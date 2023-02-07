Read full article on original website
Related
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
President Joe Biden's Walk Mocked After State of the Union Address
"I love how the entire country is supposed to pretend that how Biden walks isn't at all a big deal," wrote conservative commentator Jesse Kelly.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.
President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
Jim Jordan's Own Words Used to Undermine Him by Jamie Raskin
Raskin criticized Republicans on the new House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government for using it to try to reelect Donald Trump.
List of Republicans Who Have Suggested Cutting Medicare, Social Security
Biden claimed "some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset" during his State of the Union address.
Roll Call Online
Biden’s State of the Union turns into a rowdy back-and-forth
When Rep. Joe Wilson shouted out “You lie,” during President Barack Obama’s first joint address to Congress, the breach of decorum was all anyone seemed to remember. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden got into a few boisterous back-and-forths with a majority of the GOP. Tuesday was the...
Roll Call Online
Feud between McConnell and Scott boils as Biden applies heat
The feud between Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Florida Sen. Rick Scott isn’t exactly new, but it boiled hotter this week as President Joe Biden amplified his use of Scott as a campaign-style foil. “The very idea the senator from Florida wants to put Social Security and Medicare...
Roll Call Online
Biden attracts GOP jeers over debt limit, while pushing unity
Whether or not President Joe Biden was intending to bait Republicans into jeering his call for raising the debt limit without preconditions, he got them. When Biden made a familiar argument that some Republicans wanted to sunset Social Security and Medicare or at least require Congress to act on recurring reauthorizations, exclamations could be heard from the Republican side of the House chamber, including from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who could be heard referring to the president as a liar.
Roll Call Online
Even Biden’s ‘unity’ agenda could be tough going
President Joe Biden, understanding he will have to juggle differing priorities from a divided Congress, made just a handful of new requests to lawmakers in his State of the Union address. Biden’s speech was more about the laws he and the previous Congress enacted than what he hopes to accomplish...
Roll Call Online
At the Races: Sunshine State sunset debate
Welcome to At the Races! Each week we bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here. President Joe Biden’s visit to Florida today as part of his post-State of the Union travel comes...
Roll Call Online
Homeland Security hires outside lawyers for potential impeachment
The Department of Homeland Security recently hired outside counsel to prepare for potential impeachment proceedings, as House Republicans ramp up calls to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for his handling of the southwest border. The department entered into a contract with New York-based law firm Debevoise & Plimpton to...
Roll Call Online
Gavels for top House committees don’t always come cheap
Winning control of the most sought-after committees in the House can come with a hefty price tag — in party dues. The eight lawmakers atop the four panels dubbed “A” committees transferred more than $5.2 million from their own political accounts to their respective parties’ campaign arms in the 2022 cycle, according to a new report shared first with CQ Roll Call by Issue One, which advocates for overhauling campaign finance laws.
Roll Call Online
House passes resolutions to block DC voting, criminal code changes
The House passed resolutions Thursday to overturn District of Columbia bills that would allow immigrants to vote in local elections and reduce criminal penalties, the first time the chamber has voted to nix local measures in eight years. The House voted 260-162 to pass the disapproval resolution against a D.C....
Roll Call Online
The State of the Union … and other comedy acts — Congressional Hits and Misses
Happy SOTU Week! President Joe Biden mixes it up with Republicans during his annual address to Congress, GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene informs former Twitter executives that she’s “In Congress. And you’re not,” Republican Rep. Nancy Mace roasts colleagues at the annual Washington Press Club Foundation dinner — and more in this week’s Congressional Hits and Misses.
Roll Call Online
US tells Supreme Court that health policy will change border case
The Justice Department told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that the Biden administration’s plans to let COVID-19 public health emergencies expire in May would make it unnecessary for the justices to decide a case related to a pandemic-era border expulsion policy. In a filing, the DOJ said that expiration...
Roll Call Online
US credits new programs for January drop in border crossings
The number of migrants encountered monthly at the southwest border dropped significantly in January, a dip that Biden administration officials attribute to recent “carrot-and-stick” style migration programs. Border agents reported a 40 percent drop in total encounters with migrants last month, decreasing from a record 252,000 encounters in...
Comments / 0