" fans, he was one of the movie franchise's most iconic running gags. "I never saw it coming,"...
Rose Byrne Says Her 'Ease' With Insidious 5 Co-Star Patrick Wilson Made His Pivot To Directing Feel Natural
Original "Insidious" director and series producer James Wan is letting his friend Patrick Wilson make his directorial debut on "Insidious: Fear the Dark," the fifth film in the franchise after Wan directed the first two entries. Wilson will also return to star in the film as Josh, the oft-haunted patriarch of the Lambert family. The summer 2023 horror film also marks a reunion with Rose Byrne and Ty Simpkins, who also starred in the first two films and are set to return respectively as Josh's wife Renai and their son Dalton, who was taken into The Further in the original film.
Why Timothy Dalton Called Filming 1923 'A Nightmare'
Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" franchise has grown beyond all expectations, and like a runaway train, it shows little sign of slowing down. Fans just can't get enough of its characters, stories, and thought-provoking themes, among other elements. The latest production to come from Sheridan is the Paramount+ exclusive series "1923," which focuses on the fabled Dutton family during one of the most complicated periods in United States history. It's a fascinating watch, to say the least, and it's only made better by an all-star cast of seasoned acting veterans, up-and-coming Hollywood stars, and more.
Swarm's First Trailer Is Serving Shades Of A Darker Beyhive
With a title like "Swarm," it would be reasonable to expect that Donald Glover's upcoming horror series would be about killer insects – bees, maybe. But as it turns out, and as the show's new official teaser clearly indicates, this show is about another kind of swarm altogether, even though the bee imagery is still appropriate.
Paul Rudd Says Meeting Stan Lee Was One Of His Most Incredible MCU Experiences
The upcoming "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" will be the first "Ant-Man" movie released into a world without Stan Lee. The prolific comic book writer and publisher passed away in 2018, having spent his life creating and overseeing the development of some of history's most iconic comic book characters. Alongside collaborators like Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko, Lee was the progenitor of the Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, and many more household names. At the time of his death, Lee had lived to see his creations take the world by storm, first in the pages of comics, and finally as a global film phenomenon with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Fast & Furious Fans Latch Onto The Family Focus In Fast X's First Trailer
The "Fast and Furious" series has truly set itself apart from every other blockbuster franchise. They go where others are too afraid to. They do what others can't. But, most importantly, family comes first, no matter what. Today, Universal dropped the trailer for the 10th — yes, 10th — film...
Bob Iger Made Sure Kevin Feige Wasn't Fired During The MCU's Phase 2
Disney CEO Bob Iger says Kevin Feige was kept on board as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's architect thanks to him. Late 2022 saw Disney CEO Bob Chapek get ousted from Hollywood's most coveted gig, with his predecessor Bob Iger being brought back in to replace him. Under Iger's first stint as CEO between 2005 and 2020, Disney purchased Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 21st Century Fox, scooping up dozens of highly-profitable IPs. Iger also helped transform the media conglomerate into a tech company, launching Disney+, a streaming service with over 160 million subscribers globally (via Variety).
Daniel Craig's Dancing In The Belvedere Ad Wasn't Actually That Good (And Most Actors Can't Dance And Shouldn't)
Daniel Craig is a man of many talents. We've seen him don a finely tailored suit for his many turns as James Bond; we've watched him crack wild mysteries as Benoit Blanc; we've seen him get weird in "Logan Lucky." He can pull off comedy, high-stakes action, and go full Shakespearean on Broadway (though, in this writer's opinion, his recent production of "MacBeth" left quite a lot to be desired). There's one lingering question, though: can he dance?
Ghosts' Brandon Scott Jones Couldn't Wrap His Head Around Isaac's Age
The CBS adaptation of the BBC One series "Ghosts" sitcom has become a smash hit. Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar play Sam and Jay, respectively, a couple who inherits a dilapidated palatial estate. After Sam has a near-death experience, she discovers she can see and communicate with ghosts tethered to the mansion and its grounds. The spirits and Sam work with a non-ghost-seeing Jay to restore the old building to its former glory.
