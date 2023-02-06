Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale to air devastating new story for Paddy Dingle
This story discusses topics including suicidal thoughts. Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale will air a devastating new story for Paddy Dingle as he considers taking his own life. Viewers have already seen Paddy struggling with loneliness following his marriage breakdown with Chas Dingle, having most recently given into passion for former...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Whitney and Zack's baby story explained - what is Edwards' Syndrome?
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has recently kicked off an emotional storyline for Whitney Dean and Zack Hudson, as they have learned their baby could have Edwards' Syndrome. Tonight's episode (February 9) sees Whitney confide in Chelsea about the news that her baby has omphalocele, and future episodes will see her...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Michelle Hardwick reunites with co-stars while on maternity leave
Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick has shared a set of lovely photos with her co-stars while she takes maternity leave. The Vanessa Woodfield actress welcomed her second baby, a girl named Betty, with wife Kate Brooks in November, and has been taking time away from the soap. Over the last week...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Peter Barlow faces police trouble after trading challenge
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Peter Barlow is going to find himself in trouble with the police next week, as his trading idea goes awry. Recently, Peter has been telling Carla that he thinks that society's reliance on money is the cause of a lot of people's problems, and folks would be happier if they traded their possessions with each other instead.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders reveals Eve Unwin's shock betrayal of Suki Panesar
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has revealed Eve Unwin's shock betrayal of Suki Panesar. The former couple have been on the outs ever since Suki reluctantly called time on their romance to get back with her manipulative husband Nish once he got out of jail. This week, Eve tried to comfort...
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Shakira's former employee breaks the silence and assures that the singer is a "terrible and bad" boss.
The separation of Piqué and Shakira has generated many controversies in the world, where many people are on Shakira's side and defend her as soon as they can against Piqué (former FC Barcelona player), accusing him of having broken his heart and not having respected the Colombian singer and her children, Milan and Sasha.
The Hollywood Gossip
David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!
We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
digitalspy.com
Love Island's Dani Dyer shares hints at names she's picked for twin girls
Love Island winner Dani Dyer has hinted at the names she has picked for her twin girls. The reality star revealed last month that she was expecting twins with her partner Jarrod Bowen, confirming earlier this month that they will be girls. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Dani was asked...
digitalspy.com
Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip bosses release statement as two stars exit during filming
Peacock has released a statement following Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 4 cast members Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo exiting the show during filming. The streamer has addressed reports that Glanville kissed Manzo on more than one occasion without her consent during a party while cast and crew were on location in Marrakech.
digitalspy.com
Fear the Walking Dead star's Colman Domingo's thriller series coming to Netflix
Netflix has ordered eight episodes of Colman Domingo's conspiracy thriller The Madness. According to Variety, the star – known for his roles on Fear the Walking Dead and Euphoria – will play media pundit Muncie Daniels, who ends up on the run. After coming across a murder in...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale stars Rosie Bentham and Daisy Campbell share real-life friendship with holiday photos
Emmerdale's Rosie Bentham and Daisy Campbell may not be the closest on the ITV soap, but in real life they are very good friends. Daisy recently shared some photos to her Instagram page of herself and Rosie taking a short trip to Paris, including a photo of the two of them posing by the Eiffel Tower, an obligatory dinner and wine photo, and a photo of an adorable dog.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks' Warren issues an ultimatum to Grace after camera plot is exposed
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks' tangled web of drama involving Warren Fox, Norma Crow, Grace Black, Ethan Williams and Sienna Blake just got even more knotty, as another twist aired on tonight's (February 8) first-look E4 episode. Sienna, Ethan and Grace thought that they were onto something with the camera installed...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Sarah Barlow reveals the truth in ongoing baby plot
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street is revisiting the Adam and Sarah Barlow baby plot, as the former has started putting pressure on his wife to have a child of their own. The issue is, Sarah has already had two kids and wants to focus on her burgeoning business instead.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks exit shock - 12 huge spoilers for next week
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Next week on Hollyoaks, Juliet plans to reveal her feelings for Peri, while John Paul fights to stop his son from leaving and Dave makes a big gesture. Here's a full collection of the biggest moments coming up:. 1. Juliet plans a gesture for Peri. Donna-Marie's attempts...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders airs heartbreaking scenes for Suki and Eve
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has aired heartbreaking scenes for Suki Panesar and Eve Unwin. The former couple have been estranged ever since Suki made the decision to get back with her manipulative husband Nish once he was released from prison. They were brought back into each other's orbit during Thursday's...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks' Tony Hutchinson to make shock Diane accusation
Hollyoaks spoilers to follow. Hollyoaks' Tony Hutchinson is set to make a shock accusation in scenes set to air next week. Tony will get into his wife Diane's laptop, and finds out that she was planning a Valentine's Day event at The Dog before the accident. Scott then comes to...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale to reveal Paddy Dingle's whereabouts after disappearance
The following article contains discussion of themes including suicide. Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale will reveal Paddy Dingle's whereabouts following his disappearance. Viewers have seen Paddy struggling with depression ever since he discovered his estranged wife Chas Dingle had an affair with the late Al Chapman. After spending a night with...
digitalspy.com
Call the Midwife betrays Trixie's character development
Call the Midwife series 12 episode six spoilers follow. Of all the characters in Call the Midwife, Trixie (Helen George) has arguably undergone the most growth throughout the show's 12-series run. The fun-loving party girl has had to face her burdensome childhood, where she was made to care for her...
digitalspy.com
Fast X trailer reveals surprise Fast Five connection – but who was Reyes, again?
Over its nine movies to date (excluding spin-off Hobbs & Shaw), the Fast & Furious series has been building an interconnected universe that can sometimes rival the MCU. Characters have returned from the dead (hi, Han!), long-lost relatives have been discovered (hi, Jakob!) and former villains have come back to haunt Dom and his familia (hi, Cipher!), so it's no surprise that Fast X continues this tradition of retcons.
