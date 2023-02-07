Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lopez Insulted by Kim Kardashian, Video of Fighting With Ben Affleck Viral on TikTok?
Kim Kardashian did what anyone would have done if sat next to Jennifer Lopez and Oprah at the 25th anniversary dinner for the beauty brand Anastasia: she asked them to take a group selfie. But would others who had the opportunity to be in a photo with Jennifer Lopez cropped the latter? We do not think so. But that is what the reality star did.
Viewers think they spotted Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck fighting at the Grammys
Eagle-eyed viewers think they've caught Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck having an argument at the Grammys. Thanks to the sneaky antics of the person behind the camera, we got to see the power couple looking like they were having strong words with one another at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, which took place at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday (5 February).
Jennifer Lopez Arrives At Dance Rehearsal In 1st Photos Since Fans Mocked Ben Affleck’s Grammys Behavior
Jennifer Lopez is completely unbothered by fans dissecting Ben Affleck‘s behavior at Sunday’s Grammy Awards! The stunning Shotgun Wedding star, 53, stepped out following the hoopla wearing a gorgeous turquoise blue sweater with a high neckline, matching leggings with a stylish script print, and bright white sneakers. In the pics, taken February 7, 2023, the singer was leaving a dance rehearsal and rocking a devastatingly stylish pair of Otra Eyewear ‘Ava’ shades in blue. J. Lo carried a black Hermes handbag on her arm, completing the look with a tight, sleek bun, and a pair of tasteful earrings. She smiled slightly and showed off her stunning wedding ring on her left hand, as well.
K-pop stans rally online as, once again, BTS is sidelined at the Grammys
BTS are the undisputed Kings of K-pop. The South Korean boy band have reached heights unknown with their music, and have amassed a loyal and dedicated fan base of upbeat troopers called ARMY. However, their success is yet to translate to a Grammy win, and after another series of losses...
Britney Spears Holds Lighter Behind Her Back While Spraying Hairspray & Flaunting Her Figure
Britney Spears could have started a fire in her latest social media video, but luckily the only thing that got too hot was her stylish outfit!The Princess of Pop mixed risk and risqué, as she modeled her mini dress for the camera and held a lighter behind her back while spraying hairspray in her hair.Spears provided no explanation for why she chose to keep a lighter near the highly flammable beauty product and simply continued to twirl around so her 41.6 million Instagram followers could see every angle of her fabulous 'fit. The "Gimme More" singer's ensemble included a long...
Inside Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Reported Custody Agreement
After five years of an off-again, on-again romance, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reportedly broke up in January. At the time, a source told Us Weekly that despite the couple’s new status, they will “always remain friends and great co-parents.” Jenner and Scott have two children together, Stormi and Aire (previously named Wolf). And per reports, their custody agreement puts their kids’ interests first.
Ben Affleck and J.Lo Were Caught Having a Tense Convo on Camera and Everyone’s Trying to Decode It
As we've already established, Ben Affleck spent most of the 2023 Grammys sitting in the front row table with Jennifer Lopez and looking deeply anguished and pained. Like, imagine yourself at any given work holiday party and that was pretty much his vibe throughout the entire evening (other than when he ran into Adrien Brody and was f*cking THRILLED beyond measure).
Jennifer Lopez Appears To Snap at Ben Affleck in Viral Video
For the second time in a month, J.Lo and Ben Affleck have gone viral for having an uncomfortable moment at the Grammys caught on camera.
Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps
Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
Twin Psychics Claimed Princess Diana Believed Camilla Parker Bowles Was ‘Better Suited to Be Queen’
Twin psychics claim they received a message from Princess Diana in 2018 which said she forgave Camilla Parker Bowles for her affair with King Charles III and she wanted her to become queen consort.
Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare New Glimpse Of Her Son In A Dalmatian Onesie: Watch
The Kardashian mommas are notorious for wanting to keep their newborns out of the spotlight, which is why Khloe Kardashian‘s latest Instagram Story is all the more special! On Monday, the Good American founder shared a rare video of her son, six mos., in an adorable cow-themed onesie! Her baby (whose name is not publicly known) was pictured in his beige car seat complete with a fuzzy white blanket while his momma recorded him sweetly moving his tiny legs.
Sean Penn’s Ego Bruised After Ex Robin Wright Shuts Down Reconciliation Attempt: Sources
Actor Sean Penn’s colossal ego has been taking a bruising from ex-Robin Wright, who’s shunned his desperate attempts to reignite their burned relationship, RadarOnline.com has learned.The former husband and wife have been spotted twice in the past couple of weeks, including at the Los Angeles airport, where they left in the same taxi. Sources spilled that the 62-year-old Mystic River star has been trying to woo back Robin, 56, since she divorced her ex Clement Giraudet with divorce papers in September. Penn has also been single since his two-year marriage to Aussie actress Leila George crashed in 2022. Penn married...
Salma Hayek admits she was ‘dragged’ to her and François-Henri Pinault’s wedding
Salma Hayek admits she was “dragged” down the aisle. The actress compared her 2009 courthouse wedding to François-Henri Pinault to an “intervention” in a candid new interview. Hayek, 56, explained in her Glamour cover story, published Wednesday, that she had no idea she “was getting married” on Valentine’s Day until her family members became involved. “They just took me to the court,” she recalled. “My parents, my brother, they were all ganging up on me. I had a phobia of the marriage thing.” The “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” star noted, “I was nervous. … I had said yes to the marriage, but I just...
Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia laugh out loud after she hits herself with an advertising sign trying to hide from a paparazzi
Gerard Piqué and his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, were captured in good spirits while walking in Barcelona. The former soccer player and Shakira’s ex even shut down rumors of Chia Marti’s alleged anxiety attack. “An anxiety attack? An anxiety attack? Having an anxiety attack is complicated. Please,...
Prince William is being applauded for PDA with Princess Kate
Royal watchers are please with Prince William's recent behavior. When it comes to the royal family the tide of public opinion changes within minutes. After the death of Queen Elizabeth the Fab Four went on a walkabout that elicited different emotions from the viewing public..Some accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of being too touchy feely while the majority praised the prince for looking out for his wife. The duo held hands and Harry often put his hand on Meghan's back. Prince William and Kate Middleton were called out for not exhibiting PDA (Public displays of affection) and the Prince of Wales was criticized for not opening a car door for his wife.
How the Royal Family Is Reacting to the 'Massive Shadow' of 'Spare' — and Whether They'll Reconcile
Following the debut of Prince Harry's book, King Charles and the royals are presenting a united front while discussions are underway behind the scenes on a reconciliation before the coronation With King Charles III's coronation just three months away, what should be a period of celebration for the British royal family is being heavily overshadowed by Prince Harry's revealing memoir, Spare. Released on Jan. 10, the Duke of Sussex's book included jarring allegations, from Prince William's alleged physical assault on his younger brother to damaging press leaks within the family. "This is...
Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones Hold Hands As They’re Joined By Son Dylan, 22, On Red Carpet
Michael Douglas is a true family man! The Oscar winner, 78, brought his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, and their son Dylan, 22, to the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premiere in Los Angeles on Monday night (Feb. 6). Michael held Catherine’s hand, and wrapped his arm around his son, as the family of three proudly posed on the red carpet. Catherine and Dylan supported Michael on the carpet as he made his rounds doing interviews to talk about his role as Hank Pym in the Marvel movie.
Kylie Jenner Snuggles Baby Aire, 1, In Sweet New Video Clip: Watch
Kylie Jenner cannot get enough of her 1-year-old son Aire Webster! The makeup mogul, 25, snuggled her baby boy in her arms in an adorable clip shared to her Instagram Stories on February 7. Kylie kissed baby Aire on the cheek multiple times, as the song “Until I Found You” by Stephen Sanchez played in the background. Aire looked so cute with his big black eyes and he showed a startling resemblance to his big sister Stormi Webster, 5.
Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Model Adorable Matching Outfits On Target Run
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari treated the Target dressing room like their private runway on their latest shopping trip. The 28-year-old took to Instagram to share an adorable video of the duo rocking light pink, button down shirts and cream colored hats as they danced and made silly faces in the mirror. "Matching outfits at Target," Asghari wrote over the video shared to his Instagram Story on Thursday, February 9. In one part of the cute clip, Spears could be seen filming them with her phone as she laughed and bobbed her head before affectionately slinging an arm around her...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Making a Rom-Com For Netflix, Says Source
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly looking to add a rom-com to their Netflix portfolio next. A source told The Telegraph that, for the rest of the couple’s deal with Netflix, fans can expect “more of a heavy focus on fictional, scripted content.”. Though Harry and Meghan...
