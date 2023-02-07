ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cat Country 102.9

Gen Z Duo from Laurel Realize Dream of Opening Their Own Gym

Gen Z'ers (those between the ages of 11 and 26) frequently get a lot of flack from elder generations for being unmotived and lazy. I can't tell you how often I've heard "kids these days don't want to work anymore!", usually spoken by a grumpy old Boomer. This misconception about Gen Z really isn't fair. A senior research scholar at Stanford University wrote this about Gen Z'ers,
LAUREL, MT
Cat Country 102.9

LOL! Dog Owners of Billings Share Nasty/ Funny Things They’ve Found in Dog’s Mouth

On our social media pages, we asked the people of Billings “What’s the funniest, or nastiest thing you've found your dog chewing on?”. And these answers are hilarious, interesting, and some are just nasty. Gotta love (wo)man’s best friend, right? OF COURSE! We are obsessed with all pets, but especially dogs. They're just so quirky and sometimes real nasty...it's fine.
BILLINGS, MT
newsnationnow.com

Mexican drug cartels arrive in Big Sky Country

(NewsNation) — Once limited to cities along the southern border, the influence of Mexican drug cartels has spread to smaller American towns across the country, including several in the state of Montana. Jami Rak has lived in Billings, Montana her entire life. The largest city in Big Sky Country...
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Montana, Your “Plastic Trash” Takes HOW LONG to Decompose?!

Hey you, with the single-use water bottle that you’re about to throw in the trash- think before you do that. Plastic is a material that we just cannot escape from. The fact food companies put things like spinach in a plastic tub doesn’t make sense at all. People wash their produce when they get home anyways- no need for this extra plastic packaging that ends up getting trashed anyways which ends up in landfills or water ways.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Expect to See More Blackhawk Helicopters Over Billings, Montana

Why are Blackhawk helicopters flying over Billings, Montana? What is going on? That's what some were asking Friday night (especially in the wake of THIS news). Our friends in Billings will be happy to hear that you can expect to see Blackhawk helicopters a lot more often in the skies above Billings- and not just Blackhawks. (Some people were freaking out on Friday in the wake of the big China spy balloon that was hovering over Billings earlier in the week)
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Man arrested after woman was stabbed on Garden Ave. in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - On 2-8-2023, at approximately 11:00 PM, Deputies responded to the 200 Block of Garden Avenue to investigate a reported stabbing. When they arrived they found an adult female with a stab wound, inside the residence. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. I do not know her condition as of this release.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Giving Away 45 Guns in 45 Days for a Good Montana Cause

Billings American Legion Baseball is back in action with its big annual 45 Guns in 45 Days giveaway fundraiser!. Starting February 6, those who have purchased raffle tickets will be picked at random each day for a chance to win a gun a day. At the end, one big prize will be awarded -- and yes, everyone who bought a ticket(s) gets an equal chance of winning the grand prize, even if they've already won a day.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

