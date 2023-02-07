As climate change and overuse shrink Lake Powell, the emergent landscape is coming back to life – and posing new challenges

Read full article on original website
Related
Scientists fear a Great Toxic Dustbowl could soon emerge from the Great Salt Lake
Utah's Great Salt Lake is vanishing. As the water disappears, the lakebed is exposed and so is the potential for a health disaster.
natureworldnews.com
Lithium Mining Company Gets $700M Government Loan but Cited for Trespassing on Critical Habitat of Endangered Buckwheat Located in Nevada Mine Itself
Federal land managers issued a citation to the Australian mining company for trespassing inside the vital habitat of an endangered buckwheat species five days after the US Energy Department announced a $700 million conditional loan to it for a lithium project in Nevada. Designated Critical Habitat vs. Drilling Permit. In...
Science Focus
In pictures: Welcome to the deadliest waters on planet Earth
Join the scientific mission to see what secrets of early life can be uncovered in the salt lakes of Chile's Atacama Desert. One of the driest places on the planet is not where you would expect to find some of the most dangerous waters on Earth. But high in the Andes mountains of Chile, the Salar de Atacama salt flats are home to some of the hardiest of bacteria, surviving in highly toxic lakes full of salt, lithium and arsenic.
Carnivores’ attacks on humans are becoming more common, and climate change isn’t helping
Attacks on humans by carnivorous animals have increased steadily since 1950, as growing human populations in new areas make such incidents more common, according to a study published last week. According to other experts, climate change may also be contributing to increased human-wildlife conflict. The report, which includes 33 contributors,...
New research reveals the chilling reason why a Hawaiian town has 500 earthquakes a week
Scientists say they have worked out why a small town in Hawaii has been hit by around 500 earthquakes a week.Researchers say that Pahala on the island of Hawaii sits above an “interconnected feature” between 22 and 26 miles underground that is slowly swelling with molten rock, according to research published in Science.Pahala has experienced swarms of earthquakes for decades. By 2015, the number had increased from around seven a week to 34.Experts say that after the eruption of the Kilauea volcano on the island in 2018, the number dramatically shot up to hundreds per week -- around 192,000...
allthatsinteresting.com
33 Incredible Photos From The California Gold Rush, The Mining Craze That Captivated The World
The discovery of gold at Sutter's Mill in January 1848 sparked a mass migration to California — but not everyone was lucky enough to strike it rich. 33 Incredible Photos From The California Gold Rush, The Mining Craze That Captivated The World. View Gallery. In 1848, a carpenter building...
The Fight Over California’s Ancient Water
Photographs by Lenard SmithOn an early-December morning in California’s Mojave Desert, the Geoscience Support Services geohydrologist Logan Wicks squats in the sand and fiddles with a broken white pipe. Here on a sandy road off Route 66, past miles of scrubby creosote and spiny mesquite, Wicks monitors the pumps and pipes of a promising desert extraction project.But he’s not looking for oil or gas. Crouching under the shade of a 10-foot lemon tree, at the edge of a citrus orchard that spans hundreds of acres, Wicks is here for water.A fine stream bursts from the plastic pipe, forming a rainbow-crested...
natureworldnews.com
Prehistoric Migration: Early Southeast Asian Settlers Migrate Due to Rapid Sea-Level Rise
Researchers from several fields have discovered that early inhabitants of Southeast Asia were forced to migrate due to the region's rapid sea level rise during the prehistoric era, which has increased the genetic variety of the area today. Cause of prehistoric human migration in Southeast Asia. Around 26,000 years ago,...
Hybrid future? Interbreeding can make heat-averse species more resilient to climate change
As the climate heats up rapidly, many species will struggle to avoid extinction. If they had time, they could evolve to the new environmental conditions. But they don’t. That’s where hybridisation could help. When related species interbreed, the flow of new genetic diversity could help them adapt to warmer environments. Hybridisation can often be a cause for concern for species conservation. Our new research suggests genetic mixing across species may, in fact, offer better chances of survival for some species – especially those that don’t tolerate much environmental variation and are likely to be the worst hit by a hotter...
