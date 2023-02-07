As climate change and overuse shrink Lake Powell, the emergent landscape is coming back to life – and posing new challenges

This article discusses the strange movement of stones in the Sahara desert, and discusses theories about what might be happening. There is still much unknown about these stones, and scientists are still trying to figure out what is happening. The mysterious stones of the Sahara have been a source of intrigue and mystery for generations. These stones exist in the world's deserts, including the scorching hot and dry Mojave Desert, Death Valley, and other regions of extreme heat. They seem to come in cookie cutter patterns that defy all absolute scientific certainty. It is a mystery as to why these stones exist and why they appear in such an inexorable strength. No one knows for sure, but some believe that living help or an intervention from some outside force may be behind it.

