WLWT 5
Bridge work prompts lane closures on south I-71 in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced lane closures on Interstate 71 for a Snider Road Bridge project this weekend. ODOT contractors will close the right lane on southbound I-71 at Snider Road at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12. The center lane will also be closed...
WLWT 5
Rolling roadblocks scheduled on I-71 in Boone County
WALTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced rolling roadblocks are scheduled on the interstate in Boone County this weekend. According to KYTC, a series of rolling roadblocks will be in place on Interstate 71 in Boone County on Sunday, Feb. 12 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Officials...
WLWT 5
BCEO: Hamilton Mason Road closed for emergency pole replacement
HAMILTON, Ohio — The Butler County Engineer's Office announced that a section of Hamilton Mason Road will be closed for emergency utility pole replacement, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The road will be closed between Gilmore Road and...
Fox 19
NB I-75 closed in Warren County due to multi-vehicle crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 75 is shut down past Ohio 122 in Warren County. A multi-vehicle crash with injuries was reported at 7:11 a.m., according to the Ohio Highway Patrol’s Lebanon post. Two of the vehicles are semis and one of them is jackknifed, an OSP dispatcher tells...
WLWT 5
ODOT: Multiple roads blocked in Clermont County due to fallen trees
NEVILLE, Ohio — Multiple roads are blocked in Clermont County after high winds cause trees to fall in the roadway. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported that Old U.S. 52 is blocked between Neville and...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati officials discuss road and railway safety after East Palestine train derailment
CINCINNATI — The hazardous materials situation in East Palestine, Ohio, this week has generated questions about Cincinnati's preparedness for any similar incident. Whether riding along the roadways, rumbling along the rails, or moving across the water, hazardous substances are in relatively close proximity to people in the community every day.
WLWT 5
Downed trees, power lines close US 52 in Ripley
RIPLEY, Ohio — A route in Ripley is closed due to downed utility wires, Thursday evening. According to the Ohio Deparment of Transportation, U.S. 52 is closed in both directions between William and Governor streets due to downed trees and power lines. Click the video player above to watch...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to partial building collapse in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Crews are responding to a partial collapse at a building that was under construction in Covington. It happened around 3 p.m. in the 400 block of Scott Street when the building that was under construction partially collapsed. No injuries were reported, Covington fire officials said. Officials...
Fox 19
Cincinnati is getting aggressive with pothole repair
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Department of Public Services, DPS, will start to take an aggressive approach to repair potholes within the City of Cincinnati starting Monday. This new approach will include DPS and contractor crews working together to help patch potholes in the city. The contractor crews will help patch potholes and repair road indentations on major roadways, while DPS crews will focus on residential streets.
‘I shed a few tears;’ Strong winds force emergency demolition of 100-year-old Preble County barn
As high winds pushed through the Miami Valley Thursday, an old barn near Lewisburg suffered significant damage resulting in an emergency demolition taking place.
Fox 19
Police chase ends in crash that closes W. North Bend Road
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A police chase ended in a crash that shut down West North Bend Road in College Hill early Wednesday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers. Several police officers and fire crews responded to the crash scene shortly before 6:30 a.m. West North Bend Road is blocked between Daly...
WKRC
Business picks up at local pizzeria after it announces closure
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Since announcing its plans to close, a longtime local pizza parlor is the hottest spot in town. Milillo's opened in Hamilton in 1968. Owners announced their closure Tuesday. They say construction in the area hurt the restaurant, along with the pandemic and higher prices for ingredients.
Man dead after car crashes into pole in Harrison Twp. Wednesday night
The coroner has been called to the scene of a crash in Harrison Township Wednesday night.
WLWT 5
Upcoming traffic signal work will prompt lane closures on Banning Road
WHITE OAK, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced upcoming lane closures for traffic signal maintenance in Hamilton County this week. Beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, ODOT contractors will install a signal strain pole foundation at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Banning Road. The...
WLWT 5
Northern Kentucky volunteer fire department discusses staffing issues, may have to shut down
PETERSBURG, Ky. — Fire services in a Northern Kentucky community are now in jeopardy. Wednesday night, the Petersburg Fire Department in Boone County held an emergency meeting to discuss ongoing staffing issues. In an emergency situation, it's all hands on deck. And right now, Petersburg doesn't have enough hands.
linknky.com
Time is almost up for public input on I-71/75 and I-275 interchange
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) virtual public open house for the I-71/75 and I-275 interchange between Kenton and Boone Counties closes Friday. According to KYTC, during the past three years, they have been studying possible alternatives to reduce congestion and delays around the interchange and make overall travel through the area more accessible and safer.
WLWT 5
Crews from Butler County return after release of toxic chemicals from derailed tankers in Ohio
WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Crews from across the state are assisting with the controlled chemical release from Saturday night's train derailment. First responders from the Tri-State have been deployed to help with that tense situation in East Palestine. "Until you've seen piles of train cars in person, you really...
Front porch of Dayton home collapses, no injuries reported
Emergency crews were called to respond after a front porch collapsed at a home in Dayton Thursday morning.
Fox 19
Fugitive arrested after chase, crash that knocked out power to thousands
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A fugitive who led police on a high-speed chase and crashed into a utility pole knocking out power to thousands on the West Side has been arrested, U.S. Marshals say. Marshals say 43-year-old John Mackey, who was wanted for a parole violation and had additional warrants for...
WLWT 5
Smoking ban passed unanimously by Northern Kentucky city, goes into effect in May
BELLEVUE, Ky. — Bellevue, Kentucky has unanimously passed a citywide ordinance prohibiting smoking on city property, at places of employment and in enclosed public spaces. The Bellevue City Council voted on its passage during Wednesday's meeting. "I am proud of the council's commitment to our community health," said Charlie...
