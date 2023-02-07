Read full article on original website
EastEnders' Whitney and Zack's baby story explained - what is Edwards' Syndrome?
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has recently kicked off an emotional storyline for Whitney Dean and Zack Hudson, as they have learned their baby could have Edwards' Syndrome. Tonight's episode (February 9) sees Whitney confide in Chelsea about the news that her baby has omphalocele, and future episodes will see her...
13 huge EastEnders spoilers for next week
EastEnders spoilers follow. Next week on EastEnders, Ryan returns – leaving Lily with a decision to make. Meanwhile, Denise struggles to resist Ravi, and Eve is left devastated by Suki's latest decision. Here's a full collection of the biggest moments coming up. 1. Whitney breaks her promise to Stacey.
EastEnders writer teases "different" episode for show's anniversary week
EastEnders writer Daran Little has teased that his next episode for the show's anniversary will be "a little different". In a social media post, he also said the latest instalment of the BBC soap will be "a tribute to the icon women of Walford". Little also re-shared the latest trailer,...
Emmerdale stars Rosie Bentham and Daisy Campbell share real-life friendship with holiday photos
Emmerdale's Rosie Bentham and Daisy Campbell may not be the closest on the ITV soap, but in real life they are very good friends. Daisy recently shared some photos to her Instagram page of herself and Rosie taking a short trip to Paris, including a photo of the two of them posing by the Eiffel Tower, an obligatory dinner and wine photo, and a photo of an adorable dog.
EastEnders airs heartbreaking scenes for Suki and Eve
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has aired heartbreaking scenes for Suki Panesar and Eve Unwin. The former couple have been estranged ever since Suki made the decision to get back with her manipulative husband Nish once he was released from prison. They were brought back into each other's orbit during Thursday's...
Ex-CNN Anchor Brooke Baldwin Files For Divorce From Husband James Fletcher, Two Years After Leaving Network
Nearly two years since she left her post at CNN, former anchor Brooke Baldwin filed for divorce from her husband James Fletcher, RadarOnline.com has learned. In May 2018, Baldwin, 43, married the British producer and director when she was a featured anchor on the cable news network. According to court documents, the former anchor filed for divorce in Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday. Baldwin issued a statement on her decision to end her marriage. "After nearly five years of marriage, with love and respect, James and I have decided to go our separate ways," Baldwin told The Post. Baldwin added...
Twin Psychics Claimed Princess Diana Believed Camilla Parker Bowles Was ‘Better Suited to Be Queen’
Twin psychics claim they received a message from Princess Diana in 2018 which said she forgave Camilla Parker Bowles for her affair with King Charles III and she wanted her to become queen consort.
Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip bosses release statement as two stars exit during filming
Peacock has released a statement following Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 4 cast members Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo exiting the show during filming. The streamer has addressed reports that Glanville kissed Manzo on more than one occasion without her consent during a party while cast and crew were on location in Marrakech.
Walking Dead spin-off gets first look at Norman Reedus with Clémence Poésy
The Walking Dead's Daryl Dixon-centred spin-off is currently filming, which means we have a first look photo from the set. In the image, we see Norman Reedus obviously returning as Daryl. He's looking pretty good for a man who has been living in a post-apocalypse zombie world for ages and has "washed-up in Paris" per the official shop synopsis, isn't he?
Harrison Ford reveals Indiana Jones 5 removed a lot of "old jokes"
Harrison Ford has revealed how his upcoming movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny differs stylistically from previous instalments. Speaking about reprising his iconic role in the upcoming film in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ford discussed how this film differs from 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull — including removing several "old Indy" jokes from the script.
EastEnders taken off air in latest scheduling changes
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders will not be airing this evening (February 8), as the show faces new scheduling changes. As we all know, EastEnders has been airing at 7.30pm on a Wednesday evening since last year, but unfortunately, tonight's slots is being taken up by BBC One's coverage of the FA Cup.
Death in Paradise boss shares update on show's future
Death in Paradise producer Tim Key has offered an update on what the show's future may look like. The BBC One drama series is rounding the corner on its 12th series, as viewers finally seem to be close to DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) finding love with Sophie Chambers (Chelsea Edge).
Love Island's Dani Dyer shares hints at names she's picked for twin girls
Love Island winner Dani Dyer has hinted at the names she has picked for her twin girls. The reality star revealed last month that she was expecting twins with her partner Jarrod Bowen, confirming earlier this month that they will be girls. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Dani was asked...
Emmerdale to air devastating new story for Paddy Dingle
This story discusses topics including suicidal thoughts. Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale will air a devastating new story for Paddy Dingle as he considers taking his own life. Viewers have already seen Paddy struggling with loneliness following his marriage breakdown with Chas Dingle, having most recently given into passion for former...
Hollyoaks exit shock - 12 huge spoilers for next week
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Next week on Hollyoaks, Juliet plans to reveal her feelings for Peri, while John Paul fights to stop his son from leaving and Dave makes a big gesture. Here's a full collection of the biggest moments coming up:. 1. Juliet plans a gesture for Peri. Donna-Marie's attempts...
EastEnders star Aaron Thiara teases 'dangerous' twists in Ravi and Denise story
EastEnders has been hinting that Ravi Gulati and Denise Fox might be getting closer over coming weeks. The pair have been battling chemistry while Denise and husband Jack have been battling... each other. So, it looks like things might deepen between the pair. Aaron Thiara, who plays Ravi, has given...
Coronation Street star Todd Boyce expects backlash over Stephen and Carla story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Todd Boyce has opened up about how he expects some backlash to his character Stephen Reid's upcoming storyline with Carla Barlow. Stephen is plotting a takeover at the factory, after Underworld boss Carla ordered him to work in the factory's packing department. He...
Coronation Street's Sarah Barlow reveals the truth in ongoing baby plot
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street is revisiting the Adam and Sarah Barlow baby plot, as the former has started putting pressure on his wife to have a child of their own. The issue is, Sarah has already had two kids and wants to focus on her burgeoning business instead.
EastEnders reveals Eve Unwin's shock betrayal of Suki Panesar
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has revealed Eve Unwin's shock betrayal of Suki Panesar. The former couple have been on the outs ever since Suki reluctantly called time on their romance to get back with her manipulative husband Nish once he got out of jail. This week, Eve tried to comfort...
Happy Valley creator responds to Sarah Lancashire's request to change the ending
Happy Valley spoilers follow. Happy Valley creator and writer Sally Wainwright has opened up about Sarah Lancashire's input into the ending of the highly-acclaimed BBC police drama. Season three of Happy Valley concluded on Sunday with a more thoughtful ending. Instead of killing his arch-nemesis, James Norton's Tommy Lee Royce...
