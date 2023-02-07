Nearly two years since she left her post at CNN, former anchor Brooke Baldwin filed for divorce from her husband James Fletcher, RadarOnline.com has learned. In May 2018, Baldwin, 43, married the British producer and director when she was a featured anchor on the cable news network. According to court documents, the former anchor filed for divorce in Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday. Baldwin issued a statement on her decision to end her marriage. "After nearly five years of marriage, with love and respect, James and I have decided to go our separate ways," Baldwin told The Post. Baldwin added...

23 HOURS AGO