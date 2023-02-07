Read full article on original website
KESQ
Cool and Breezy weekend up ahead!
It's a beautiful February Friday here in the Coachella Valley. Temperatures will reach about 70 degrees throughout the midday hours. Those comfortable temperatures will stick around for Saturday, but expect some cooling down by Sunday. On Friday we'll see fairly clear skies, but our satellite is showing some cloud coverage...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast - After A Couple Quiet Days, Unsettled Weather Is Returning
Thursday brought another day of bright, warmer-than-average weather to northern California, but change isn't far away. A Pacific storm will move right down the West Coast Friday, with some rain, snow and wind ahead. Our mostly sunny day will turn into a mostly clear night, but there will be some areas of fog developing in the valley by Friday morning... be careful in the reduced visibility. Aside from the patchy valley fog, we'll have a mostly clear and chilly night with lows ranging from the 20s in the mountains to the 30s and 40s in the valley and foothills. We'll have increasing clouds through the day Friday with a chance of light rain and snow by the afternoon and evening. Highs will fall into the 40s and 50s for everyone.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Gusty Winds in Forecast Throughout Inland Region Thursday evening, Friday
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Gusty Santa Ana winds are expected throughout the Inland Empire Thursday evening and most of Friday, and meteorologists advised motorists to be careful traversing passes and canyons. According to the National Weather Service, ridges of high pressure stacked up in the Great Basin of Nevada and...
Lake Elsinore city officials shut down trails as Golden poppy starts to bloom
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. — Golden poppy blooms have been spotted in Lake Elsinore, but the city shut down access to the main hiking trail to avoid the chaos that ensued during 2019’s super bloom, so CBS 8’s Brian White hit the road northbound on I-15 in search of the beautiful flowers.
2/9 KVCR Midday News: Etiwanda Falls Hiker Found Deceased, New Superintendent for SBCUSD, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. San Bernardino City Unified School District is getting a new superintendent this spring. California voters could decide whether to reinstate voting rights to people in prison on felony convictions under a newly proposed constitutional...
wdayradionow.com
25+" of snow? Reality or Delusional??
One rule we use is NEVER post snowfall expectations for a storm UNTIL about 1 to 2 days prior. So, why am I posting these snowfall total maps. It's to show how models often OVER FORECAST snow over a week in advance. I've posted our American model forecast for the middle of next week. The FIRST pic is a snapshot of last EVENINGS model run (Monday night's run) and the second pic is from this morning's model run (Tuesday morning) WHAT A DIFFERENCE. Last night's model run has Fargo getting over 2 FEET!! This morning's model run has SD getting buried with over 12+. So which model run is correct? NEITHER!! The truth lies probably somewhere in the "middle" You see many "social media" sites posting the "worst case" scenario and scaring people into thinking snowmagedden is going to hit!!
KOAT 7
Impact Day: Winter storm moves through New Mexico today
A winter storm moving through New Mexico on Tuesday has canceled or delayed classes in Albuquerque and across New Mexico. Albuquerque can expect to see impact weather through noon today as snow showers continue to fall across the state and the metro. No advisories have been issued for the city,...
Forecast calls for scattered rain showers across Southern California Sunday
Many parts of Southern California will see scattered, light rain showers Sunday as a weak front moves through the region. Los Angeles County and Ventura County will receive very little rainfall, perhaps just .10 of an inch, according to the National Weather Service. Snow levels will drop to 3,500 feet but the mountains can only […]
Lake Elsinore's message to would-be 'super bloom' visitors: Do not come. You could be arrested
Lake Elsinore, which was overrun by visitors four years ago when heavy winter rains produced a "super bloom" of wild poppies, has a message for the public after this year's deluge: Do not come. You could be arrested.
knau.org
The Rockies are having a snowy winter, but not all of that water will make it to the Colorado River
New data show a snowy start to 2023 for the Colorado River basin. Inflows into Lake Powell, the nation’s second-largest reservoir, are currently projected to be 117% of average during spring runoff thanks to heavy winter precipitation in the Rocky Mountains. The beleaguered river is shrinking due to climate...
Blustery, cold weekend storm adds to California's big snowpack
SACRAMENTO — A blustery weekend storm added to California's big mountain snowpack, leaving icy conditions in the Sierra Nevada early Monday.Chains were required on sections of Sierra highways, but a backcountry avalanche warning for the greater Lake Tahoe area expired around sunrise.For a time on Sunday, about 74 miles (119 kilometers) of U.S. 395 were closed due to whiteout conditions, according to the California Department of Transportation.The storm dropped 16 inches to 24 inches (40-61 centimeters) of snow at Mammoth Mountain in the Eastern Sierra and the season total so far at its main lodge surpassed 400 inches (1,016 cm),...
Hot air balloon flies too close to I-10, makes hard landing
A hot air balloon made a close landing on the Interstate 10 freeway at the Monroe exit in Indio Wednesday evening. A viewer sent in video of the balloon just barely making it over the freeway. Another video shows the balloon's basket tipping over with people inside as it made a hard landing. The viewer The post Hot air balloon flies too close to I-10, makes hard landing appeared first on KESQ.
More snow falls amid winter storm warning for Sierra, Tahoe
RENO — A winter storm warning remained in effect for Lake Tahoe and much of the Sierra through Sunday night as another storm packing up to two feet of snow and winds gusting in excess of 100 mph makes its way into the area.The Reno office of the National Weather Service issued the warning Friday. It commenced at 7 p.m. Saturday and remains in place until 10 p.m. Sunday. In Tahoe, the forecast called for 5 to 10 inches of snow at lake level.Preliminary reports on Sunday morning indicated Pallisades Tahoe Ski Resort got about ten inches of snow, with...
2/8 KVCR Midday News: Super Bloom Swarms Force Lake Elsinore to Say ‘No More’, SB County Libraries Host Wonderland Events, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. Super bloom swarm forces Lake Elsinore to say no more. Assemblymember James C. Ramos has introduced two measures to combat fatal opioid overdoses and poisoning. Gas bills jumped by hundreds of dollars over the...
KSBW.com
From snowpack to groundwater: Here's a look at water supply conditions across California
The first week of February brought only modest amounts of rain and snow but despite that, California's snowpack and many of the state's largest reservoirs are in good shape. According to data tracked by California's Department of Water Resources, the statewide snowpack is at 135% of the average peak. Typically the snowpack peaks in late March to early April.
SoCal homeowners can get more drought-resistant plants installed with this rebate offer
The Metropolitan Water District offers rebates to residents ripping up their lawns and putting in plants that don't need a lot of water to survive.
Wicked Wind Advisories in Effect Thru Monday For PNW
Wind Advisories have been issued for the local areas Through Monday morning. As if we haven't had enough of Mother Nature, our own weather guy Mike McCabe from KEPR Action News lets us in on another event. I'm thankful that it doesn't involve a Chinese spying balloon. High Winds and...
smchseagleeye.com
Atmospheric River hits the West Coast
Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
These California Counties Are 'Hot Spots' For Disease-Carrying Ticks
Researchers are finding ticks in places that they have never existed before.
Black Bear Diner Heading to Menifee
Black Bear Diner was founded in 1995 in Mount Shasta, California
