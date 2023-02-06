How to Watch Indiana Basketball Against Rutgers on Tuesday

Indiana basketball (16-7, 7-5) hosts the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-7, 8-4) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, three keys to the game, the latest on the point spread, the coaching matchup, series history, stats, rankings and more.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Coming off its biggest win of the season, Indiana has a quick turnaround before a crucial Big Ten showdown.

The Hoosiers defeated No. 1 Purdue 79-74 on Saturday, and another ranked opponent is next on the schedule. Indiana hosts No. 24 Rutgers on Tuesday at Assembly Hall, eager to avenge an ugly 15-point loss in December,

Indiana star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is 0-6 in his career against Rutgers, and unless they meet in the Big Ten or NCAA Tournament, Tuesday's game could be his last chance to get in the win column against the Scarlet Knights.

"I told the guys they can celebrate for about an hour," Indiana coach Mike Woodson said after beating Purdue. "And then we've got to start thinking about Rutgers."

How to watch Indiana Hoosiers vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Who: No. 18 Indiana Hoosiers (16-7, 7-5) vs. No. 24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-7, 8-4)

Second matchup between Indiana and Rutgers When: 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Feb. 7

6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Feb. 7 Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222) in Bloomington, Ind.

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222) in Bloomington, Ind. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Announcers: Dave Revsine (play-by-play), Stephen Bardo (analyst), Andy Katz (sideline)

Dave Revsine (play-by-play), Stephen Bardo (analyst), Andy Katz (sideline) Live Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

fuboTV ( Start your free trial ) Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM, Indianapolis: 107.5 WFNI-FM)

IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM, Indianapolis: 107.5 WFNI-FM) Radio Announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)

Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame) Point spread: Indiana is a four-point favorite, and the over/under is set at 135.5 points, according to the SI Sportsbook.

Indiana is a four-point favorite, and the over/under is set at 135.5 points, according to the SI Sportsbook. Associated Press poll: Indiana rose three spots to No. 18 in this week's poll. The Hoosiers have been ranked 11 out of 14 weeks this season. Rutgers jumped back into the rankings this week at No. 24, its second weeks in the polls.

Indiana rose three spots to No. 18 in this week's poll. The Hoosiers have been ranked 11 out of 14 weeks this season. Rutgers jumped back into the rankings this week at No. 24, its second weeks in the polls. KenPom rankings: Indiana is No. 20 overall in the KenPom rankings as of Monday afternoon. The Hoosiers are No. 41 in adjusted defensive efficiency and No. 18 in adjusted offensive efficiency. Rutgers is ranked No. 15 overall, No. 2 in adjusted defensive efficiency and No. 120 in adjusted offensive efficiency.

Indiana is No. 20 overall in the KenPom rankings as of Monday afternoon. The Hoosiers are No. 41 in adjusted defensive efficiency and No. 18 in adjusted offensive efficiency. Rutgers is ranked No. 15 overall, No. 2 in adjusted defensive efficiency and No. 120 in adjusted offensive efficiency. Season projections: Indiana has the third-best odds to win Big Ten regular season title at plus-4500, behind Rutgers at plus-1500 and Purdue at minus-1800. Indiana is plus-700 to reach the Final Four and plus-3500 to win the National Championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook .

Indiana has the third-best odds to win Big Ten regular season title at plus-4500, behind Rutgers at plus-1500 and Purdue at minus-1800. Indiana is plus-700 to reach the Final Four and plus-3500 to win the National Championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook . Last three games: Indiana defeated Purdue 79-74 on Saturday, lost 66-55 at Maryland on Tuesday and defeated Ohio State 86-70 on Jan. 28. Rutgers won 61-55 at home against Michigan State on Saturday, defeated Minnesota 90-55 on Wednesday and lost 93-82 at Iowa on Jan. 29.

Indiana defeated Purdue 79-74 on Saturday, lost 66-55 at Maryland on Tuesday and defeated Ohio State 86-70 on Jan. 28. Rutgers won 61-55 at home against Michigan State on Saturday, defeated Minnesota 90-55 on Wednesday and lost 93-82 at Iowa on Jan. 29. Home and road trends: Indiana is 12-1 at home and 3-5 in true road games. Rutgers is 14-2 at home and 2-4 in true road games.

