Thursday brought another day of bright, warmer-than-average weather to northern California, but change isn't far away. A Pacific storm will move right down the West Coast Friday, with some rain, snow and wind ahead. Our mostly sunny day will turn into a mostly clear night, but there will be some areas of fog developing in the valley by Friday morning... be careful in the reduced visibility. Aside from the patchy valley fog, we'll have a mostly clear and chilly night with lows ranging from the 20s in the mountains to the 30s and 40s in the valley and foothills. We'll have increasing clouds through the day Friday with a chance of light rain and snow by the afternoon and evening. Highs will fall into the 40s and 50s for everyone.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO