NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 172.72MM shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY). This represents 8.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 169.23MM shares and 7.60% of the company, an increase in shares of...
NASDAQ
American Century Investment Management Increases Position in Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.45MM shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI). This represents 8.93% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.64MM shares and 8.56% of the company, an increase...
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Increases Position in Perrigo (PRGO)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.59MM shares of Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO). This represents 10.84% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 13.79MM shares and 10.31% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Olin (OLN)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.29MM shares of Olin Corporation (OLN). This represents 10.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 24, 2023 they reported 13.60MM shares and 9.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.26% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Motley Fool
Got $500? Adding To These 2 Top Dividend Stocks Would Be a Smart Move in February
Shares of Realty Income and STAG Industrial are well below their recent highs. That has them offering more attractive dividend yields. With more dividend growth ahead, they look like wise long-term investments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Cathie Wood's Investment Firm has Bought These 3 Stocks at Least 7 Days In a Row
No, Tesla isn't one of the stocks.
NASDAQ
Fmr Increases Position in Tronox (TROX)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 20.75MM shares of Tronox Ltd (TROX). This represents 13.434% of the company. In their previous filing dated April 11, 2022 they reported 16.53MM shares and 10.59% of the company, an increase in shares of 25.57% and an increase in total ownership of 2.84% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Okta (OKTA)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.71MM shares of Okta Inc (OKTA). This represents 6.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 12.33MM shares and 8.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 21.25% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Fmr Increases Position in Univest of Pennsylvania (UVSP)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.29MM shares of Univest Corp. of Pennsylvania (UVSP). This represents 7.83% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.80MM shares and 6.09% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Jabil Circuit (JBL)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.29MM shares of Jabil Circuit, Inc. (JBL). This represents 9.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 12.31MM shares and 8.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.90% and an increase in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Increases Position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.53MM shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF). This represents 6.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 3.62MM shares and 6.20% of the company, an increase...
BofA trims CEO Moynihan's pay to $30 million as Wall Street curbs compensation
NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) reduced compensation for Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan by roughly 6% to $30 million for 2022, the lender said in a filing on Friday.
NASDAQ
Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Columbia Sportswear (COLM)
Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.80MM shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM). This represents 6.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.30MM shares and 5.10% of the company, an increase in shares...
2 Fast-Growing Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term
In response to the inflow of favorable macro data and the Fed's moderating rate hikes, investor optimism rekindled. This might aid growth stocks to stage a solid recovery in the...
NASDAQ
Fmr Increases Position in Verve Therapeutics (VERV)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.91MM shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (VERV). This represents 11.209% of the company. In their previous filing dated August 10, 2022 they reported 6.39MM shares and 10.98% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.00% and an increase in total ownership of 0.23% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in BlackRock International Growth and Income Trust (BGY)
Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.33MM shares of BlackRock International Growth and Income Trust (BGY). This represents 10.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 10.80MM shares and 10.40% of the company, a...
Motley Fool
1 Unstoppable Stock Up 114% From Its 52-Week Low With Plenty of Room to Run
Meta Platforms stock suffered a peak-to-trough loss of 76% between 2021 and 2022. The company has refocused on its core platforms, and its business is roaring back to life. There's plenty for Meta investors to look forward to, especially since its stock is still discounted relative to the rest of the tech sector.
NASDAQ
American Century Investment Management Cuts Stake in Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.74MM shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA). This represents 2.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 3.73MM shares and 5.52% of the company,...
NASDAQ
Fmr Increases Position in Procept BioRobotics (PRCT)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.55MM shares of Procept BioRobotics Corp (PRCT). This represents 14.642% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 4.58MM shares and 10.52% of the company, an increase in shares of 43.12% and an increase in total ownership of 4.12% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Fmr Increases Position in Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.25MM shares of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc (WASH). This represents 7.295% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 0.99MM shares and 5.70% of the company, an increase in shares...