Indiana is 12-1 at home and 3-5 in true road games. Rutgers is 14-2 at home and 2-4 in true road games. Last season's records: Indiana went 21-14 overall, 9-11 in Big Ten play, 14-4 at home, 3-8 on the road and 4-2 at neutral sites in 2021-22. The Hoosiers finished ninth in the Big Ten, defeated Wyoming in the NCAA Tournament First Four and lost to Saint Mary's in the Round of 64. Rutgers went 18-14 overall, 12-8 in Big Ten play, 14-3 at home, 4-9 on the road and 0-2 at neutral sites in 2021-22. The Scarlet Knights finished tied for fourth in the Big Ten and lost to Iowa in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. Rutgers received a No. 11 seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost 89-97 to Notre Dame in double-overtime in the First Four round in Dayton, Ohio.

Indiana went 21-14 overall, 9-11 in Big Ten play, 14-4 at home, 3-8 on the road and 4-2 at neutral sites in 2021-22. The Hoosiers finished ninth in the Big Ten, defeated Wyoming in the NCAA Tournament First Four and lost to Saint Mary's in the Round of 64. Rutgers went 18-14 overall, 12-8 in Big Ten play, 14-3 at home, 4-9 on the road and 0-2 at neutral sites in 2021-22. The Scarlet Knights finished tied for fourth in the Big Ten and lost to Iowa in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. Rutgers received a No. 11 seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost 89-97 to Notre Dame in double-overtime in the First Four round in Dayton, Ohio. Series history: Rutgers leads the all-time series 8-7. When Rutgers joined the Big Ten at the start of the 2014-15 season, Indiana won the first six matchups. But beginning in Trayce Jackson-Davis' freshman season in 2019-2020, the Scarlet Knights have won six in a row. Rutgers defeated Indiana in the 2021 Big Ten Tournament to end the Hoosiers' NCAA Tournament hopes. Last season, Ron Harper Jr. hit a late 3-pointer to spoil Indiana's senior night.

Rutgers leads the all-time series 8-7. When Rutgers joined the Big Ten at the start of the 2014-15 season, Indiana won the first six matchups. But beginning in Trayce Jackson-Davis' freshman season in 2019-2020, the Scarlet Knights have won six in a row. Rutgers defeated Indiana in the 2021 Big Ten Tournament to end the Hoosiers' NCAA Tournament hopes. Last season, Ron Harper Jr. hit a late 3-pointer to spoil Indiana's senior night. Last meeting: Rutgers defeated Indiana 63-48 on Dec. 3, 2022 at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, N.J. Caleb McConnell led the Scarlet Knights with 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Derek Simpson added 14 points off the bench. Despite a 36.7 field goal percentage, Rutgers leaned on its defense to force 14 Indiana turnovers. The Hoosiers shot 30.4 percent overall and 6-for-25 from 3. Miller Kopp scored 21 points on 8-for-12 shooting and Trayce Jackson-Davis added 13 points and 10 rebounds, but Indiana scored its fewest points of the season. Jalen Hood-Schifino did not play in this game due to a back injury.

Leading scorers

Indiana Hoosiers

F Trayce Jackson-Davis: 19.8 ppg, 11.0 rpg, 3.4 apg, 3.2 bpg



G Jalen Hood-Schifino: 12.5 ppg, 4.3 apg, 4.0 rpg, 41.2 3-point FG pct



F Miller Kopp: 7.9 ppg, 44.4 3-point FG pct

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

F Clifford Omoruyi: 13.4 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 2.0 bpg



G Cam Spencer 12.8 ppg, 3.6 apg, 3.3 rpg, 2.3 spg, 42.0 3-point FG pct



G Caleb McConnell: 9.8 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 3.2 apg, 2.3 spg

Meet the coaches

Steve Pikiell, Rutgers: In his seventh year at Rutgers, Pikiell holds a 114-97 overall record with a 54-73 mark in Big Ten play. Pikiell's Scarlet Knights finished below .500 in each of his first three seasons, but have since finished sixth or higher in the Big Ten with double-digit conference wins in each of the last three years. In 2021, Pikiell led Rutgers to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1991 and defeated Clemson for the program's first tournament win since 1983. Pikiell played point guard for UConn from 1987-91 under coach Jim Calhoun, reaching the Elite Eight in 1990. Pikiell was an assistant with UConn, the New Haven Skyhawks, Yale, Wesleyan, Central Connecticut and George Washington before earning his first head coaching job at Stony Brook in 2005. Across 11 season, Pikiell led Stony Brook to a 192–156 record and reached the NCAA Tournament in 2016.

