Federal Grant Dedicates Millions in Funding to Local Housing Projects
Last week, the Washington State Department of Commerce was awarded a $9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development intended to provide new housing for people experiencing homelessness in Island, Klickitat, Mason, Skamania, Thurston, Whatcom, and Yakima counties. “Availability of rapid housing and supportive services is...
Homeless Count in the Wenatchee Valley
The Chelan County Housing Program has released its findings on homelessness from its annual Point in Time Count. "It looks like our numbers of individuals who are living out of doors physically on the street, abandoned building or a park has dropped from last year," Chelan County Housing Program Coordinator Sasha Sleiman said. "And the number of people who are in shelters, transitional housing, Safe Parks has gone up."
Prosser Memorial Hospital is relocating to offer more services
PROSSER, Wash. --- Prosser Memorial Hospital is building a new hospital just north of I-82 on Gap Rd. The new hospital will sit on 33 acres of land purchased by PMH in 2017. Chief Communications Officer with PMH, Shannon Hitchcock, tells me there is multiple reasons for the new hospital at this location.
Lawmakers seek to ban some utility shutoffs during extreme heat
OLYMPIA, Wash. — While the Northwest braces for more cold weather, lawmakers in Olympia are busy thinking about how hot it will get this summer. On Thursday, the House Committee on Environment & Energy takes up a bill that supporters say could be a matter of life and death during extreme heat.
Should a WA law require you to vote? It’s a shame the idea is being considered | Opinion
Just like jury duty, some WA lawmakers want voting to be legally required. | Editorial
Plans underway for apartments, river dredging, road work, event center
Documents filed under Washington’s environmental review process reveal a list of projects in the works for the Mid-Columbia. The State Environmental Review Act, or SEPA, often provides the first look at the mixed-use projects, mini storage facilities, apartments, industrial expansions, subdivisions and more that are working their way through the various planning departments of Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties.
A new owner looks to restore Yakima's last major hospital
When Yakima went from two hospitals to one in early 2020 after Astria Regional Medical Center's parent organization declared bankruptcy, the region lost some essential healthcare services, including open-heart surgery. The one remaining hospital, Yakima Valley Memorial, had its own financial challenges and gaps in services, forcing some Central Washington...
Fentanyl Slamming Yakima County Hard Killing Residents
A record 98 overdose deaths kept authorities busy in Yakima County in 2021. Last year the record wasn't broken but still 83 people lost their lives to drug overdoses in Yakima County. Coroner Jim Curtice says about half of the deaths are connected to the deadly drug fentanyl. MORE PEOPLE...
No dental insurance? No problem at free Tri-Cities dental day
Uninsured Tri-Cities area residents can receive one free service, including an extraction or a filling.
Yakima Lab Getting Ready To Fight Local Crime
Yakima County is getting ready to ramp up the fight against crime. Work is underway to develop the new regional crime lab opening later this year in Zillah. Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell is the Chair of the regional crime lab operations board who says they're now awaiting construction of offices at the facility to be finished. County officials are also in the hiring process looking for technicians.
Escalating danger between motorists and recreationalists on Snoqualmie Pass prompts federally funded study to fix the problem
CLE ELUM - The growing volume of people using Snoqualmie Pass for recreation has gotten to the point where there’s serious concern about the safety of those on foot and motorists traveling through the area via I-90. That’s why a $429,504 federal grant has been awarded to Kittitas and King counties to study how to improve traffic safety along Snoqualmie Pass. The study will allow the counties and dozens of stakeholders to guide priority transportation safety improvements at Snoqualmie Pass.
New School Planned for Wenatchee’s River Academy
A private Christian school in Wenatchee is making plans to move into a newer and bigger building. The River Academy's petition to start construction on the new school has the city's approval. "We're blessed to already own 10 acres of land at the far south end of Miller Street, right...
Prosecutor's Office facing attorney "crisis" in staffing
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima County Prosecutor’s Office is facing a looming shortage of prosecuting attorneys. On March 1, the office will be down by 9 attorneys, leaving the office with serious questions.
Benton County Sheriff’s Office helps concerned family look for man
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Marc Hinkle, pictured, along with his family out of concern for his safety and mental wellbeing. Hinkle was last seen driving a white 2010 Chevy Traverse. It has the Washington license plate BYK9728, according to BCSO. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes and glasses.
Suspect in 2021 drive-by Yakima shooting held on $1 million bail
One of two suspects in a 2021 drive-by shooting on Fruitvale Boulevard that left a teenager wounded is in custody. Alonzo Mendoza-Garcia, 18, appeared in Yakima County Superior Court Wednesday on a warrant charging him with two counts of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting in connection with the June 14, 2021, incident.
Naches FD: Technicality might stop EMS response to ‘no man’s land’ near White Pass area
NACHES, Wash. — The Naches Fire Department is concerned that continuing to respond to “no-man’s land” areas near White Pass that are outside the fire district’s jurisdiction could put them at odds with state law. Naches Fire Chief Alan Baird said it’s a technicality, but...
Poll: What store or restaurant do you want to see come to Tri-Cities?
Another Costco, the first Trader Joe’s or something else entirely. Which do you think the Tri-Cities needs the most?
Local non-profit providing therapy through the magic of horses
Many of us look at our furry friends as companions we couldn't live without. But did you know outside of being great companions, some animals can actually help heal people with physical or emotional disabilities?. Here we share the magical legacy of the Pegasus Project and how they're doing Yakima...
Man Accused of Attempted Kidnapping of Infant at Washington Walmart Released as Prosecutors Review Video
Prosecutors are not charging a 44-year-old Wapato man accused of trying to kidnap a baby from a Yakima Walmart parking lot — for now. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said his office wants to review security camera footage from the parking lot before making a formal charging decision.
Tri-Cities carpenter killed walking on the highway is identified. But who hit him?
His sister said he was heading home.
