Hollyoaks exit shock - 12 huge spoilers for next week
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Next week on Hollyoaks, Juliet plans to reveal her feelings for Peri, while John Paul fights to stop his son from leaving and Dave makes a big gesture. Here's a full collection of the biggest moments coming up:. 1. Juliet plans a gesture for Peri. Donna-Marie's attempts...
Hollyoaks' Norma and Warren make new plan after Grace leaves village
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has aired another turn in the battle between Warren Fox and Norma Crow, and their sworn enemies Sienna Blake, Ethan Williams and Grace Black tonight (February 9). After Warren threatened Grace with consequences for her son Curtis if she didn't hand over The Loft immediately, tonight's...
Hollyoaks' Tony Hutchinson to make shock Diane accusation
Hollyoaks spoilers to follow. Hollyoaks' Tony Hutchinson is set to make a shock accusation in scenes set to air next week. Tony will get into his wife Diane's laptop, and finds out that she was planning a Valentine's Day event at The Dog before the accident. Scott then comes to...
Coronation Street's Peter Barlow faces police trouble after trading challenge
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Peter Barlow is going to find himself in trouble with the police next week, as his trading idea goes awry. Recently, Peter has been telling Carla that he thinks that society's reliance on money is the cause of a lot of people's problems, and folks would be happier if they traded their possessions with each other instead.
Hollyoaks newcomer Annabelle Davis discusses importance of representation with new soap role
Hollyoaks star Annabelle Davis has discussed the importance of having diversity and representation on-screen. The actress, who recently made her soap debut as newcomer Lacey Lloyd, opened up about the topic on Loose Women today (February 8), sharing: "I think it’s really important that on TV, you are shown all of this diversity and we can all learn from it really, raising all the awareness."
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Shakira's former employee breaks the silence and assures that the singer is a "terrible and bad" boss.
The separation of Piqué and Shakira has generated many controversies in the world, where many people are on Shakira's side and defend her as soon as they can against Piqué (former FC Barcelona player), accusing him of having broken his heart and not having respected the Colombian singer and her children, Milan and Sasha.
Love Island's Dani Dyer shares hints at names she's picked for twin girls
Love Island winner Dani Dyer has hinted at the names she has picked for her twin girls. The reality star revealed last month that she was expecting twins with her partner Jarrod Bowen, confirming earlier this month that they will be girls. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Dani was asked...
Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip bosses release statement as two stars exit during filming
Peacock has released a statement following Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 4 cast members Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo exiting the show during filming. The streamer has addressed reports that Glanville kissed Manzo on more than one occasion without her consent during a party while cast and crew were on location in Marrakech.
Hollyoaks' Alex Fletcher shares reunion with former Brookside co-stars
Hollyoaks star Alex Fletcher has shared an image of a mini Brookside reunion with several former cast members. The actress, who played Jacqui Dixon in Brookside, posted a photo with her former co-stars Tiffany Chapman (Rachel Jordache), Sarah White (Bev McLoughlin) and Diane Burke (Katie Rogers) on her Instagram account, showing the group out for drinks together.
EastEnders taken off air in latest scheduling changes
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders will not be airing this evening (February 8), as the show faces new scheduling changes. As we all know, EastEnders has been airing at 7.30pm on a Wednesday evening since last year, but unfortunately, tonight's slots is being taken up by BBC One's coverage of the FA Cup.
Coronation Street's Sarah Barlow reveals the truth in ongoing baby plot
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street is revisiting the Adam and Sarah Barlow baby plot, as the former has started putting pressure on his wife to have a child of their own. The issue is, Sarah has already had two kids and wants to focus on her burgeoning business instead.
EastEnders' Whitney and Zack's baby story explained - what is Edwards' Syndrome?
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has recently kicked off an emotional storyline for Whitney Dean and Zack Hudson, as they have learned their baby could have Edwards' Syndrome. Tonight's episode (February 9) sees Whitney confide in Chelsea about the news that her baby has omphalocele, and future episodes will see her...
Emmerdale's Michelle Hardwick reunites with co-stars while on maternity leave
Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick has shared a set of lovely photos with her co-stars while she takes maternity leave. The Vanessa Woodfield actress welcomed her second baby, a girl named Betty, with wife Kate Brooks in November, and has been taking time away from the soap. Over the last week...
Home and Away confirms Tex Wheeler's fate after return plot
Home and Away spoilers follow from Australian-pace episodes, which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid. Home and Away has updated fans on Tex Wheeler, hinting that Cash Newman's biker gang ordeal may finally be over for good. Tex made a return to the show on Australian screens last month,...
EastEnders reveals Eve Unwin's shock betrayal of Suki Panesar
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has revealed Eve Unwin's shock betrayal of Suki Panesar. The former couple have been on the outs ever since Suki reluctantly called time on their romance to get back with her manipulative husband Nish once he got out of jail. This week, Eve tried to comfort...
EastEnders writer teases "different" episode for show's anniversary week
EastEnders writer Daran Little has teased that his next episode for the show's anniversary will be "a little different". In a social media post, he also said the latest instalment of the BBC soap will be "a tribute to the icon women of Walford". Little also re-shared the latest trailer,...
Call the Midwife betrays Trixie's character development
Call the Midwife series 12 episode six spoilers follow. Of all the characters in Call the Midwife, Trixie (Helen George) has arguably undergone the most growth throughout the show's 12-series run. The fun-loving party girl has had to face her burdensome childhood, where she was made to care for her...
Happy Valley creator responds to Sarah Lancashire's request to change the ending
Happy Valley spoilers follow. Happy Valley creator and writer Sally Wainwright has opened up about Sarah Lancashire's input into the ending of the highly-acclaimed BBC police drama. Season three of Happy Valley concluded on Sunday with a more thoughtful ending. Instead of killing his arch-nemesis, James Norton's Tommy Lee Royce...
EastEnders airs heartbreaking scenes for Suki and Eve
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has aired heartbreaking scenes for Suki Panesar and Eve Unwin. The former couple have been estranged ever since Suki made the decision to get back with her manipulative husband Nish once he was released from prison. They were brought back into each other's orbit during Thursday's...