In his seventh year at Rutgers, Pikiell holds a 114-97 overall record with a 54-73 mark in Big Ten play. Pikiell's Scarlet Knights finished below .500 in each of his first three seasons, but have since finished sixth or higher in the Big Ten with double-digit conference wins in each of the last three years. In 2021, Pikiell led Rutgers to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1991 and defeated Clemson for the program's first tournament win since 1983. Pikiell played point guard for UConn from 1987-91 under coach Jim Calhoun, reaching the Elite Eight in 1990. Pikiell was an assistant with UConn, the New Haven Skyhawks, Yale, Wesleyan, Central Connecticut and George Washington before earning his first head coaching job at Stony Brook in 2005. Across 11 season, Pikiell led Stony Brook to a 192–156 record and reached the NCAA Tournament in 2016. Mike Woodson, Indiana: In his second season at Indiana, Woodson holds a 37-21 overall record and a 16-16 mark in regular season Big Ten play. Woodson has NBA head coaching experience with the Atlanta Hawks from 2004-10 and the New York Knicks from 2012-14. Dating back to 1996, Woodson has also been an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers. Woodson played at Indiana University from 1976-80, and was named the Big Ten's Most Valuable Player as a senior under coach Bob Knight. He was the 12th overall pick in the 1980 NBA Draft, and played for various teams from 1980-91, averaging 14 points over 786 games.

Indiana's Malik Reneau (5) celebrates Kaleb Banks (10) dunk during the first half of the Indiana versus Purdue men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Three things to watch in Indiana vs. Rutgers

1. Second matchup, but not for everyone

Rutgers has had Indiana's number. Trayce Jackson-Davis is 0-6 against the Scarlet Knights with four losses by nine or more points since the 2019-20 season. That trend continued this year when Rutgers suffocated Indiana's offense en route to a 15-point win in Piscataway, N.J. Indiana didn't have freshman point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino that game, and his play has been crucial to some of the Hoosiers' biggest wins this season. Hood-Schifino had 16 points to beat No. 1 Purdue on Saturday, and his late layup over Zach Edey was perhaps the biggest shot of the game. Rutgers knows Indiana like the back of its hand, but Tuesday will be its first time going up against Hood-Schifino, who's played especially well at home this season. The stingy perimeter defense of Caleb McConnell, Paul Mulcahy and Cam Spencer will be a challenge for the Indiana freshman.

2. Spencer's streaky shooting

One of the Big Ten's most impactful transfers, former Loyola-Maryland guard Cam Spencer is averaging 12.8 points 3.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds with a 42.0 3-point field goal percentage as a senior. He's also bought in to Rutgers' defensive mentality, ranking second in the Big Ten with 2.3 steals per game. Spencer has gone through an up-and-down stretch in recent week, and whether he is knocking down outside shots could help decide Tuesday's game. He scored 20-plus points in back-to-back wins over Northwestern and Ohio State in mid-January, but Spencer shot 3-for-14 and 1-for-7 in the following two games. Rutgers pulled out a six-point win over Michigan State on Saturday, but Spencer finished 1-for-8 overall.

3. Jackson-Davis versus Omoruyi

Indiana star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is coming off a heavyweight battle with Zach Edey on Saturday, and he'll have to be ready for another quality opponent on Tuesday. Rutgers' leading scorer Clifford Omoruyi averages 13.4 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game. He's had a double-double in four of the last six games and ranks third in the Big Ten behind Jackson-Davis and Edey in blocks. Rutgers won by 15 back in December despite Omoruyi fouling out with six points and nine rebounds, but they'll need him to stay out of foul trouble against Jackson-Davis, who's playing at an All-American level right now.

