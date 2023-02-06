Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 20.75MM shares of Tronox Ltd (TROX). This represents 13.434% of the company. In their previous filing dated April 11, 2022 they reported 16.53MM shares and 10.59% of the company, an increase in shares of 25.57% and an increase in total ownership of 2.84% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

