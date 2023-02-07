ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Social Security increase doesn't go far amid inflation

By Carter Evans
CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36sDWd_0keZ3n7h00

Social Security benefits fall short despite increase 02:27

These days, the only way 81-year-old Judy Allen can afford her groceries is with government assistance.

Even after this year's Social Security cost of living increase , she struggles to make ends meet with the $1,000 it provides her each month. With the 8.7% cost of living increase, Allen receives about $80 more per month than before.

"It's really not enough for anybody," Allen said. "Our rent went up. Food goes up. So really we're not getting a raise. It evens out."

Nearly 50% of Americans do not have access to retirement benefits through work, according to AARP. Neither did Allen, so she retired to Montana where she thought her money would go further.

"Moving to Montana was basically my dream retirement," she said. "I figured the golden years were going to be wonderful."

Ramsey Alwin, the president of the National Council on Aging, said Allen's story is one that she's heard often. Potential legislation to reduce Social Security and Medicare benefits could hurt millions, Alwin said.

"Social Security is all they have," Alwin said. "For one in four, it is more than 90% of their income in retirement."

Alwin said those who are thinking of retiring in the next couple of years should think about working longer if they can.

"Consider delaying Social Security," Alwin said.

For every year that a person delays filing for Social Security, the amount they receive increases by 8% until age 70.

Without assistance from the federal government's housing choice voucher program , Allen would be spending almost all of her Social Security check on rent each month.

"Sometimes you feel, gosh, am I going to have to go out and get a job again?" she said. "Well, I'm 81 years old. Who's going to hire me?"

Comments / 116

doordash balloon
3d ago

Sorry if seniors and disabled having issues with their raises but no problem with politicians got higher raise more than 8.7!

Reply(10)
33
Kelly Girl fair and just
3d ago

So I'm wondering why the government is allowed to take people's food stamps away when prices are so high? Food or gas hasn't went down!!

Reply(6)
22
Rose Moore
3d ago

what's bad you work most all your life and paid taxes for retirement or health issues instead their using our money for people crossing the border ugh

Reply
16
Related
The Ann Arbor News

Here’s the average Social Security check in 2023

More than 65 million Social Security recipients are receiving higher payments starting this month. The 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment is the largest one-time increase since 1981 when benefits rose 11.2% and a large boost from the 5.9% increase that took effect this year. A recent analysis by The Motley Fool shows...
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
msn.com

Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?

Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
CNET

Social Security 2023: Here's When You Can Expect Your February Check to Arrive

The first round of Social Security checks for the month arrives on Friday. Remember: Like the January Social Security checks, the February checks also include the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. This year's increase boosts your benefit amount by 8.7%. The Social Security Administration disburses its checks in rounds throughout...
CNET

Whatever You Do, Don't Throw Away This Social Security COLA Letter

If you're a Social Security recipient, you likely received a letter about your cost-of-living adjustment increase in December. This letter tells you how much that adjustment will impact your benefit amount in 2023, so it's crucial you don't toss it in the trash or accidentally lose it. You may need that letter for a number of reasons, including proof of benefit amount when applying for loans or energy assistance.
AOL Corp

Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?

Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
HAWAII STATE
CBS News

CBS News

617K+
Followers
80K+
Post
442M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy