Mysuncoast.com
FDOT notifying residents of construction at US 41/Gulfstream
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation has announced a temporary daytime lane closure near the US 41/Gulfstream roundabout. Starting Monday, Feb. 13 and lasting through Valentine’s Day, there will be lane closures in the outside lane on US 41 between Gulfstream and Fruitville. Work will start...
Mysuncoast.com
Home Instead’s Venice location hiring caregivers
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Home Instead is holding a hiring event to fill both part-time and full-time positions on Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at their office, 141 Pong Cypress Road Venice, FL 34292. According to a survey done by FleishmanHillard, by the end of the...
Mysuncoast.com
Car rolls into water at Centennial Park
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police Department rescued a car out of the water at Centennial Park, according to a post on the department’s Twitter account. Last week, a man and his dog were in the car sitting by the water at the park. His dog jumped out of...
fox13news.com
Clearwater officials want to redevelop U.S. Highway 19, saying it's the next area for growth in Bay Area
CLEARWATER, Fla. - City officials in Clearwater are asking developers and investors for their input about redeveloping a seven-mile stretch along U.S. Highway 19. Officials said it’s the next area for growth in the Tampa Bay area. They’re looking to add jobs, shops, and places for people to live.
PHOTOS: Car goes into Sarasota Bay after driver jumps out to chase dog
Police said the dog jumped out of the vehicle as its owner was driving, and the man chased after it.
WZVN-TV
Taking a look inside Punta Gorda FEMA trailers
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — To date, FEMA has given over $57 million to help over 21,000 Lee County residents. This rental assistance comes in forms of grants to rebuild homes, trailers, mobile homes and more. They opened a staging area near the Punta Gorda Airport to be closer to...
Mysuncoast.com
Police announce alcohol policy for Bradenton Area River Regatta
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police have announced a new alcohol policy for the 2023 Bradenton Area River Regatta. This year, you may drink alcohol along the Riverwalk. You can also bring coolers, although they may be subject to searches. The Florida Department of Transportation does not allow you to...
Longboat Observer
Major projects make progress on Longboat
With nearly a dozen major projects in progress, the Longboat Key Public Works department provided town commissioners with an update to ensure commissioners know what's happening with each. Here are the highlights from the January update. Town Center Green. The town center project, which will completed in three phases, is...
Tampa International Airport to increase parking rates
The Tampa International Airport announced Tuesday that it will be raising parking rates.
Beach plans? Red tide levels are forecast to increase in some areas
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Late winter and early spring can bring some great weather across the Tampa Bay region, leading many to the beaches. But red tide is still hanging around some area beaches, and the latest forecast from NCCOS (National Centers For Coastal Ocean Science) is forecasting red tide levels to increase over the next 36 hours.
Mysuncoast.com
Noticeable changes will occur in our weather today
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A somewhat complex weather pattern exists today with fronts moving southeast, stalling, moisture returning, second impulses nudging stalled fronts, and cold air pouring south. The long and short of it is that the front that moved into the Panhandle yesterday will linger over North Florida for...
Detwiler’s Farm Market Expanding Again Here on the Suncoast
Since 2002 Detwiler’s Farm Market has been operating their family-owned brand of fresh food markets. The entire family prides itself on a hometown-feeling store with fresh produce, deli, and bakery goods that cater to a wide range of tastes at a reasonable price to the consumer. This family-owned grocer was started as a roadside produce stand with humble beginnings here on the Suncoast. Early on, Henry and Natalie Detwiler lived in Myakka City with nine children in a mobile home. When Henry and Natalie Detwiler ran a produce stand at Fruitville Grove in Sarasota, their kids helped after school and on weekends. Today, the family is expanding again with exciting news for Manatee County as they intend to launch their second store in that area.
Mysuncoast.com
Missing diver rescued off Manasota Key
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A diver was rescued about 3 miles off the coast of Manasota Key Thursday after he drifted away from his boat, authorities aid. Dana Judge, a spokesman for the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, said the diver, from Venice, entered the water about 7 miles off Englewood to look for a lost anchor. Two other people on the boat called for help when the diver did not return.
mynews13.com
Sarasota 'roadside attraction' stands the test of time
SARASOTA, Fla. — Before theme parks were established, “roadside attractions” were common in Florida in the 1900s. While many have closed down over the years, some are still going strong. Florida on a Tankful takes you to Sarasota, where an iconic roadside attraction is still drawing in...
Even with the hurricane damage lingering, thousands packed Englewood Beach
Winds hit a peak gust of 110 MPH in neighboring Grove City as many homes still show the signs of damage
businessobserverfl.com
Sarasota grocer to open its 6th store
Detwiler’s Farm Market will open a new store in Bradenton later this year, its sixth in the Sarasota-Bradenton area. The family-owned chain of grocery stores, best known for its local produce as well as its deli, bakery, seafood and meat departments, has signed a lease for 50,000 square feet at the Market Place West shopping center on 53rd Avenue West in the city. The Benderson Development-owned center is also being renamed Detwiler’s Marketplace.
Mysuncoast.com
Parrish Community High gets another threat
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County School District has confirmed Thursday morning another anonymous threat has been made against Parrish Community High School. The school was under a shelter-in-place order until 9:15 a.m. Since last Wednesday, the school has received multiple bomb threats, all of which have been unfounded.
Parrish Community High was under shelter-in-place order Wednesday after another threat
Parrish Community High School was under a brief shelter in place order Wednesday after receiving its fifth threat in five days, the district confirmed.
Mysuncoast.com
Things to do for Valentine’s Day in Bradenton and Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Celebrate Valentines Day with some local events couples will love on the Suncoast. The Beatles said it best, “All you need is love!” Experience the sounds of the Fab Four with “The Liverpool Legends” a grammy-nominated tribute band playing at the Riverview Performing Arts Center Saturday, February 11 at 7:30 p.m. The group will be accompanied by The Pops Orchestra of Bradenton and Sarasota.
Pacific Counter to Open New Sarasota Location at The Landings
Founded in St. Pete, the poke bowl and sushi burrito brand continues to expand
