Lewiston, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

This Ingenious & Unique Window Display in Maine is Award-Winning

I was walking in downtown Waterville with my homies showed me something remarkably creative and I had to share it with you. We were leaving Mainely Brews and walking down Main street. My friend Molly literally pulled me across the street and said, "Look Lizzy!" I looked up to this window display and was immediately blown away.
WATERVILLE, ME
Susan’s Celebrates 34 Years in Portland, Maine, With $3.40 Fish and Chips

You know how they say "don't judge a book by its cover"? Don't judge a Fish n' Chips platter, because it comes from an old garage that was renovated into a restaurant. Susan's in Portland, Maine, is an absolute institution. They have been in the fish business as long as I have walked this earth, and they pride themselves on getting the freshest, local fish possible in every meal.
PORTLAND, ME
Walmart settles with 2 Maine towns after losing tax appeals

(BDN) -- After contesting the tax bills for a few of its stores in Maine, Walmart has lost two appeals to the state and settled with Ellsworth and Falmouth. The company settled with the two municipalities following a written decision by the state Board of Property Tax Review issued in December siding with the city of Brewer.
ELLSWORTH, ME
All day chocolate festival in Central Maine

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Central Maine 4th of July committee is hosting an all day chocolate festival at the Fairfield Community Center on February 12th. Kevin Douglas President of The Great American Celebration says the free event is about bringing the community together. He says there would be lots...
FAIRFIELD, ME
More Maine, New Hampshire Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close for Good

It has been a rough time for Bed Bath & Beyond over the past several months. The longtime home goods retailer has seen a "restructuring" after a downturn in profits, while expenses continued to soar. That led to an initial wave of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures, some of which were in New England. As it turns out, the chain wasn't done with store closures, and three more Maine and New Hampshire locations are poised to be shuddered.
MAINE STATE
Five McDonald’s Locations in Maine That Once Had Unique Themes

People in Maine have loved chain restaurants for decades because they're consistent and usually budget-friendly as well. McDonald's has long been a bit in Maine, with locations spanning from Madawaska to Kittery. These days, it's not just the food and prices that are consistent, but also the look of the restaurants.
MAINE STATE
Maine firefighter, city named in wrongful death suit

PORTLAND, Maine — The father of a man who drowned in Back Cove in April 2020 filed an amended complaint in U.S. District Court on Tuesday naming the city of Portland and a Portland firefighter as defendants. The wrongful death lawsuit filed by John Cohen, whose son Eric Cohen...
PORTLAND, ME
Fire damages Lewiston apartment building

LEWISTON (WGME) -- A fire damaged an apartment building in Lewiston on Friday. The fire started around 9:45 a.m. at the River Valley Village complex at 65 Strawberry Ave., according to the Sun Journal. The fire reportedly spread to two apartments. No injuries were reported, according to the Sun Journal.
LEWISTON, ME
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you live eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that you should try because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
MAINE STATE
Central Maine Teen Steals Car, Lead Police on 100 MPH High Speed Chase

A 17-year-old boy from Central Maine is in custody following a high speed chase and vehicle theft that reportedly happened on Monday. According to the Kennebec Journal, multiple teenagers were involved in an apparent vehicle theft that resulted in a high-speed chase. The KJ reports that on Monday morning around 11:30, an officer with the Wiscasset Police Department noticed a vehicle drive by that didn't have any license plates on it. Additionally, the officer reported that the car appeared to have 'multiple defects' and was being 'operated erratically'.
WISCASSET, ME
Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

