Report: Heat open to trading notable veteran

The Miami Heat could be willing to trade a notable veteran player ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline.

The Heat are willing to listen to offers for guard Kyle Lowry, according to Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald . The team was initially opposed to trading Lowry, but their stance has softened recently, and several teams have inquired about the veteran.

Lowry was a major addition for the Heat prior to last season, with the team giving him a three-year, $85 million contract to move south from Toronto. That deal might make him difficult to move, however, as will his recent struggles. The 36-year-old is averaging just 12 points per game this season while shooting below 40 percent from the field.

The veteran guard has not always seemed thrilled with his reduced role in the team’s offense, and he has seen his share of minutes drop recently as well. A trade would make sense, and one analyst has pointed out a suitable landing spot for him if he is moved.

