digitalspy.com
Love Island's Dani Dyer shares hints at names she's picked for twin girls
Love Island winner Dani Dyer has hinted at the names she has picked for her twin girls. The reality star revealed last month that she was expecting twins with her partner Jarrod Bowen, confirming earlier this month that they will be girls. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Dani was asked...
digitalspy.com
Loose Women's Denise Welch responds to rumours of a backstage rift with co-stars
Loose Women presenter Denise Welch has responded to rumours of a rift with her co-hosts. Denise, who joined the show in 2005, has said that despite the "feisty debates" she and the other women have on screen, she hasn’t "fallen out with any of them in 20 years". Speaking...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Aaron Thiara teases 'dangerous' twists in Ravi and Denise story
EastEnders has been hinting that Ravi Gulati and Denise Fox might be getting closer over coming weeks. The pair have been battling chemistry while Denise and husband Jack have been battling... each other. So, it looks like things might deepen between the pair. Aaron Thiara, who plays Ravi, has given...
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
Twin Psychics Claimed Princess Diana Believed Camilla Parker Bowles Was ‘Better Suited to Be Queen’
Twin psychics claim they received a message from Princess Diana in 2018 which said she forgave Camilla Parker Bowles for her affair with King Charles III and she wanted her to become queen consort.
Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps
Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
digitalspy.com
Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip bosses release statement as two stars exit during filming
Peacock has released a statement following Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 4 cast members Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo exiting the show during filming. The streamer has addressed reports that Glanville kissed Manzo on more than one occasion without her consent during a party while cast and crew were on location in Marrakech.
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Todd Boyce expects backlash over Stephen and Carla story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Todd Boyce has opened up about how he expects some backlash to his character Stephen Reid's upcoming storyline with Carla Barlow. Stephen is plotting a takeover at the factory, after Underworld boss Carla ordered him to work in the factory's packing department. He...
digitalspy.com
Bake Off's Prue Leith shares the question fans ask her the most
The Great British Bake Off's Prue Leith has revealed that she's constantly being asked questions about her fellow judge Paul Hollywood. Leith has been working alongside master breadmaker Paul since the reality show moved to Channel 4, when she joined Bake Off as a replacement for original judge Dame Mary Berry.
digitalspy.com
Is Reese Witherspoon's Netflix rom-com Your Place or Mine worth a watch?
Before the likes of The Lost City, Bros and Ticket to Paradise last year, Netflix was almost single-handedly responsible for reviving the rom-com genre with huge hits like To All the Boys I've Loved Before and its many, MANY Christmas rom-coms. So Netflix feels like the perfect place for Reese...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Faye Brookes taking over from EastEnders' Maisie Smith on Strictly Ballroom tour
Coronation Street star Faye Brookes is set to take over from EastEnders' Maisie Smith on the Strictly Ballroom The Musical national tour. Faye will take over the role of Fran on March 27, after Maisie exits the show on March 25. She will star opposite former Strictly Come Dancing professional...
digitalspy.com
This is why The Apprentice's Reece Donnelly left the show
The Apprentice spoilers follow. The Apprentice said goodbye to another candidate tonight (February 9), after a task abroad that went about... as well as The Apprentice tasks abroad normally go. But this episode actually saw two candidates leave the process. This time, the business hopefuls were whisked away to Dubai...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Whitney and Zack's baby story explained - what is Edwards' Syndrome?
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has recently kicked off an emotional storyline for Whitney Dean and Zack Hudson, as they have learned their baby could have Edwards' Syndrome. Tonight's episode (February 9) sees Whitney confide in Chelsea about the news that her baby has omphalocele, and future episodes will see her...
digitalspy.com
Love Island's Zara reveals unseen moment where Tom almost made her cry
Love Island star Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown has opened up about an unseen moment where fellow Islander Tom Clare almost made her cry. The Islander was a fan favourite on the show, until she was dumped from the villa after coming in last during the recoupling, after Tom coupled up with Ellie.
digitalspy.com
Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague reveals 'frustrating' work worry after birth of baby Bambi
Love Island star and new mum Molly-Mae Hague has shared that she's "so nervous" to return to the world of vlogging, and is worried she'll find it frustrating if she's not happy with her work. Molly-Mae and her partner Tommy Fury welcomed their baby daughter Bambi just a couple of...
digitalspy.com
Death in Paradise boss shares update on show's future
Death in Paradise producer Tim Key has offered an update on what the show's future may look like. The BBC One drama series is rounding the corner on its 12th series, as viewers finally seem to be close to DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) finding love with Sophie Chambers (Chelsea Edge).
digitalspy.com
Love Island's Olivia Attwood shares wedding date update after cancelling the ceremony twice
Love Island star Olivia Attwood has revealed that her wedding will go ahead this year after being forced to delay it numerous times. The reality star and her fiancée Bradley Dack confirmed way back in 2019 that they were engaged, Olivia saying at the time: "He must be crazy... Here's to forever. I love you BD."
digitalspy.com
EastEnders airs heartbreaking scenes for Suki and Eve
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has aired heartbreaking scenes for Suki Panesar and Eve Unwin. The former couple have been estranged ever since Suki made the decision to get back with her manipulative husband Nish once he was released from prison. They were brought back into each other's orbit during Thursday's...
digitalspy.com
Dear Edward star Connie Britton unpacks the impact of that betrayal twist
Dear Edward spoilers follow. Dear Edward star Connie Britton has unpacked the impact of the show's betrayal twist. The Apple TV+ series, based on Ann Napolitano's novel of the same name, follows the life of a young boy named Edward (Colin O'Brien), who is the sole survivor of a plane crash.
