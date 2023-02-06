Read full article on original website
What is a Good Credit Score?
Having a good credit score can save you hundreds, even thousands of dollars on credit cards, mortgages, and other loans.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
3 Key Things to Know Before Opening a Home Equity Line of Credit
Home equity lines of credit, or HELOCs, may be more appealing than a cash-out mortgage refinance or other sources of borrowed money. Last year, HELOC use ticked up as refinancing lost its luster due to quickly rising mortgage rates. However, there are aspects of HELOCs that borrowers should consider before...
Money market accounts or CDs might be a good way to earn short-term income on savings
Regardless of your short-term or long-term needs, don’t let easy opportunities for your money to work harder for you pass you by.
NASDAQ
CD Rates Today: February 6, 2023—Earn 4% Or Higher
The best interest rates on CDs (certificates of deposit) currently range from 4.35% and up, depending on the CD’s term. Here’s a look at how CD rates are trending, along with an overview of the best rates across CDs with different terms. Highest CD Rates. Current 6-Month CD...
crowdfundinsider.com
Business loan Approval Rates Increase at Alternative Lenders, Small Banks, While Big Banks Decline
Business loan approval rates have increased – depending on who you are asking. According to a report, alternative lenders, institutional investors and small banks have increased credit but big banks and credit unions have pulled back. This is according to online lender Biz2Credit and its periodic Small Business Lending...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Black Knight: Nearly 60% Of Borrowers Used Rate Buydowns
Housing prices, mortgage rates continue to decline but affordability still an issue. Black Knight said 57% of borrowers locked in a lower rate by paying at least a half point. 44% paid at least a full point, and nearly a quarter paid two points or more. Home prices declined for...
fitsmallbusiness.com
The 5 C’s of Credit: What Lenders Look For
Banks and lenders use the 5 C’s of credit analysis to determine a borrower’s risk and creditworthiness. Some create point systems for each category, while others consider the 5 C’s using their subjective judgment during the approval process. Although these characteristics are weighted differently from lender to lender, most use the same aspects to evaluate each category:
thebossmagazine.com
Top 4 Guaranteed Approval No Credit Check Online Payday Lenders for 2023
The finest no-fee credit assessments can aid you in monitoring your spending and funding essential projects instantly. We created this top 4 list since we know how difficult it may be to choose among the sea of lending firms. This article discusses the finest sources to get loans without a...
High Interest, Late Payments, Repos: Car Loans Are Going Bad Places
RamAuto loan borrowers are feeling the rough economy through bigger payments, some of which they're struggling to make.
More Good News About Medical Bills From the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
Ending Surprise Medical Bills and Helping Uninsured and Self-Pay Customers. In December 2022, I wrote an article about how “medical bills don’t have to kill your credit scores anymore” because The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) changed medical bill reporting. CNBC reported:
