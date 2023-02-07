Read full article on original website
Arrest made in Thursday deadly stabbing, according to Lubbock police
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department arrested 53-year-old Reginald Fountain for the stabbing death of 43-year-old Mario Garza, Jr. on Thursday. According to LPD, Garza and Fountain had been “in a confrontation” at a vacant apartment. Then Fountain stabbed Garza. When officers were called to the...
Midland Legacy student stabbed, one arrested
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland High School student was arrested Thursday for allegedly stabbing a Legacy High School student. He has been charged with aggravated assault and is set to be booked into the Midland County Detention Center this evening. The incident is being investigated by Midland ISD Police and the Midland Police Department and the […]
Lubbock man pleads guilty in fatal 2018 Easter Sunday crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man involved in a deadly crash on Easter Sunday in 2018 has pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide. Lubbock police received several calls about a serious crash on 19th Street and Vicksburg Avenue the morning of April 1, 2018. Upon arrival, officers found two pickups had crashed in the intersection.
1 arrested in deadly stabbing in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly stabbing in Central Lubbock Thursday evening. Detectives issued a murder warrant for 53-year-old Reginald Fountain and arrested him near 29th and Ave. N. Around 5:12 p.m., officers were called to a stabbing near 65th and Ave....
Friday morning top stories: Homicide detectives to testify in Hollis Daniels trial
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Defense to cross examine homicide detectives in Hollis Daniels trial. Jurors heard video evidence of Hollis Daniels asking if he’ll be famous and saying stories about him on social media are “pretty cool”. The defense says it will cross examine Lubbock...
Midland High School Locked Down for Student Runaway with a Gun
MIDLAND – Legacy High School in Midland was placed in a hold status Thursday as authorities searched for a runaway student reportedly carrying a gun. Midland ISD released the following statement Thursday:. Legacy High School went into a hold status for about 1 hour today while Midland ISD Police...
Forensic specialist describes crime scene photos on Day 4 of Hollis Daniels trial
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Head of its Forensics Investigation Unit took the stand Thursday morning describing photo evidence to the courtroom on day four of the capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels. Only jurors, attorneys, judge, Hollis Daniels and deputies could see photo evidence she...
‘Am I going to be famous?’ Jury hears phone calls, expert testimony in Day 4 of Hollis Daniels murder trial
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The jury heard a chilling phone call on Thursday, that Hollis Daniels made to his father after his arrest. His father told him news about the shooting was on social media and Daniels said, “That’s pretty cool. You think if I get arrested for a murder charge of a police officer and possession of a controlled substance that I will be able to get into another school? I think they’re going to kick me out of Texas Tech High School.”
Man, age 69, killed after crash and secondary collision near Lubbock
The Texas Department of Public Safety said a Lubbock man lost his life after two collisions along Highway 84 just southeast of Lubbock, Texas.
Lubbock man sentenced to 150 days in jail, probation over 2017 deadly crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, Alexander May was sentenced to 150 days of shock jail time and 10 years of probation by a Lubbock jury for his role in the 2017 manslaughter death of Jonathan Pesqueda. May was also sentenced to jail for 72 hours on the anniversary of the crash for every year of […]
One killed in Thursday evening stabbing, Lubbock Police said
A male was killed after a stabbing in the 6500 block of Avenue T on Thursday evening, according to the Lubbock Police Department.
Pedestrian death leads to MPD roadside safety discussion
Midland, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland police continue their investigation after a man was found dead on an I-20 service road, believed to be the victim of a hit-and-run accident. In the meantime, the MPD is offering advice to West Texas motorists on how to stay safe when an emergency requires them to pull over. “If […]
Catalytic convertors not as appealing to thefts, Lubbock Police say, thanks to new state law
LUBBOCK, Texas — A decline in catalytic convertor thefts over the last few months was likely related to a new state law that targets buyers, Lubbock Police Department said on Thursday. LPD saw a total of 385 reports of stolen catalytic convertors in 2022. “Catalytic converters attract thieves because they contain precious metals such as […]
1 person confirmed dead in Odessa crash
ODESSA, Texas — A three-vehicle crash in Odessa Wednesday night left one person dead. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, preliminary information revealed that Joseph Richard Autry, 37, of Odessa was driving a Kenworth truck southbound on Loop 338. He was stopped at the red light at the intersection of 8th Street.
Stabbing leaves one seriously injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD is on the scene of a stabbing that left one person with serious injuries in the 6500 block of Avenue T. LPD received the call at 5:12 p.m. in reference to a civil disturbance. EMS was promptly called and asked to stage for a trauma.
Pedestrian dies following hit and run crash in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department has identified a man killed Monday evening in a deadly pedestrian/vehicle crash as 51-year-old Lazaro Villafuerte Resendiz, of Cedar Creek, Texas. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on February 7 on the north service road near the 1900 block of E Interstate 20, mile marker 137. At the […]
Police identify moped driver arrested in hit-and-run crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has been arrested after reportedly hitting a pedestrian with his moped. Police responded to 19th Street and Avenue S around 8 p.m. Tuesday evening in response to a crash. Upon arrival, officers found one person with moderate injuries. Police stated a moped, driven by...
40 year old murder case gets a second look
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -On the corner of 2nd and Belmont once stood the old Sand and Sage Motel. The location for the murder of Father Patrick Ryan. Where it was once thought he was killed by James Reyos. But now that conviction is being questioned and the case has been...
Innocence Project of Texas files lawsuit for man convicted of murder in death of Catholic priest
ODESSA, Texas — The Innocence Project of Texas has filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn a murder conviction of James Reyos in wake of the case being reopened. Reyos is accused in the 1981 murder of Father Patrick Ryan in Odessa. "We filed the lawsuit because there's proof of...
Midland ISD releases statement after Legacy High hold
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD released the following statement after Legacy High School was placed in a hold status after police received a “check person” call:. “Legacy High School went into a hold status for about 1 hour today while Midland ISD Police conducted an investigation. There was never an active threat to campus. The campus went into a hold status at 12:06 p.m. after a student reported to an administrator that they heard, a suspect police have been searching for might be on campus.
