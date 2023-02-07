ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Desert, CA

KESQ

Cool and Breezy weekend up ahead!

It's a beautiful February Friday here in the Coachella Valley. Temperatures will reach about 70 degrees throughout the midday hours. Those comfortable temperatures will stick around for Saturday, but expect some cooling down by Sunday. On Friday we'll see fairly clear skies, but our satellite is showing some cloud coverage...
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast - After A Couple Quiet Days, Unsettled Weather Is Returning

Thursday brought another day of bright, warmer-than-average weather to northern California, but change isn't far away. A Pacific storm will move right down the West Coast Friday, with some rain, snow and wind ahead. Our mostly sunny day will turn into a mostly clear night, but there will be some areas of fog developing in the valley by Friday morning... be careful in the reduced visibility. Aside from the patchy valley fog, we'll have a mostly clear and chilly night with lows ranging from the 20s in the mountains to the 30s and 40s in the valley and foothills. We'll have increasing clouds through the day Friday with a chance of light rain and snow by the afternoon and evening. Highs will fall into the 40s and 50s for everyone.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nbcpalmsprings.com

Gusty Winds in Forecast Throughout Inland Region Thursday evening, Friday

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Gusty Santa Ana winds are expected throughout the Inland Empire Thursday evening and most of Friday, and meteorologists advised motorists to be careful traversing passes and canyons. According to the National Weather Service, ridges of high pressure stacked up in the Great Basin of Nevada and...
SANTA ANA, CA
wdayradionow.com

25+" of snow? Reality or Delusional??

One rule we use is NEVER post snowfall expectations for a storm UNTIL about 1 to 2 days prior. So, why am I posting these snowfall total maps. It's to show how models often OVER FORECAST snow over a week in advance. I've posted our American model forecast for the middle of next week. The FIRST pic is a snapshot of last EVENINGS model run (Monday night's run) and the second pic is from this morning's model run (Tuesday morning) WHAT A DIFFERENCE. Last night's model run has Fargo getting over 2 FEET!! This morning's model run has SD getting buried with over 12+. So which model run is correct? NEITHER!! The truth lies probably somewhere in the "middle" You see many "social media" sites posting the "worst case" scenario and scaring people into thinking snowmagedden is going to hit!!
FARGO, ND
KOAT 7

Impact Day: Winter storm moves through New Mexico today

A winter storm moving through New Mexico on Tuesday has canceled or delayed classes in Albuquerque and across New Mexico. Albuquerque can expect to see impact weather through noon today as snow showers continue to fall across the state and the metro. No advisories have been issued for the city,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CBS San Francisco

Blustery, cold weekend storm adds to California's big snowpack

SACRAMENTO — A blustery weekend storm added to California's big mountain snowpack, leaving icy conditions in the Sierra Nevada early Monday.Chains were required on sections of Sierra highways, but a backcountry avalanche warning for the greater Lake Tahoe area expired around sunrise.For a time on Sunday, about 74 miles (119 kilometers) of U.S. 395 were closed due to whiteout conditions, according to the California Department of Transportation.The storm dropped 16 inches to 24 inches (40-61 centimeters) of snow at Mammoth Mountain in the Eastern Sierra and the season total so far at its main lodge surpassed 400 inches (1,016 cm),...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Hot air balloon flies too close to I-10, makes hard landing

A hot air balloon made a close landing on the Interstate 10 freeway at the Monroe exit in Indio Wednesday evening. A viewer sent in video of the balloon just barely making it over the freeway. Another video shows the balloon's basket tipping over with people inside as it made a hard landing.     The viewer The post Hot air balloon flies too close to I-10, makes hard landing appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
CBS San Francisco

More snow falls amid winter storm warning for Sierra, Tahoe

RENO — A winter storm warning remained in effect for Lake Tahoe and much of the Sierra through Sunday night as another storm packing up to two feet of snow and winds gusting in excess of 100 mph makes its way into the area.The Reno office of the National Weather Service issued the warning Friday. It commenced at 7 p.m. Saturday and remains in place until 10 p.m. Sunday. In Tahoe, the forecast called for 5 to 10 inches of snow at lake level.Preliminary reports on Sunday morning indicated Pallisades Tahoe Ski Resort got about ten inches of snow, with...
RENO, NV
KVCR NEWS

2/8 KVCR Midday News: Super Bloom Swarms Force Lake Elsinore to Say ‘No More’, SB County Libraries Host Wonderland Events, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. Super bloom swarm forces Lake Elsinore to say no more. Assemblymember James C. Ramos has introduced two measures to combat fatal opioid overdoses and poisoning. Gas bills jumped by hundreds of dollars over the...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
NEWStalk 870

Wicked Wind Advisories in Effect Thru Monday For PNW

Wind Advisories have been issued for the local areas Through Monday morning. As if we haven't had enough of Mother Nature, our own weather guy Mike McCabe from KEPR Action News lets us in on another event. I'm thankful that it doesn't involve a Chinese spying balloon. High Winds and...
OREGON STATE
smchseagleeye.com

Atmospheric River hits the West Coast

Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
CALIFORNIA STATE

