ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Love Island's Dani Dyer shares hints at names she's picked for twin girls

Love Island winner Dani Dyer has hinted at the names she has picked for her twin girls. The reality star revealed last month that she was expecting twins with her partner Jarrod Bowen, confirming earlier this month that they will be girls. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Dani was asked...
digitalspy.com

EastEnders star Aaron Thiara teases 'dangerous' twists in Ravi and Denise story

EastEnders has been hinting that Ravi Gulati and Denise Fox might be getting closer over coming weeks. The pair have been battling chemistry while Denise and husband Jack have been battling... each other. So, it looks like things might deepen between the pair. Aaron Thiara, who plays Ravi, has given...
POPSUGAR

Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps

Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
digitalspy.com

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip bosses release statement as two stars exit during filming

Peacock has released a statement following Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 4 cast members Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo exiting the show during filming. The streamer has addressed reports that Glanville kissed Manzo on more than one occasion without her consent during a party while cast and crew were on location in Marrakech.
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street star Todd Boyce expects backlash over Stephen and Carla story

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Todd Boyce has opened up about how he expects some backlash to his character Stephen Reid's upcoming storyline with Carla Barlow. Stephen is plotting a takeover at the factory, after Underworld boss Carla ordered him to work in the factory's packing department. He...
digitalspy.com

Bake Off's Prue Leith shares the question fans ask her the most

The Great British Bake Off's Prue Leith has revealed that she's constantly being asked questions about her fellow judge Paul Hollywood. Leith has been working alongside master breadmaker Paul since the reality show moved to Channel 4, when she joined Bake Off as a replacement for original judge Dame Mary Berry.
digitalspy.com

Is Reese Witherspoon's Netflix rom-com Your Place or Mine worth a watch?

Before the likes of The Lost City, Bros and Ticket to Paradise last year, Netflix was almost single-handedly responsible for reviving the rom-com genre with huge hits like To All the Boys I've Loved Before and its many, MANY Christmas rom-coms. So Netflix feels like the perfect place for Reese...
digitalspy.com

This is why The Apprentice's Reece Donnelly left the show

The Apprentice spoilers follow. The Apprentice said goodbye to another candidate tonight (February 9), after a task abroad that went about... as well as The Apprentice tasks abroad normally go. But this episode actually saw two candidates leave the process. This time, the business hopefuls were whisked away to Dubai...
digitalspy.com

EastEnders' Whitney and Zack's baby story explained - what is Edwards' Syndrome?

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has recently kicked off an emotional storyline for Whitney Dean and Zack Hudson, as they have learned their baby could have Edwards' Syndrome. Tonight's episode (February 9) sees Whitney confide in Chelsea about the news that her baby has omphalocele, and future episodes will see her...
digitalspy.com

Love Island's Zara reveals unseen moment where Tom almost made her cry

Love Island star Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown has opened up about an unseen moment where fellow Islander Tom Clare almost made her cry. The Islander was a fan favourite on the show, until she was dumped from the villa after coming in last during the recoupling, after Tom coupled up with Ellie.
digitalspy.com

Death in Paradise boss shares update on show's future

Death in Paradise producer Tim Key has offered an update on what the show's future may look like. The BBC One drama series is rounding the corner on its 12th series, as viewers finally seem to be close to DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) finding love with Sophie Chambers (Chelsea Edge).
digitalspy.com

EastEnders airs heartbreaking scenes for Suki and Eve

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has aired heartbreaking scenes for Suki Panesar and Eve Unwin. The former couple have been estranged ever since Suki made the decision to get back with her manipulative husband Nish once he was released from prison. They were brought back into each other's orbit during Thursday's...
digitalspy.com

Dear Edward star Connie Britton unpacks the impact of that betrayal twist

Dear Edward spoilers follow. Dear Edward star Connie Britton has unpacked the impact of the show's betrayal twist. The Apple TV+ series, based on Ann Napolitano's novel of the same name, follows the life of a young boy named Edward (Colin O'Brien), who is the sole survivor of a plane crash.

Comments / 0

Community Policy