LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The jury heard a chilling phone call on Thursday, that Hollis Daniels made to his father after his arrest. His father told him news about the shooting was on social media and Daniels said, “That’s pretty cool. You think if I get arrested for a murder charge of a police officer and possession of a controlled substance that I will be able to get into another school? I think they’re going to kick me out of Texas Tech High School.”

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO