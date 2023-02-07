Read full article on original website
A Chinese Spy Balloon has Been Spotted Above the U.S. and Was Finally Shot Down Over the Coast of South CarolinaZack Love
Jet Zooms By, Explosion and Smoke Follow Where Chinese Spy Balloon Was Spotted, Military Helicopters Rush to SceneEden ReportsBillings, MT
Beijing Denies Balloon Flying Over US Territory is SpyingAnne SpollenBillings, MT
According to the Pentagon, the item seen above Billings was a Chinese surveillance balloon.Superb26Billings, MT
Big grocery store chain opening another new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Mexican drug cartels arrive in Big Sky Country
(NewsNation) — Once limited to cities along the southern border, the influence of Mexican drug cartels has spread to smaller American towns across the country, including several in the state of Montana. Jami Rak has lived in Billings, Montana her entire life. The largest city in Big Sky Country...
Montana, Your “Plastic Trash” Takes HOW LONG to Decompose?!
Hey you, with the single-use water bottle that you’re about to throw in the trash- think before you do that. Plastic is a material that we just cannot escape from. The fact food companies put things like spinach in a plastic tub doesn’t make sense at all. People wash their produce when they get home anyways- no need for this extra plastic packaging that ends up getting trashed anyways which ends up in landfills or water ways.
Mexican drug cartels operating ‘on a very large scale’ in Big Sky Country
Authorities in Montana say Mexican drug cartels are wreaking havoc around the state.
More Loud Booms Heard Around Billings. What Are They?
Scrolling local Billings Community social media pages today (2/6), I came across yet another post about mysterious loud booms. This time, it happened on Sunday night (2/5) around 10 pm and was reportedly heard by many residents in Midtown Billings, all the way to Blue Creek, according to commenters. I'm...
Billings West High School Will Get These Detectors, But Not Metal Detectors?
So it has come to our attention that West High School will now be installing vape detectors in their school bathrooms. The reasons are obvious, to prevent kids from vaping during school, which is illegal by the way. It's an effort to make sure the rules are followed and protect other kids too who may be affected by the vaping fumes.
Dangerous Winds: 65 MPH Gusts Livingston to Columbus Until Wednesday Morning
The notorious I-90 corridor through Livingston, Montana and areas east are experiencing severe crosswinds up to 65 MPH. These dangerous winds are expected to continue through at least Wednesday morning. In addition to Wind Advisories, there is a Blow Over Warning for all towing units. If you can avoid towing...
Expect to See More Blackhawk Helicopters Over Billings, Montana
Why are Blackhawk helicopters flying over Billings, Montana? What is going on? That's what some were asking Friday night (especially in the wake of THIS news). Our friends in Billings will be happy to hear that you can expect to see Blackhawk helicopters a lot more often in the skies above Billings- and not just Blackhawks. (Some people were freaking out on Friday in the wake of the big China spy balloon that was hovering over Billings earlier in the week)
Billings church with missionaries in Turkey devastated by earthquake news
Faith Chapel had multiple missionaries in Turkey when the earthquakes struck. Luckily, they're all okay--but that isn't the case for thousands of others.
Tester: ‘I Don’t Want a Damn Balloon Going Across U.S.’
Senator Jon Tester says that the spy balloon that was first spotted over Montana last week is another example of what he calls Chinese "aggression." But he's among the lawmakers demanding more explanation from the Biden Administration on whether our country knew about the course of the balloon, and when.
Man arrested after woman was stabbed on Garden Ave. in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - On 2-8-2023, at approximately 11:00 PM, Deputies responded to the 200 Block of Garden Avenue to investigate a reported stabbing. When they arrived they found an adult female with a stab wound, inside the residence. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. I do not know her condition as of this release.
Giving Away 45 Guns in 45 Days for a Good Montana Cause
Billings American Legion Baseball is back in action with its big annual 45 Guns in 45 Days giveaway fundraiser!. Starting February 6, those who have purchased raffle tickets will be picked at random each day for a chance to win a gun a day. At the end, one big prize will be awarded -- and yes, everyone who bought a ticket(s) gets an equal chance of winning the grand prize, even if they've already won a day.
Billings coffee kiosk a step closer to reopening after destruction by vandals
Nearly three months ago, the Bull Mountain Brew coffee kiosk was destroyed after a truck smashed into Don Phillip's business multiple times.