One Green Planet
Daily Top News: Light Pollution is Causing Earlier and Longer Pollen Seasons, New Fossils Show Primate-Like Creatures Once Thrived in the Cold, and More!
Every day, One Green Planet brings you today’s top news. For those who don’t have a lot of time to look through the news each day, this will be a great resource and an easy way to catch up!. Here you’ll find different categories of news and links...
Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff Wants Okefenokee Wildlife Refuge to Become a World Heritage Site
U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff is launching a bipartisan push to make the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Sen. Ossoff and Congressman Earl L. “Buddy” Carter (R-GA-01) are urging the U.S. Interior Department to nominate the Okefenokee Refuge for the honor, a crucial step in getting considered by UNESCO.
The Mysterious Stones of the Sahara: Unsolved Mysteries in the Desert
This article discusses the strange movement of stones in the Sahara desert, and discusses theories about what might be happening. There is still much unknown about these stones, and scientists are still trying to figure out what is happening. The mysterious stones of the Sahara have been a source of intrigue and mystery for generations. These stones exist in the world's deserts, including the scorching hot and dry Mojave Desert, Death Valley, and other regions of extreme heat. They seem to come in cookie cutter patterns that defy all absolute scientific certainty. It is a mystery as to why these stones exist and why they appear in such an inexorable strength. No one knows for sure, but some believe that living help or an intervention from some outside force may be behind it.
Embers of an Ancient Inferno Pinpoint The Worst Extinction in Earth's History
The link between ancient volcanic eruptions and the most severe extinction event the world has ever seen just got even stronger. A new analysis of mercury isotopes has provided evidence that a quarter of a billion years ago, far-flung places in Earth's Southern Hemisphere were blanketed with debris from volcanic eruptions in Siberia.
Super Bowl to have Indigenous sign language performer
As R&B artist Babyface sings “America the Beautiful” at the 2023 Super Bowl, he’ll be accompanied by a group of sign language performers. One will use a mix of American and North American Indian sign languages. Colin Denny is a deaf, Navajo research assistant at the University...
a-z-animals.com
Discover The Largest Gold Nugget Ever Found in Alaska
Alaska is easily the largest state in the country. Known as The Last Frontier, this state is famous for both its savage winters and many claims to fame. Among these claims to fame are the veins of gold that run through certain regions and watersheds. But, Alaska’s known for more than its gold, it’s also known for its incredible fishing, and plentiful natural gas and oil. Over half of this northern state’s lands are protected as either wildlife refuges, national parks, or national forests. But, just how big is the largest gold nugget ever found in Alaska?
A Recent Study About the Gravity on the Planet
Planet Earth lives by the laws of gravity discovered by Sir Isaac Newton. But there are gravitational anomalies in some places where this law can’t be applied: there, a car can go uphill with its engine off, a waterfall doesn’t fall, and a very heavy boulder can sit on top of a rock at a very strange angle without tumbling down.
Mountain Trails plans to connect new trail network during spring cleanup
There’s always a list of mountain trails that need to be repaired in spring. Mountain Trails Foundation Executive Director Lora Smith said dozens of trees fall down each winter, blocking trails. As soon as the snow melts, trail crews will start working their way up the mountain. This year, they will also focus on how to connect the hundreds of miles of existing trails.
Unnamed redwood tree mistaken as the world’s tallest tree
CLAIM: A video shows Hyperion, the tallest tree in the world. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video shows a different, shorter tree, which is located in Humboldt Redwoods State Park in California. Hyperion — which is the nickname for the coast redwood that is the tallest tree in the world — is located more than 70 miles away in Redwood National Park, according to forestry experts.
lafamilytravel.com
A Quick Guide to Visiting Petrified Forest National Park
With so many amazing national parks in the American Southwest, it’s not a question of if you should visit the area. The question is, instead, how many parks can you squeeze onto your itinerary?. When we were plotting our southwest road trip, we noticed that the route between Carlsbad...
KPCW
Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
792K+
Views
ABOUT
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"https://www.kpcw.org/
Comments / 0