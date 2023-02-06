ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Township, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Bridge work prompts lane closures on south I-71 in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced lane closures on Interstate 71 for a Snider Road Bridge project this weekend. ODOT contractors will close the right lane on southbound I-71 at Snider Road at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12. The center lane will also be closed...
MONTGOMERY, OH
WLWT 5

Rolling roadblocks scheduled on I-71 in Boone County

WALTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced rolling roadblocks are scheduled on the interstate in Boone County this weekend. According to KYTC, a series of rolling roadblocks will be in place on Interstate 71 in Boone County on Sunday, Feb. 12 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Officials...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

BCEO: Hamilton Mason Road closed for emergency pole replacement

HAMILTON, Ohio — The Butler County Engineer's Office announced that a section of Hamilton Mason Road will be closed for emergency utility pole replacement, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The road will be closed between Gilmore Road and...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

NB I-75 closed in Warren County due to multi-vehicle crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 75 is shut down past Ohio 122 in Warren County. A multi-vehicle crash with injuries was reported at 7:11 a.m., according to the Ohio Highway Patrol’s Lebanon post. Two of the vehicles are semis and one of them is jackknifed, an OSP dispatcher tells...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Downed trees, power lines close US 52 in Ripley

RIPLEY, Ohio — A route in Ripley is closed due to downed utility wires, Thursday evening. According to the Ohio Deparment of Transportation, U.S. 52 is closed in both directions between William and Governor streets due to downed trees and power lines. Click the video player above to watch...
RIPLEY, OH
WLWT 5

Crews respond to partial building collapse in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Crews are responding to a partial collapse at a building that was under construction in Covington. It happened around 3 p.m. in the 400 block of Scott Street when the building that was under construction partially collapsed. No injuries were reported, Covington fire officials said. Officials...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Cincinnati is getting aggressive with pothole repair

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Department of Public Services, DPS, will start to take an aggressive approach to repair potholes within the City of Cincinnati starting Monday. This new approach will include DPS and contractor crews working together to help patch potholes in the city. The contractor crews will help patch potholes and repair road indentations on major roadways, while DPS crews will focus on residential streets.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Police chase ends in crash that closes W. North Bend Road

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A police chase ended in a crash that shut down West North Bend Road in College Hill early Wednesday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers. Several police officers and fire crews responded to the crash scene shortly before 6:30 a.m. West North Bend Road is blocked between Daly...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Business picks up at local pizzeria after it announces closure

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Since announcing its plans to close, a longtime local pizza parlor is the hottest spot in town. Milillo's opened in Hamilton in 1968. Owners announced their closure Tuesday. They say construction in the area hurt the restaurant, along with the pandemic and higher prices for ingredients.
HAMILTON, OH
linknky.com

Time is almost up for public input on I-71/75 and I-275 interchange

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) virtual public open house for the I-71/75 and I-275 interchange between Kenton and Boone Counties closes Friday. According to KYTC, during the past three years, they have been studying possible alternatives to reduce congestion and delays around the interchange and make overall travel through the area more accessible and safer.
BOONE COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy