Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Mandy and Paddy Dingle give in to temptation
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Mandy and Paddy Dingle have given in to temptation in Emmerdale. Soap bosses previously confirmed that the former couple would have a night of passion as Paddy continues to struggle with the end of his marriage to Chas. Viewers have seen Paddy having difficulties at work and...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale boss responds to fan theory over Caleb's secret
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's executive producer Jane Hudson has responded to the theory that newcomer Caleb is an undercover police officer. The ITV soap introduced Cain and Chas Dingle's long-lost brother Caleb last year, but his shady behaviour as of late has left some viewers suspicious. Hudson, however, shut down...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale reveals shocking truth over Sarah's 'health scare'
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has revealed that Sarah Sugden's latest 'health scare' was a ruse as she has left the village with friend Chloe Harris. While it's not known yet if the characters have gone for good, Thursday's (February 9) episode revealed the lengths Sarah was willing to go to stop Mackenzie from telling Charity he fathered Chloe's baby.
digitalspy.com
9 huge Emmerdale spoilers for next week
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Next week on Emmerdale, Cain finds himself in another furious feud as Will blocks him from seeing Kyle. Elsewhere, Noah worries about Samson growing closer to Amelia, while Ethan may be hiding a secret as he exchanges messages with a mystery man. Here's a full collection of...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale star Lisa Riley discusses the importance of Paddy's devastating story
Emmerdale spoilers ahead. Emmerdale star Lisa Riley has addressed the upcoming issue-based storyline for Dominic Brunt's emotionally crushed Paddy Kirk. It was confirmed this week that Paddy will contemplate suicide in future scenes, following his wife Chas Dingle's affair with the late Al Chapman and the depression which resulted from that.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale stars Rosie Bentham and Daisy Campbell share real-life friendship with holiday photos
Emmerdale's Rosie Bentham and Daisy Campbell may not be the closest on the ITV soap, but in real life they are very good friends. Daisy recently shared some photos to her Instagram page of herself and Rosie taking a short trip to Paris, including a photo of the two of them posing by the Eiffel Tower, an obligatory dinner and wine photo, and a photo of an adorable dog.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale to air devastating new story for Paddy Dingle
This story discusses topics including suicidal thoughts. Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale will air a devastating new story for Paddy Dingle as he considers taking his own life. Viewers have already seen Paddy struggling with loneliness following his marriage breakdown with Chas Dingle, having most recently given into passion for former...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Amy Wyatt to confide in Victoria with drastic Cain plan
It's family feud time in Emmerdale. Recently, after Kyle's confession of Al Chapman's murder, he was barred from meeting with his father, Cain Dingle. This hasn't stopped Cain from making attempt to see his son, and Amy is prepared to take dramatic action to keep the two apart. Related: Emmerdale...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Peter Barlow faces police trouble after trading challenge
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Peter Barlow is going to find himself in trouble with the police next week, as his trading idea goes awry. Recently, Peter has been telling Carla that he thinks that society's reliance on money is the cause of a lot of people's problems, and folks would be happier if they traded their possessions with each other instead.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Sarah Barlow reveals the truth in ongoing baby plot
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street is revisiting the Adam and Sarah Barlow baby plot, as the former has started putting pressure on his wife to have a child of their own. The issue is, Sarah has already had two kids and wants to focus on her burgeoning business instead.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks' Norma and Warren make new plan after Grace leaves village
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has aired another turn in the battle between Warren Fox and Norma Crow, and their sworn enemies Sienna Blake, Ethan Williams and Grace Black tonight (February 9). After Warren threatened Grace with consequences for her son Curtis if she didn't hand over The Loft immediately, tonight's...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale confirms new love interest for Belle Dingle
Emmerdale boss Jane Hudson has teased that Belle Dingle is set to get a new love interest later this year. Appearing on Loose Women to answer questions from viewers, Hudson responded to a fan who wanted to know if Belle was in for some romance. "We've got a bit of...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders reveals Eve Unwin's shock betrayal of Suki Panesar
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has revealed Eve Unwin's shock betrayal of Suki Panesar. The former couple have been on the outs ever since Suki reluctantly called time on their romance to get back with her manipulative husband Nish once he got out of jail. This week, Eve tried to comfort...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks' Warren issues an ultimatum to Grace after camera plot is exposed
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks' tangled web of drama involving Warren Fox, Norma Crow, Grace Black, Ethan Williams and Sienna Blake just got even more knotty, as another twist aired on tonight's (February 8) first-look E4 episode. Sienna, Ethan and Grace thought that they were onto something with the camera installed...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Whitney and Zack's baby story explained - what is Edwards' Syndrome?
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has recently kicked off an emotional storyline for Whitney Dean and Zack Hudson, as they have learned their baby could have Edwards' Syndrome. Tonight's episode (February 9) sees Whitney confide in Chelsea about the news that her baby has omphalocele, and future episodes will see her...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Aaron Thiara teases 'dangerous' twists in Ravi and Denise story
EastEnders has been hinting that Ravi Gulati and Denise Fox might be getting closer over coming weeks. The pair have been battling chemistry while Denise and husband Jack have been battling... each other. So, it looks like things might deepen between the pair. Aaron Thiara, who plays Ravi, has given...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks exit shock - 12 huge spoilers for next week
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Next week on Hollyoaks, Juliet plans to reveal her feelings for Peri, while John Paul fights to stop his son from leaving and Dave makes a big gesture. Here's a full collection of the biggest moments coming up:. 1. Juliet plans a gesture for Peri. Donna-Marie's attempts...
digitalspy.com
Happy Valley creator responds to Sarah Lancashire's request to change the ending
Happy Valley spoilers follow. Happy Valley creator and writer Sally Wainwright has opened up about Sarah Lancashire's input into the ending of the highly-acclaimed BBC police drama. Season three of Happy Valley concluded on Sunday with a more thoughtful ending. Instead of killing his arch-nemesis, James Norton's Tommy Lee Royce...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders airs heartbreaking scenes for Suki and Eve
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has aired heartbreaking scenes for Suki Panesar and Eve Unwin. The former couple have been estranged ever since Suki made the decision to get back with her manipulative husband Nish once he was released from prison. They were brought back into each other's orbit during Thursday's...
digitalspy.com
Death in Paradise boss shares update on show's future
Death in Paradise producer Tim Key has offered an update on what the show's future may look like. The BBC One drama series is rounding the corner on its 12th series, as viewers finally seem to be close to DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) finding love with Sophie Chambers (Chelsea Edge).
Comments / 0