Perris, CA

'I Usually Cry': Jordan Turpin Speaks Out 5 Years After Escaping 'House Of Horrors'

By Haley Gunn
 4 days ago
Five years have passed since Jordan Turpin made her dangerous escape from being tortured at her parent's infamous House of Horrors , the survivor opened up and revealed what life has been like since she fled for freedom, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Jordan, 22, was only 17 years old when she escaped from her family's Perris, California, home on January 14, 2018.

She left behind her 12 siblings, all of whom had spent their entire lives imprisoned inside the home's walls and subjected to unthinkable cruelty and abuse by their parents, David and Louise Turpin .

The 22-year-old survivor revealed what her life has been like since she enacted a plan to save herself and her siblings .

Jordan revealed to Elle that most days are emotional, even with her abundance of support from her popular TikTok videos.

"My normal day? I usually, um, cry," Jordan said when asked what a normal day looked like to her. "Then I try to get myself to eat. And then I start to do my makeup, but I cry, so I have to do it over."

"Then I’m like, ‘Maybe I should get some air," the abuse survivor continued to reflect. "I’m gonna go outside…and then I just cry again."

Jordan continued on how going outside for her now was not as "traumatic" as it once was , when she was unaware of the world around her.

Jordan shared that when she first saw the animated film Rapunzel , her heart dropped with an overwhelming sense of sadness.

"It’s tense watching her put her foot in the grass," Jordan explained. "She looks like she’s never felt that before. I know exactly what she is feeling."

Jordan understood that "tense" feeling all too well, after her parents inflicted a lifetime of abuse that included being held captivated and cut off from the world, starvation and sick abuse in a home that was filled with garbage, dead animals and feces.

Five years ago, Jordan and her then-13-year-old sister devised a plan to get help after escaping through a window in their home.

Bound by years of psychological and physical abuse, Jordan's sister was scared and ran back to the home, but Jordan kept going.

Once she reached a safe distance, Jordan made the now infamous 911 call to report the conditions she had been living in.

After an investigation and the discovery of the home's contents , David and Louise pled guilty to 14 felony charges — that included cruelty to a dependent adult, child cruelty, torture, and false imprisonment — in February 2019.

In April of that same year, the parents were sentenced to life with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

