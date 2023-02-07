Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
Pike County Heart Walk activities announced
In acknowledgement of the importance of the ongoing fight against cardiovascular disease, the Congress by Joint Resolution (1963) requested that the President issue an annual proclamation designating February as “American Heart Month. The Pike County Heart Board is dedicated to the efforts to bring greater awareness of heart attack...
WSFA
Scholarship to provide middle-class families access to summer programs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new scholarship opportunity will provide Montgomery children the chance to participate in a summer camp. The Central Alabama Community Foundation, or CACF, has introduced the Montgomery County Summer Camp Scholarship, aimed at helping middle-class families who would have previously not qualified for assistance to attend a summer camp.
WSFA
Longtime Tuskegee, Montgomery businessman dies
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime entrepreneur and member of the Tuskegee community has died. Fred Sippial Sr., who served as owner and operator of Tuskegee Ready-Mix, Inc. and Sippial Electric & Construction Company, died on Feb. 5. His businesses have been around for more than 35 years. Tuskegee Ready-Mix...
WSFA
Health leaders in Tuskegee to discuss medical research transparency
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Health leaders are in Tuskegee discussing medical research and its impact on the African American community. It is a part of a Macon County health research symposium called “Moving Us Forward!”. “We have to acknowledge that there have been events throughout history, historical events throughout...
WSFA
County leaders address plans for Montgomery Thrive initiative
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been two years since the Montgomery Thrive initiative started. The city and the county have been allotted a total of $85 million from the federal government to address issues that were either caused or exacerbated by COVID-19. The city of Montgomery voted Tuesday to move forward with all projects for phase III.
wdhn.com
DCS announces Teacher of the Year, more winners
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Dothan City Schools has announced the 2023-2024 District Teachers of the Year, Principal of the Year, and Support Person of the Year!. Dothan City School’s 2023-2024 Elementary Teacher of the Year is Suzanne Richards, a 6th-grade math teacher at Carver School for Math, Science, and Technology.
wtvy.com
Local employees receive Extra Mile Award
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - People say good customer service is hard to come by. Not for Cynthia Adams and Tangi Hill, as they were awarded for their outstanding customer service at Enterprise City Hall. Mayor William E. Cooper presented Adams and Hall with an Extra Mile Award during the city...
alreporter.com
State auditor announces new chief of staff
State Auditor Andrew Sorrell speaks at the 2023 inauguration. Billy Pope/Inaugural Committee. State Auditor Andrew Sorrell has announced the appointment of Hope Scarborough as his new chief of staff, effective Feb. 1. Sorrell said, “Immediately after I won my Primary in 2022, people began recommending that I keep Hope Scarborough...
Troy Messenger
Woodmenlife Chapter 420 prepares PCES for rainy days
Rain is predicted for the weekend but WoodmenLife didn’t wait for the rain to come. On Wednesday, WoodmenLife Chapter 420, Troy, Vice President Jimmy Messick and chapter members, Billy and Donna Jones, were at Pike County Elementary School in Brundidge to make a donation of umbrellas to the school.
Tuskegee forum to address medical trials and mistrust
Descendants of the U.S. Public Health Service Syphilis Study at Tuskegee and the great granddaughter a Black woman from Maryland, Henrietta Lacks, whose cells were used for science without her knowledge, are speaking at a conference at Tuskegee University this week on health research and reestablishing trust within the African American community.
wdhn.com
Enterprise and Dothan to meet in 7A Area 3 boys basketball championship game
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan High School hosted the semifinals of the 7A Area 3 boys basketball tournament on Thursday night. In the first semifinal Enterprise defeated Jeff Davis 67-52. In the second game of the night Dothan took down Lee 68-52. The Wiregrass victories set up a rivalry...
Troy Messenger
Salvation Army: From camp stew to Empty Bowls
The Pike County Salvation Army’s February camp stew sale on Thursday, February 2, was deemed a great success and the community is to be thanked, said Donna Kidd, director of the local Salvation Army Service Center in Troy. “Our November camp stew sales are always larger, probably because people...
Troy Messenger
Maestri remembers historic 1993, 2003 Troy teams
This Saturday, Feb. 11, Troy University will honor the 1993 and 2003 men’s basketball teams before and during Troy’s home game with Louisiana at Trojan Arena. The occasion will mark the 30-year anniversary of the 1993 team and the 20-year anniversary of the 2003 team, both historic teams in Troy history. Both teams were coached by Troy Hall of Famer Don Maestro, who will be on hand for the celebration along with a number of his former players. Troy is also being celebrating Letterwinners Day with all former Troy basketball letterwinners being invited to attend.
wvasfm.org
Sweetheart's Day at Montgomery Zoo
The Montgomery Zoo will be hosting its “Sweethearts Day” on Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Participants will be able to tour several attractions including the Zoo and Mann Museum, the Waters of the World and Parakeet Cove. This Saturday will also be...
Atlanta journalist spotlights stories of violence at Alabama's Mt. Meigs
The Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children, located in the Mt. Meigs community of Montgomery, opened in 1947. At that time, it was intended to be a place where troubled Black kids could go instead of prison with adults. But to many Black children, it became a place where nightmares played out in real life: beatings, sexual assaults and torture were regular occurrences. It was less about reform than a new kind of slavery, one with echoes in 21st-century American life. What happened to those kids at Mt. Meigs is the subject of a new podcast reported and hosted by Atlanta-based journalist Josie Duffy Rice. It's called Unreformed.
WSFA
Montgomery students gets surprise visit from military mom
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Days, weeks and months can seem like forever for a child who has a parent who is deployed overseas serving our country. But for one Montgomery family, the wait is finally over. Master Sergeant Sophia Iyegha, a 15-year U.S. Air Force veteran, has spent the last...
wdhn.com
Rivals to meet in Class 3A Area 3 boys basketball tournament championship
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Regular season area champions Houston Academy hosted area foes Ashford, Northside Methodist and Providence Christian for the semifinals of the Class 3A Area 3 boys basketball tournament. In game one Providence Christian defeated Ashford 74-60. In game two Houston Academy took down Northside Methodist 64-44.
alabamanews.net
17 Springs Recreation Facility Update
The massive 110 acre site that is 17 Springs sits on Highway 14, just off of I-65 in Millbrook. 17 Springs is only in phase one and already features two multipurpose fields, 12 tennis courts, and 12 pickelball courts. The development is a 5 way partnership between the City of...
Troy Messenger
Trojans, Lady Dawgs capture area crowns
The Charles Henderson Trojans and Pike County Lady Bulldogs both won area championships on Thursday night. The Class 5A No. 5-ranked Trojans won their 12th straight game, securing the Class 5A, Area 4 Championship with a 58-55 victory over the Carroll Eagles. After Charles Henderson led for much of the first half, Carroll came alive in the third quarter and led by as many as 12 going into the fourth quarter.
1053rnb.com
HBCU U-KNOW: Tuskegee University Grads – Successful Black Veterinarians & Reality TV Stars [WATCH]
It’s that time of the week and Rock T wants to take a moment and highlight HBCU grads who are out here making big moves in the medical & entertainment community!. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
