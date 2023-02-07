ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.

President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
Roll Call Online

Biden’s State of the Union turns into a rowdy back-and-forth

When Rep. Joe Wilson shouted out “You lie,” during President Barack Obama’s first joint address to Congress, the breach of decorum was all anyone seemed to remember. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden got into a few boisterous back-and-forths with a majority of the GOP. Tuesday was the...
Roll Call Online

Feud between McConnell and Scott boils as Biden applies heat

The feud between Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Florida Sen. Rick Scott isn’t exactly new, but it boiled hotter this week as President Joe Biden amplified his use of Scott as a campaign-style foil. “The very idea the senator from Florida wants to put Social Security and Medicare...
Roll Call Online

Biden attracts GOP jeers over debt limit, while pushing unity

Whether or not President Joe Biden was intending to bait Republicans into jeering his call for raising the debt limit without preconditions, he got them. When Biden made a familiar argument that some Republicans wanted to sunset Social Security and Medicare or at least require Congress to act on recurring reauthorizations, exclamations could be heard from the Republican side of the House chamber, including from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who could be heard referring to the president as a liar.
Roll Call Online

Even Biden’s ‘unity’ agenda could be tough going

President Joe Biden, understanding he will have to juggle differing priorities from a divided Congress, made just a handful of new requests to lawmakers in his State of the Union address. Biden’s speech was more about the laws he and the previous Congress enacted than what he hopes to accomplish...
Roll Call Online

At the Races: Sunshine State sunset debate

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here. President Joe Biden’s visit to Florida today as part of his post-State of the Union travel comes...
Roll Call Online

Homeland Security hires outside lawyers for potential impeachment

The Department of Homeland Security recently hired outside counsel to prepare for potential impeachment proceedings, as House Republicans ramp up calls to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for his handling of the southwest border. The department entered into a contract with New York-based law firm Debevoise & Plimpton to...
Roll Call Online

Gavels for top House committees don’t always come cheap

Winning control of the most sought-after committees in the House can come with a hefty price tag — in party dues. The eight lawmakers atop the four panels dubbed “A” committees transferred more than $5.2 million from their own political accounts to their respective parties’ campaign arms in the 2022 cycle, according to a new report shared first with CQ Roll Call by Issue One, which advocates for overhauling campaign finance laws.
Roll Call Online

House passes resolutions to block DC voting, criminal code changes

The House passed resolutions Thursday to overturn District of Columbia bills that would allow immigrants to vote in local elections and reduce criminal penalties, the first time the chamber has voted to nix local measures in eight years. The House voted 260-162 to pass the disapproval resolution against a D.C....
Roll Call Online

The State of the Union … and other comedy acts — Congressional Hits and Misses

Happy SOTU Week! President Joe Biden mixes it up with Republicans during his annual address to Congress, GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene informs former Twitter executives that she’s “In Congress. And you’re not,” Republican Rep. Nancy Mace roasts colleagues at the annual Washington Press Club Foundation dinner — and more in this week’s Congressional Hits and Misses.
Roll Call Online

US tells Supreme Court that health policy will change border case

The Justice Department told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that the Biden administration’s plans to let COVID-19 public health emergencies expire in May would make it unnecessary for the justices to decide a case related to a pandemic-era border expulsion policy. In a filing, the DOJ said that expiration...
Roll Call Online

US credits new programs for January drop in border crossings

The number of migrants encountered monthly at the southwest border dropped significantly in January, a dip that Biden administration officials attribute to recent “carrot-and-stick” style migration programs. Border agents reported a 40 percent drop in total encounters with migrants last month, decreasing from a record 252,000 encounters in...

