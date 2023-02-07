ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clippers' Nicolas Batum hilariously got mistaken for different NBA player

By Darryn Albert
Nicolas Batum just hit one of the biggest shots of the season for the LA Clippers, but there are still plenty of people who don’t know who he is.

The Clippers are in the New York City area this week for a two-game set. They played the New York Knicks on Saturday and face the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. During Saturday’s game, Batum hit a huge game-tying three as time expired in the fourth quarter. The clutch triple forced overtime, where the Clippers eventually won 134-128.

Unfortunately, Batum’s big shot was not enough to earn him the respect of the town. He tweeted Sunday that a fan asked him for a picture, thinking that Batum was Al Horford of the Boston Celtics.

“Just took a picture with someone in the street of New York and the guy told me « Thank you Al, Go Celtics!»” Batum wrote.

Here is what the two players look like side-by-side.

That is actually not too bad of an error from the fan. On top of the shaved head look they both have, Horford (6-foot-9 and 240 pounds) and Batum (6-foot-8 and 230 pounds) have very similar body types. The two are also contemporaries with Horford having entered the NBA in 2007 and Batum following one year later in 2008.

Additionally, Batum might consider himself fortunate that this was not nearly as brutal as the treatment he got from another fan last summer .

