'I Hope I'm Not Traded': Christian Wood Wants to Stay with Luka Doncic, Mavs

Following the acquisition of Kyrie Irving, speculation on the future of Christian Wood continues to build in Dallas.

The Dallas Mavericks made a splash on Sunday by acquiring eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets.

Dallas also received Markieff Morris in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick, and Dallas' 2027 and 2029 second-rounders.

But, with the trade deadline still three days away, could the Mavericks make another splash in the proverbial trade deadline pool? Mavericks forward Christian Wood hopes it's not him.

"I hope I'm not traded," Wood said at Monday morning's shootaround.

Questions have been swirling around Wood ever since he was acquired by the Mavericks last offseason: whether he'd work out in Dallas, was he worthy of an extension, or was a trade ultimately inevitable before he hits free agency?

Dallas has reportedly offered Wood an extension — the terms have yet to be revealed — yet while also continuing to shop the forward and his expiring contract.

Following the Irving trade, speculation of Wood being next out the door in Dallas has grown.

"Keep an eye on Christian Wood. What do they do with him?" Shams Charania asked on FanDuel TV's "Run It Back" on Monday morning. "They've offered him an extension from what I'm told."

Marc Stein reported on Sunday night via Substack that the Mavericks attempted to send Wood to Brooklyn in the Irving trade, but the Nets weren't interested. However, that doesn't mean Dallas won't continue shopping him.

"Don’t be surprised, though, if Wood still gets dealt before Thursday’s 3 PM ET trade buzzer," Stein wrote, as well as stating the Clippers have registered interest in the Mavs big man.

Wood has played well alongside Doncic, averaging 18.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game, but it seems as if the Mavericks don't find him to be a long-term fit with the franchise with goals of contending for championships.

With the perimeter-defensive hole left by Finney-Smith's departure, you can bet that Dallas is actively looking for upgrades in that department, and Wood could be the trade piece to make that happen by Thursday.

