Portland Declares February 7 ‘207 Day’ While the Rest of Maine is Ignored
Maine should really be broken up into two states because it seems that one half of it isn't too fond of the other half. According to the 2022 US Census, Cumberland and York Counties combined have a population of 519,822. That's 40% of Maine's population in the southern part of the state. The two counties also comprise 7% of the land in Maine.
This Ingenious & Unique Window Display in Maine is Award-Winning
I was walking in downtown Waterville with my homies showed me something remarkably creative and I had to share it with you. We were leaving Mainely Brews and walking down Main street. My friend Molly literally pulled me across the street and said, "Look Lizzy!" I looked up to this window display and was immediately blown away.
Susan’s Celebrates 34 Years in Portland, Maine, With $3.40 Fish and Chips
You know how they say "don't judge a book by its cover"? Don't judge a Fish n' Chips platter, because it comes from an old garage that was renovated into a restaurant. Susan's in Portland, Maine, is an absolute institution. They have been in the fish business as long as I have walked this earth, and they pride themselves on getting the freshest, local fish possible in every meal.
Funny Viral Video Perfectly Explains How We Mainers Feel About Summer Tourists
Every single year, more and more tourists flood into Maine to bask in our perfect summers. Parking on Commercial Street in Portland becomes an impossible task, traffic on the way through Ellsworth is a nightmare, and cruises in Casco Bay sell out. I don’t blame the tourists for flocking here;...
WGME
Walmart settles with 2 Maine towns after losing tax appeals
(BDN) -- After contesting the tax bills for a few of its stores in Maine, Walmart has lost two appeals to the state and settled with Ellsworth and Falmouth. The company settled with the two municipalities following a written decision by the state Board of Property Tax Review issued in December siding with the city of Brewer.
Someone Left a Rude Note on This Van in Portland, Maine, but Didn’t Use Paper
I really feel like I have no words for this, but let me give it a try. I have to choose these words carefully here because this is a move that someone who can't control their temper makes and the words I'd like to use to describe this person not only can't be said here but would only stoop to this person's level.
Here’s Why We Think Central Maine Smells Absolutely Horrendous This Morning
Augusta Fire has responded to a few calls this morning related to an odor, this odor is coming from north of the city. Do not hesitate to call if you feel you have a propane or natural gas leak as we will continue to investigate. The investigation into the source is ongoing but is not related to anything in our city. Thank you.
WATCH: Cute Young Maine Seal in a Dangerous Situation Gets a Helping Hand
Scrolling through social media is always a gamble. Your feed is always full of random things that could get you angry and all riled up, maybe make you sad, or get you excited and happy, you never really know what you’re going to stumble upon. That very gamble is...
wabi.tv
All day chocolate festival in Central Maine
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Central Maine 4th of July committee is hosting an all day chocolate festival at the Fairfield Community Center on February 12th. Kevin Douglas President of The Great American Celebration says the free event is about bringing the community together. He says there would be lots...
Maine witness reports shiny 100-foot-long cigar-shaped object
A Maine witness at Westbrook reported watching a shiny, 100-foot-long, cigar-shaped object at 12:30 p.m. on March 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Maine Teacher Heroically Saves First Grader’s Life While He Was Choking at School
Maine is home to the most beautiful coastline, the prettiest mountain ranges and the absolute best teachers the world has to offer. And that has never been more evident than it is right now. Over the years we have heard countless stories of Maine teachers being absolute rock stars for...
More Maine, New Hampshire Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close for Good
It has been a rough time for Bed Bath & Beyond over the past several months. The longtime home goods retailer has seen a "restructuring" after a downturn in profits, while expenses continued to soar. That led to an initial wave of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures, some of which were in New England. As it turns out, the chain wasn't done with store closures, and three more Maine and New Hampshire locations are poised to be shuddered.
Five McDonald’s Locations in Maine That Once Had Unique Themes
People in Maine have loved chain restaurants for decades because they're consistent and usually budget-friendly as well. McDonald's has long been a bit in Maine, with locations spanning from Madawaska to Kittery. These days, it's not just the food and prices that are consistent, but also the look of the restaurants.
FireRescue1
Maine firefighter, city named in wrongful death suit
PORTLAND, Maine — The father of a man who drowned in Back Cove in April 2020 filed an amended complaint in U.S. District Court on Tuesday naming the city of Portland and a Portland firefighter as defendants. The wrongful death lawsuit filed by John Cohen, whose son Eric Cohen...
The Inside Scoop On Why This Maine Credit Union Shut Down
A few days ago, I noticed I wasn't able to log into my mobile banking. Sometimes this happens for different tech reasons so I waited a bit and tried again, nothing. Then I tried the next day, nothing. I got nervous and called my mom to ask if she could...
Luchador Tacos Opening Its Fourth Location In Auburn, Maine
Luchador Tacos started out as a small taco stand across from the Oxford County Courthouse in South Paris, Maine. Business was good, so it needed a bigger space, so it was moved to what was a small convenience store on Nichols Street in South Paris, the street I grew up on.
WPFO
Fire damages Lewiston apartment building
LEWISTON (WGME) -- A fire damaged an apartment building in Lewiston on Friday. The fire started around 9:45 a.m. at the River Valley Village complex at 65 Strawberry Ave., according to the Sun Journal. The fire reportedly spread to two apartments. No injuries were reported, according to the Sun Journal.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you live eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that you should try because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Central Maine Teen Steals Car, Lead Police on 100 MPH High Speed Chase
A 17-year-old boy from Central Maine is in custody following a high speed chase and vehicle theft that reportedly happened on Monday. According to the Kennebec Journal, multiple teenagers were involved in an apparent vehicle theft that resulted in a high-speed chase. The KJ reports that on Monday morning around 11:30, an officer with the Wiscasset Police Department noticed a vehicle drive by that didn't have any license plates on it. Additionally, the officer reported that the car appeared to have 'multiple defects' and was being 'operated erratically'.
